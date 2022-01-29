NgxEditor

Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror





Getting Started

demo | edit on stackblitz | documentation | migrating from v4 | migrating from other editors

Installation

Install via Package managers such as npm or yarn

npm install ngx-editor --save yarn add ngx-editor

Usage

Note: By default the editor comes with minimal features. Refer the demo and documentation for more details and examples.

Import ngx-editor module

import { NgxEditorModule } from 'ngx-editor' ; ({ imports: [NgxEditorModule], }) export class AppModule {}

Component

import { Editor } from 'ngx-editor' ; export class EditorComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy { editor: Editor; html: '' ; ngOnInit(): void { this .editor = new Editor(); } ngOnDestroy(): void { this .editor.destroy(); } }

Then in HTML

< div class = "NgxEditor__Wrapper" > < ngx-editor-menu [ editor ]= "editor" > </ ngx-editor-menu > < ngx-editor [ editor ]= "editor" [ ngModel ]= "html" [ disabled ]= "false" [ placeholder ]= "'Type here...'" > </ ngx-editor > </ div >

Note: Input can be a HTML string or a jsonDoc

Working with HTML

If the Input to the component is HTML, output will be HTML. To manually convert json output from the editor to html

import { toHTML } from 'ngx-editor' ; const html = toHTML(jsonDoc, schema);

Or to convert HTML to json. Optional, as Editor will accept HTML input

import { toDoc } from 'ngx-editor' ; const jsonDoc = toDoc(html);

Commands

this .editor.commands .textColor( 'red' ) .insertText( 'Hello world!' ) .focus() .scrollIntoView() .exec();

Run exec to apply the changes to the editor.

Optional Configuration

You can specify locals to be used in the editor

NgxEditorModule.forRoot({ locals: { bold: 'Bold' , italic: 'Italic' , code: 'Code' , underline: 'Underline' , }, });

Browser Compatibility

Mostly works on all Evergreen-Browsers like

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Mozilla Firefox

Opera

Safari

Angular Compatibility

Angular 13+.

Collaborative Editing

See https://sibiraj-s.github.io/ngx-editor/#/collab

Icons

Icons are from https://material.io/resources/icons/

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.