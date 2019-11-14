Get embed code for embedding youtube/vimeo/dailymotion/* video in websites from URL or ID in Angular 6+. Currently supports YouTube, Vimeo and Dailymotion. Feel free to make pull request to add others!
Play with
ngx-embed-video live on stackblitz.com/ngx-embed-video-example.
To install ngx-embed-video library, run:
$ npm install ngx-embed-video --save
and then in your Angular
AppModule:
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { EmbedVideo } from 'ngx-embed-video';
@NgModule({
imports: [HttpClientModule, EmbedVideo.forRoot()]
})
export class AppModule {}
Once your library is imported, you can use it in your Angular application.
Example usage:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { EmbedVideoService } from 'ngx-embed-video';
@Component({
selector: 'app-component',
templateUrl: './template.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
vimeoUrl = 'https://vimeo.com/197933516';
youtubeUrl = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhcHTlGtRs';
dailymotionUrl =
'https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport';
vimeoId = '197933516';
youtubeId = 'iHhcHTlGtRs';
dailymotionId = 'x20qnej';
constructor(private embedService: EmbedVideoService) {
console.log(this.embedService.embed(this.vimeoUrl));
console.log(this.embedService.embed(this.youtubeUrl));
console.log(this.embedService.embed(this.dailymotionUrl));
console.log(this.embedService.embed_vimeo(this.vimeoId));
console.log(this.embedService.embed_youtube(this.youtubeId));
console.log(this.embedService.embed_dailymotion(this.dailymotionId));
}
}
Example output:
<iframe
src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/197933516"
frameborder="0"
webkitallowfullscreen
mozallowfullscreen
allowfullscreen
></iframe>
<iframe
src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHhcHTlGtRs"
frameborder="0"
allowfullscreen
></iframe>
<iframe
src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej"
frameborder="0"
allowfullscreen
></iframe>
Example usage with sanitized innerHtml iframe:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { EmbedVideoService } from 'ngx-embed-video';
@Component({
selector: 'app-component',
template: '<div [innerHtml]="iframe_html"></div>',
})
export class AppComponent {
iframe_html: any;
youtubeUrl = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhcHTlGtRs";
constructor(
private embedService: EmbedVideoService
) {
this.iframe_html = this.embedService.embed(youtubeUrl);
)
}
Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given video URL.
Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given vimeo video ID.
Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given youtube video ID.
Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given dailymotion video ID.
Returns an HTML
<img> tag (string) for the given url and the
link in a callback.
{
link: //img.youtube.com/vi/iHhcHTlGtRs/default.jpg,
http: html: <img src="http://img.youtube.com/vi/iHhcHTlGtRs/default.jpg" />;
}
Object to be serialized as a querystring and appended to the embedded content url.
this.embedService.embed_vimeo('197933516', {
query: { portrait: 0, color: '333' }
});
Output:
<iframe
src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/197933516?portrait=0&color=333"
frameborder="0"
webkitallowfullscreen
mozallowfullscreen
allowfullscreen
></iframe>
Object to add additional attributes (any) to the iframe
this.embedService.embed('https://youtu.be/iHhcHTlGtRs', {
query: { portrait: 0, color: '333' },
attr: { width: 400, height: 200 }
});
Output:
<iframe
src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHhcHTlGtRs?portrait=0&color=333"
frameborder="0"
allowfullscreen
width="400"
height="200"
></iframe>
this.embedService
.embed_image(
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHhcHTlGtRs',
{ image: 'mqdefault' }
)
.then(res => {
this.thumbnail = res.html;
});
this.embedService
.embed_image(
'https://vimeo.com/197933516',
{ image: 'thumbnail_medium' }
)
.then(res => {
this.thumbnail = res.html;
});
this.embedService
.embed_image(
'https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport',
{ image: 'thumbnail_720_url' }
)
.then(res => {
this.thumbnail = res.html;
});
MIT