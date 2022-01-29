openbase logo
ngx-editor

by Sibiraj
12.0.0 (see all)

🖋️ Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror

Readme

NgxEditor

ngxEditor

Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror

Tests npm version npm npm
licence Open in Visual Studio Code

Getting Started

demo | edit on stackblitz | documentation | migrating from v4 | migrating from other editors

Installation

Install via Package managers such as npm or yarn

npm install ngx-editor --save
# or
yarn add ngx-editor

Usage

Note: By default the editor comes with minimal features. Refer the demo and documentation for more details and examples.

Import ngx-editor module

import { NgxEditorModule } from 'ngx-editor';

@NgModule({
  imports: [NgxEditorModule],
})
export class AppModule {}

Component

import { Editor } from 'ngx-editor';

export class EditorComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
  editor: Editor;
  html: '';

  ngOnInit(): void {
    this.editor = new Editor();
  }

  // make sure to destory the editor
  ngOnDestroy(): void {
    this.editor.destroy();
  }
}

Then in HTML

<div class="NgxEditor__Wrapper">
  <ngx-editor-menu [editor]="editor"> </ngx-editor-menu>
  <ngx-editor
    [editor]="editor"
    [ngModel]="html"
    [disabled]="false"
    [placeholder]="'Type here...'"
  ></ngx-editor>
</div>

Note: Input can be a HTML string or a jsonDoc

Working with HTML

If the Input to the component is HTML, output will be HTML. To manually convert json output from the editor to html

import { toHTML } from 'ngx-editor';

const html = toHTML(jsonDoc, schema); // schema is optional

Or to convert HTML to json. Optional, as Editor will accept HTML input

import { toDoc } from 'ngx-editor';

const jsonDoc = toDoc(html);

Commands

this.editor.commands
  .textColor('red')
  .insertText('Hello world!')
  .focus()
  .scrollIntoView()
  .exec();

Run exec to apply the changes to the editor.

Optional Configuration

You can specify locals to be used in the editor

NgxEditorModule.forRoot({
  locals: {
    bold: 'Bold',
    italic: 'Italic',
    code: 'Code',
    underline: 'Underline',
    // ...
  },
});

Browser Compatibility

Mostly works on all Evergreen-Browsers like

  • Google Chrome
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari

Angular Compatibility

Angular 13+.

Collaborative Editing

See https://sibiraj-s.github.io/ngx-editor/#/collab

Icons

Icons are from https://material.io/resources/icons/

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.

Rigin Oommen
6 months ago
6 months ago
Buggy
Poor Documentation

ngx-editor is good wysiwyg editor for angular. But as i expected i did n't see this editor with all features like ckeditor offers. Updates on the ngx-editor can be break with the latest version of angular. I used this package initally then i see the above mentioned issues and switched to ckeditor.

3
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
ankit9905
5 months ago
5 months ago
Slow

I have used this package only once and i have a very negative reviews regarding this one . It lacks lots of important features as compared to other alternatives . It is also very hard to learn and use so not recommended at all.

2
abhijithvijayan
katharinbenson
Abin Abraham
4 months ago
Never let a computer know you're in a hurry.
4 months ago
Unwelcoming Community
Abandoned
Poor Documentation
Slow

I have mixed feelings about ngx-editor. editor could be a conventional wysiwyg editor. There are a lot of areas it lags features, especially when compared with the already available wysiwyg like ckeditor. But I would also like to thank the developers and the maintainer for their efforts. the documentation is very poor and not up to the mark

0
death144
4 months ago
4 months ago
Slow
Buggy
Hard to Use

I have used this package twice and have quite average overall experience working with it . While it comes with lots of in general features but it also lacks a lots of important features required for editing as compared to its alternative ckeditor . It is also buggy at times and very hard to use package , So not recommended

0
Sayak Sarkar
5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Buggy
Poor Documentation

Good as a basic editor for WYSIWIG angular applications. However, not quite as good as some of the alternatives out there like CKEditor. Also, I have observed that it tends to be quite buggy from time to time. The documentation is also quite lacking for my needs.

0

