ngx-electron is a small Module for Angular which makes calling Electron APIs from the Renderer Process easier. By adding it to your Angular project, you'll get IntelliSense and a simple Angular service which acts as facade for Electron APIs.

ngx-electron is licensed under MIT.

Introduction

Installation

ngx-electron can be installed easily using either yarn or npm commands in the scope of an angular project.

yarn add ngx-electron --save npm install ngx-electron --save

The NgxElectronModule needs to be import in your root Angular module (eg AppModule ).

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxElectronModule } from 'ngx-electron' ; ({ declarations: [], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxElectronModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once the module has been imported, you can easily use dependency injection to get an instance of ElectronService .

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ElectronService } from 'ngx-electron' ; ({ selector: 'my-app' , templateUrl: 'app.html' }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private _electronService: ElectronService ) { } public playPingPong() { if ( this ._electronService.isElectronApp) { let pong: string = this ._electronService.ipcRenderer.sendSync( 'ping' ); console .log(pong); } } }

ElectronService

The ElectronService is exposing all API's accessible from within Electron's renderer process. If your app is not running inside electron, all getters will return NULL instead.

Properties