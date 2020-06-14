This is a wrapper for the official Facebook JavaScript SDK. It makes it easier to use Facebook SDK with Angular by providing components, providers and types.

Installation

1. Install via NPM:

npm i -S ngx-facebook

2. Add the Facebook JavaScript SDK to your index.html

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js" > </ script >

3. Import FacebookModule into your app's root module

import { FacebookModule } from 'ngx-facebook' ; ({ ... imports: [ FacebookModule.forRoot() ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

4. Inject FacebookService and call the init method (optional):

This method must be called before using login or api methods. It is not required for other methods/components.

import { FacebookService, InitParams } from 'ngx-facebook' ; ... export class MyComponentOrService { constructor ( private fb: FacebookService ) { const initParams: InitParams = { appId: '1234566778' , xfbml: true , version: 'v2.8' }; fb.init(initParams); } }

Documentation

You can view complete and detailed documentation by visiting https://zyra.github.io/ngx-facebook/.

Example Usage

You can view our example project here and/or view its source code here

Example of login with Facebook

import { FacebookService, LoginResponse } from 'ngx-facebook' ; (...) export class MyComponent { constructor ( private fb: FacebookService ) { } loginWithFacebook(): void { this .fb.login() .then( ( response: LoginResponse ) => console .log(response)) .catch( ( error: any ) => console .error(error)); } }

Example of sharing on Facebook

import { FacebookService, UIParams, UIResponse } from 'ngx-facebook' ; ... share(url: string ) { const params: UIParams = { href: 'https://github.com/zyra/ngx-facebook' , method: 'share' }; this .fb.ui(params) .then( ( res: UIResponse ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( e: any ) => console .error(e)); }

Example of adding a Facebook like button

< fb-like href = "https://github.com/zyra/ngx-facebook" > </ fb-like >

Example of playing a Facebook video

Basic video component usage:

< fb-video href = "https://www.facebook.com/facebook/videos/10153231379946729/" > </ fb-video >

Advanced video component usage:

< fb-video href = "https://www.facebook.com/facebook/videos/10153231379946729/" ( paused )= "onVideoPaused($event)" > </ fb-video >

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { FBVideoComponent } from 'ngx-facebook' ; (...) export class MyComponent { (FBVideoComponent) video: FBVideoComponent; ngAfterViewInit() { this .video.play(); this .video.pause(); this .video.getVolume(); } onVideoPaused(ev: any ) { console .log( 'User paused the video' ); } }

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Contribution

Having an issue ? or looking for support? Open an issue and we will get you the help you need.

Got a new feature or a bug fix? Fork the repository, make your changes, and submit a pull request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Support this project

If you find this project useful, please star the repository to let people know that it's reliable. Also, share it with friends and colleagues that might find this useful as well. Thank you 😄