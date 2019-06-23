Overview

An Angular module for simple desktop file and folder drag and drop. This library does not need rxjs-compat.

For previous Angular support please use older versions.

This library relies on HTML 5 File API thus IE is not supported

DEMO

You can check the DEMO of the library

Installation

npm install ngx-file-drop --save

Usage

Importing The 'ngx-file-drop' Module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxFileDropModule } from 'ngx-file-drop' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, HttpClientModule, NgxFileDropModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Enabling File Drag

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxFileDropEntry, FileSystemFileEntry, FileSystemDirectoryEntry } from 'ngx-file-drop' ; ({ selector: 'demo-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent { public files: NgxFileDropEntry[] = []; public dropped(files: NgxFileDropEntry[]) { this .files = files; for ( const droppedFile of files) { if (droppedFile.fileEntry.isFile) { const fileEntry = droppedFile.fileEntry as FileSystemFileEntry; fileEntry.file( ( file: File ) => { console .log(droppedFile.relativePath, file); }); } else { const fileEntry = droppedFile.fileEntry as FileSystemDirectoryEntry; console .log(droppedFile.relativePath, fileEntry); } } } public fileOver(event){ console .log(event); } public fileLeave(event){ console .log(event); } }

< div class = "center" > < ngx-file-drop dropZoneLabel = "Drop files here" ( onFileDrop )= "dropped($event)" ( onFileOver )= "fileOver($event)" ( onFileLeave )= "fileLeave($event)" > < ng-template ngx-file-drop-content-tmp let-openFileSelector = "openFileSelector" > Optional custom content that replaces the the entire default content. < button type = "button" ( click )= "openFileSelector()" > Browse Files </ button > </ ng-template > </ ngx-file-drop > < div class = "upload-table" > < table class = "table" > < thead > < tr > < th > Name </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody class = "upload-name-style" > < tr * ngFor = "let item of files; let i=index" > < td > < strong > {{ item.relativePath }} </ strong > </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ div > </ div >

Parameters

Name Description Example (onFileDrop) On drop function called after the files are read (onFileDrop)="dropped($event)" (onFileOver) On drop over function (onFileOver)="fileOver($event)" (onFileLeave) On drop leave function (onFileLeave)="fileLeave($event)" accept String of accepted formats accept=".png" directory Whether directories are accepted directory="true" dropZoneLabel Text to be displayed inside the drop box dropZoneLabel="Drop files here" dropZoneClassName Custom style class name(s) to be used on the "drop-zone" area dropZoneClassName="my-style" contentClassName Custom style class name(s) to be used for the content area contentClassName="my-style" [disabled] Conditionally disable the dropzone [disabled]="condition" [showBrowseBtn] Whether browse file button should be shown [showBrowseBtn]="true" browseBtnClassName Custom style class name(s) to be used for the button browseBtnClassName="my-style" browseBtnLabel The label of the browse file button browseBtnLabel="Browse files" multiple Whether multiple or single files are accepted multiple="true" useDragEnter Use dragenter event instead of dragover useDragEnter="true"

License

MIT

Change Log

CHANGELOG

