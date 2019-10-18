ngx-electron is a small Module for Angular which makes calling Electron APIs from the
Renderer Process easier. By adding it to your Angular project, you'll get IntelliSense and a simple Angular service which acts as facade for Electron APIs.
ngx-electron is licensed under MIT.
Checkout the introduction post on my blog for more details.
ngx-electron can be installed easily using either
yarn or
npm commands in the scope of an angular project.
yarn add ngx-electron --save
# or
npm install ngx-electron --save
The
NgxElectronModule needs to be import in your
root Angular module (eg
AppModule).
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxElectronModule } from 'ngx-electron';
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxElectronModule
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Once the module has been imported, you can easily use dependency injection to get an instance of
ElectronService.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ElectronService } from 'ngx-electron';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
templateUrl: 'app.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private _electronService: ElectronService) { }
public playPingPong() {
if(this._electronService.isElectronApp) {
let pong: string = this._electronService.ipcRenderer.sendSync('ping');
console.log(pong);
}
}
}
The
ElectronService is exposing all API's accessible from within Electron's renderer process. If your app is not running inside electron, all getters will return NULL instead.
desktopCapturer: Electron.DesktopCapturer - Electron's desktop capturing API
ipcRenderer: Electron.IpcRenderer - Electron IpcRenderer
remote: Electron.Remote - Electron Remote capabilities
webFrame: Electron.WebFrame - Electron WebFrame
clipboard: Electron.Clipboard - Clipboard API
crashReporter: Electron.CrashReporter - Electron's CrashReporter
process: NodeJS.Process - Electron's Process Object
screen: Electron.Screen - Electron's Screen API
shell: Electron.Shell - Electron's Shell API
nativeImage: Electron.NativeImage - Electron's NativeImage API
isElectronApp: boolean - Indicates if app is being executed inside of electron or not
isMacOS: boolean - Indicates if app is running in electron and on
macOS
isWindows: boolean - Indicates if app is running in electron and on
Windows
isLinux: boolean - Indicates if app is running in electron and on
Linux
isX86: boolean - Indicates if app is running in electron and on a
x86 architecture
isX64: boolean - Indicates if app is running in electron and on a
x64 architecture
isArm: boolean - Indiciates it app is running in electron adn on a
ARM architecture