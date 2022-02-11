CDN: unpkg.com

Welcome to ngx-extended-pdf-viewer!

Bringing Mozilla's pdf.js to the Angular world. That's not only the core PDF viewer, but also the UI.

Follow this link to see the showcase and the setup instructions.

Showcase and manual

There's a showcase at https://pdfviewer.net. Check this page for live demos, source code examples, and a handbook.

See the how-to-build walkthrough.