nfd

ngx-file-drop

by Georgi Peltekov
13.0.0 (see all)

Angular 11 file and folder drop library

190K

GitHub Stars

253

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular File Uploader, Angular Drag & Drop

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm downloads Travis MIT licensed

Overview

An Angular module for simple desktop file and folder drag and drop. This library does not need rxjs-compat.

For previous Angular support please use older versions.

This library relies on HTML 5 File API thus IE is not supported

DEMO

You can check the DEMO of the library

Installation

npm install ngx-file-drop --save

Usage

Importing The 'ngx-file-drop' Module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxFileDropModule } from 'ngx-file-drop';


@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    HttpClientModule,
    NgxFileDropModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Enabling File Drag

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxFileDropEntry, FileSystemFileEntry, FileSystemDirectoryEntry } from 'ngx-file-drop';

@Component({
  selector: 'demo-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent {

  public files: NgxFileDropEntry[] = [];

  public dropped(files: NgxFileDropEntry[]) {
    this.files = files;
    for (const droppedFile of files) {

      // Is it a file?
      if (droppedFile.fileEntry.isFile) {
        const fileEntry = droppedFile.fileEntry as FileSystemFileEntry;
        fileEntry.file((file: File) => {

          // Here you can access the real file
          console.log(droppedFile.relativePath, file);

          /**
          // You could upload it like this:
          const formData = new FormData()
          formData.append('logo', file, relativePath)

          // Headers
          const headers = new HttpHeaders({
            'security-token': 'mytoken'
          })

          this.http.post('https://mybackend.com/api/upload/sanitize-and-save-logo', formData, { headers: headers, responseType: 'blob' })
          .subscribe(data => {
            // Sanitized logo returned from backend
          })
          **/

        });
      } else {
        // It was a directory (empty directories are added, otherwise only files)
        const fileEntry = droppedFile.fileEntry as FileSystemDirectoryEntry;
        console.log(droppedFile.relativePath, fileEntry);
      }
    }
  }

  public fileOver(event){
    console.log(event);
  }

  public fileLeave(event){
    console.log(event);
  }
}



<div class="center">
    <ngx-file-drop dropZoneLabel="Drop files here" (onFileDrop)="dropped($event)" 
    (onFileOver)="fileOver($event)" (onFileLeave)="fileLeave($event)">
        <ng-template ngx-file-drop-content-tmp let-openFileSelector="openFileSelector">
          Optional custom content that replaces the the entire default content.
          <button type="button" (click)="openFileSelector()">Browse Files</button>
        </ng-template>
    </ngx-file-drop>
    <div class="upload-table">
        <table class="table">
            <thead>
                <tr>
                    <th>Name</th>
                </tr>
            </thead>
            <tbody class="upload-name-style">
                <tr *ngFor="let item of files; let i=index">
                    <td><strong>{{ item.relativePath }}</strong></td>
                </tr>
            </tbody>
        </table>
    </div>
</div>

Parameters

NameDescriptionExample
(onFileDrop)On drop function called after the files are read(onFileDrop)="dropped($event)"
(onFileOver)On drop over function(onFileOver)="fileOver($event)"
(onFileLeave)On drop leave function(onFileLeave)="fileLeave($event)"
acceptString of accepted formatsaccept=".png"
directoryWhether directories are accepteddirectory="true"
dropZoneLabelText to be displayed inside the drop boxdropZoneLabel="Drop files here"
dropZoneClassNameCustom style class name(s) to be used on the "drop-zone" areadropZoneClassName="my-style"
contentClassNameCustom style class name(s) to be used for the content areacontentClassName="my-style"
[disabled]Conditionally disable the dropzone[disabled]="condition"
[showBrowseBtn]Whether browse file button should be shown[showBrowseBtn]="true"
browseBtnClassNameCustom style class name(s) to be used for the buttonbrowseBtnClassName="my-style"
browseBtnLabelThe label of the browse file buttonbrowseBtnLabel="Browse files"
multipleWhether multiple or single files are acceptedmultiple="true"
useDragEnterUse dragenter event instead of dragoveruseDragEnter="true"

License

MIT

Change Log

CHANGELOG

  • Bitcoin: 18yJcRSyY7J9K7kHrkNQ2JspLfSgLKWUnh
  • Ethereum: 0xdF1E80c91599CA6d4a8745888e658f45B86b0FEd

