nep

ngx-extended-pdf-viewer

by Stephan Rauh
11.0.0-alpha.13 (see all)

A full-blown PDF viewer for Angular 9, 10, 11, 12, and beyond

Readme

downloads npm version

CDN: unpkg.com

Welcome to ngx-extended-pdf-viewer!

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ngx-extended-pdf-viewer/community

Bringing Mozilla's pdf.js to the Angular world. That's not only the core PDF viewer, but also the UI.

Follow this link to see the showcase and the setup instructions.

Showcase and manual

There's a showcase at https://pdfviewer.net. Check this page for live demos, source code examples, and a handbook.

Build or update the library from scratch

See the how-to-build walkthrough.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation12
Easy to Use3
Performant2
Highly Customizable5
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
VishnudevBangalore
10 months ago
Data Scientist | Full stack developer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Slow

I've used this library in many projects in production. It has very good support. PDF.js library itself doesn't have any proper documentation and hence implementing it in angular would be a nightmare. This library has come to me as a life saver. The only problem that I have is with performance with PDFs above 1000 pages. It slows down and prolonged use also slows down the system.

0
Stephan Rauh
November 8, 2020
November 8, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

Author of the library here... I've accidentally rated some points, and it seems I can't undo them. Consider it a declaration of intent: I'm doing my best to be a responsive maintainer, to make the library customizable, and to make it easy to use. Plus, I'm always open for new suggestions and new contributions to the library!

0
descl
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Great Documentation

amazing support on github. This module is really helpful and help us a lot. Nice to have translations included

0
Marvin Heilemann
1 month ago
Start changing things before they need to be changed!
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Alexgrz20171 Rating0 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation

