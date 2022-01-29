Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror
Install via Package managers such as npm or yarn
npm install ngx-editor --save
# or
yarn add ngx-editor
Note: By default the editor comes with minimal features. Refer the demo and documentation for more details and examples.
Import
ngx-editor module
import { NgxEditorModule } from 'ngx-editor';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxEditorModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
Component
import { Editor } from 'ngx-editor';
export class EditorComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
editor: Editor;
html: '';
ngOnInit(): void {
this.editor = new Editor();
}
// make sure to destory the editor
ngOnDestroy(): void {
this.editor.destroy();
}
}
Then in HTML
<div class="NgxEditor__Wrapper">
<ngx-editor-menu [editor]="editor"> </ngx-editor-menu>
<ngx-editor
[editor]="editor"
[ngModel]="html"
[disabled]="false"
[placeholder]="'Type here...'"
></ngx-editor>
</div>
Note: Input can be a HTML string or a jsonDoc
If the Input to the component is HTML, output will be HTML. To manually convert json output from the editor to html
import { toHTML } from 'ngx-editor';
const html = toHTML(jsonDoc, schema); // schema is optional
Or to convert HTML to json. Optional, as Editor will accept HTML input
import { toDoc } from 'ngx-editor';
const jsonDoc = toDoc(html);
this.editor.commands
.textColor('red')
.insertText('Hello world!')
.focus()
.scrollIntoView()
.exec();
Run
exec to apply the changes to the editor.
You can specify locals to be used in the editor
NgxEditorModule.forRoot({
locals: {
bold: 'Bold',
italic: 'Italic',
code: 'Code',
underline: 'Underline',
// ...
},
});
Mostly works on all Evergreen-Browsers like
Angular 13+.
See https://sibiraj-s.github.io/ngx-editor/#/collab
Icons are from https://material.io/resources/icons/
All contributions are welcome. See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.
ngx-editor is good wysiwyg editor for angular. But as i expected i did n't see this editor with all features like ckeditor offers. Updates on the ngx-editor can be break with the latest version of angular. I used this package initally then i see the above mentioned issues and switched to ckeditor.
I have used this package only once and i have a very negative reviews regarding this one . It lacks lots of important features as compared to other alternatives . It is also very hard to learn and use so not recommended at all.
I have mixed feelings about ngx-editor. editor could be a conventional wysiwyg editor. There are a lot of areas it lags features, especially when compared with the already available wysiwyg like ckeditor. But I would also like to thank the developers and the maintainer for their efforts. the documentation is very poor and not up to the mark
I have used this package twice and have quite average overall experience working with it . While it comes with lots of in general features but it also lacks a lots of important features required for editing as compared to its alternative ckeditor . It is also buggy at times and very hard to use package , So not recommended
Good as a basic editor for WYSIWIG angular applications. However, not quite as good as some of the alternatives out there like CKEditor. Also, I have observed that it tends to be quite buggy from time to time. The documentation is also quite lacking for my needs.