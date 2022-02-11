CDN: unpkg.com
Bringing Mozilla's pdf.js to the Angular world. That's not only the core PDF viewer, but also the UI.
Follow this link to see the showcase and the setup instructions.
There's a showcase at https://pdfviewer.net. Check this page for live demos, source code examples, and a handbook.
See the how-to-build walkthrough.
I've used this library in many projects in production. It has very good support. PDF.js library itself doesn't have any proper documentation and hence implementing it in angular would be a nightmare. This library has come to me as a life saver. The only problem that I have is with performance with PDFs above 1000 pages. It slows down and prolonged use also slows down the system.
Author of the library here... I've accidentally rated some points, and it seems I can't undo them. Consider it a declaration of intent: I'm doing my best to be a responsive maintainer, to make the library customizable, and to make it easy to use. Plus, I'm always open for new suggestions and new contributions to the library!
amazing support on github. This module is really helpful and help us a lot. Nice to have translations included