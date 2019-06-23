An Angular module for simple desktop file and folder drag and drop. This library does not need rxjs-compat.
For previous Angular support please use older versions.
This library relies on HTML 5 File API thus IE is not supported
You can check the DEMO of the library
npm install ngx-file-drop --save
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxFileDropModule } from 'ngx-file-drop';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
HttpClientModule,
NgxFileDropModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxFileDropEntry, FileSystemFileEntry, FileSystemDirectoryEntry } from 'ngx-file-drop';
@Component({
selector: 'demo-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent {
public files: NgxFileDropEntry[] = [];
public dropped(files: NgxFileDropEntry[]) {
this.files = files;
for (const droppedFile of files) {
// Is it a file?
if (droppedFile.fileEntry.isFile) {
const fileEntry = droppedFile.fileEntry as FileSystemFileEntry;
fileEntry.file((file: File) => {
// Here you can access the real file
console.log(droppedFile.relativePath, file);
/**
// You could upload it like this:
const formData = new FormData()
formData.append('logo', file, relativePath)
// Headers
const headers = new HttpHeaders({
'security-token': 'mytoken'
})
this.http.post('https://mybackend.com/api/upload/sanitize-and-save-logo', formData, { headers: headers, responseType: 'blob' })
.subscribe(data => {
// Sanitized logo returned from backend
})
**/
});
} else {
// It was a directory (empty directories are added, otherwise only files)
const fileEntry = droppedFile.fileEntry as FileSystemDirectoryEntry;
console.log(droppedFile.relativePath, fileEntry);
}
}
}
public fileOver(event){
console.log(event);
}
public fileLeave(event){
console.log(event);
}
}
<div class="center">
<ngx-file-drop dropZoneLabel="Drop files here" (onFileDrop)="dropped($event)"
(onFileOver)="fileOver($event)" (onFileLeave)="fileLeave($event)">
<ng-template ngx-file-drop-content-tmp let-openFileSelector="openFileSelector">
Optional custom content that replaces the the entire default content.
<button type="button" (click)="openFileSelector()">Browse Files</button>
</ng-template>
</ngx-file-drop>
<div class="upload-table">
<table class="table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Name</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody class="upload-name-style">
<tr *ngFor="let item of files; let i=index">
<td><strong>{{ item.relativePath }}</strong></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
|Name
|Description
|Example
|(onFileDrop)
|On drop function called after the files are read
|(onFileDrop)="dropped($event)"
|(onFileOver)
|On drop over function
|(onFileOver)="fileOver($event)"
|(onFileLeave)
|On drop leave function
|(onFileLeave)="fileLeave($event)"
|accept
|String of accepted formats
|accept=".png"
|directory
|Whether directories are accepted
|directory="true"
|dropZoneLabel
|Text to be displayed inside the drop box
|dropZoneLabel="Drop files here"
|dropZoneClassName
|Custom style class name(s) to be used on the "drop-zone" area
|dropZoneClassName="my-style"
|contentClassName
|Custom style class name(s) to be used for the content area
|contentClassName="my-style"
|[disabled]
|Conditionally disable the dropzone
|[disabled]="condition"
|[showBrowseBtn]
|Whether browse file button should be shown
|[showBrowseBtn]="true"
|browseBtnClassName
|Custom style class name(s) to be used for the button
|browseBtnClassName="my-style"
|browseBtnLabel
|The label of the browse file button
|browseBtnLabel="Browse files"
|multiple
|Whether multiple or single files are accepted
|multiple="true"
|useDragEnter
|Use dragenter event instead of dragover
|useDragEnter="true"