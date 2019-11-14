Get embed code for embedding youtube/vimeo/dailymotion/* video in websites from URL or ID in Angular 6+. Currently supports YouTube, Vimeo and Dailymotion. Feel free to make pull request to add others!

Play with ngx-embed-video live on stackblitz.com/ngx-embed-video-example.

Installation

To install ngx-embed-video library, run:

$ npm install ngx-embed-video --save

Consuming EmbedVideo library

and then in your Angular AppModule :

import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { EmbedVideo } from 'ngx-embed-video' ; ({ imports: [HttpClientModule, EmbedVideo.forRoot()] }) export class AppModule {}

Once your library is imported, you can use it in your Angular application.

Example usage:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { EmbedVideoService } from 'ngx-embed-video' ; ({ selector: 'app-component' , templateUrl: './template.html' }) export class AppComponent { vimeoUrl = 'https://vimeo.com/197933516' ; youtubeUrl = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhcHTlGtRs' ; dailymotionUrl = 'https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport' ; vimeoId = '197933516' ; youtubeId = 'iHhcHTlGtRs' ; dailymotionId = 'x20qnej' ; constructor ( private embedService: EmbedVideoService ) { console .log( this .embedService.embed( this .vimeoUrl)); console .log( this .embedService.embed( this .youtubeUrl)); console .log( this .embedService.embed( this .dailymotionUrl)); console .log( this .embedService.embed_vimeo( this .vimeoId)); console .log( this .embedService.embed_youtube( this .youtubeId)); console .log( this .embedService.embed_dailymotion( this .dailymotionId)); } }

Example output:

< iframe src = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/197933516" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHhcHTlGtRs" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/197933516" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHhcHTlGtRs" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

Example usage with sanitized innerHtml iframe:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { EmbedVideoService } from 'ngx-embed-video' ; ({ selector: 'app-component' , template: '<div [innerHtml]="iframe_html"></div>' , }) export class AppComponent { iframe_html: any ; youtubeUrl = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhcHTlGtRs" ; constructor ( private embedService: EmbedVideoService ) { this .iframe_html = this .embedService.embed(youtubeUrl); ) }

Usage

Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given video URL.

Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given vimeo video ID.

Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given youtube video ID.

Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given dailymotion video ID.

Returns an HTML <img> tag (string) for the given url and the link in a callback.

{ link : http: html: < img src = "http://img.youtube.com/vi/iHhcHTlGtRs/default.jpg" /> ; }

Options

query

Object to be serialized as a querystring and appended to the embedded content url.

Example

this .embedService.embed_vimeo( '197933516' , { query: { portrait: 0 , color: '333' } });

Output:

< iframe src = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/197933516?portrait=0&color=333" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

attributes

Object to add additional attributes (any) to the iframe

Example

this .embedService.embed( 'https://youtu.be/iHhcHTlGtRs' , { query: { portrait: 0 , color: '333' }, attr: { width: 400 , height: 200 } });

Output:

< iframe src = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHhcHTlGtRs?portrait=0&color=333" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen width = "400" height = "200" > </ iframe >

Youtube Image options

default

mqdefault

hqdefault

sddefault

maxresdefault

this .embedService .embed_image( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhcHTlGtRs' , { image: 'mqdefault' } ) .then( res => { this .thumbnail = res.html; });

Vimeo Image options

thumbnail_small

thumbnail_medium

thumbnail_large

this .embedService .embed_image( 'https://vimeo.com/197933516' , { image: 'thumbnail_medium' } ) .then( res => { this .thumbnail = res.html; });

Dailymotion Image options

thumbnail_60_url

thumbnail_120_url

thumbnail_180_url

thumbnail_240_url

thumbnail_360_url

thumbnail_480_url

thumbnail_720_url

thumbnail_1080_url

this .embedService .embed_image( 'https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport' , { image: 'thumbnail_720_url' } ) .then( res => { this .thumbnail = res.html; });

License

MIT