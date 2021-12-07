openbase logo
ngx-echarts

by Xie, Ziyu
8.0.1 (see all)

An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)

Readme

ngx-echarts

npm npm Build Status

Angular directive for Apache ECharts (incubating) (version >= 3.x) (The project is renamed from angular2-echarts)

Table of contents

Getting Started

ngx-echarts is an Angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x).

Latest version @npm:

A starter project on Github: https://github.com/xieziyu/ngx-echarts-starter

Latest Update

  • 2021.12.07: v8.0.1:

    • Fix: NgxEchartsModule.forChild() issue #334

  • 2021.11.08: v8.0.0 / v7.1.0:

    • Fix: remove @juggle/resize-observer from the peer dependencies
    • Perf: fix performance issue #330

  • 2021.08.05: v7.0.2:

  • 2021.05.17: v7.0.0:

    • Feat: support Angular v11, ECharts v5
    • Feat: support echart theme object
    • Perf: resize animation

  • 2021.01.10: v6.0.1:

  • 2021.01.10: v6.0.0:

  • 2020.11.07: v5.2.1:

    • Required resize-observer-polyfill
    • PR #271: Fix autoResize functionality (by ThomasBower)
    • Exposed methods: refreshChart() and resize()

  • 2020.07.24: v5.1.0:

  • 2020.05.19: v5.0.0

    • BREAKING CHANGES:
      • NgxEchartsModule provides .forRoot() method to inject echarts core.
      • Due to .forRoot method, we can do custom build without NgxEchartsCoreModule. Just import the echarts core from echarts/src/echarts, and other necessary charts.
      • NgxEchartsCoreModule is removed.
      • [detectEventChanges] is removed.

Installation

  • Since v5.0

    # if you use npm
npm install echarts -S
npm install ngx-echarts -S

# or if you use yarn
yarn add echarts
yarn add ngx-echarts

  • If you need ECharts GL support, please install it first:

    npm install echarts-gl -S

# or
yarn add echarts-gl

  • Import other extensions such as themes or echarts-gl in your main.ts: ECharts Extensions

Upgrade from v4.x

  1. import echarts and provide it in NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({ echarts }).
  2. NgxEchartsCoreModule is removed.

Usage

Please refer to the demo page.

  1. Firstly, import NgxEchartsModule in your app module (or any other proper angular module):

    import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({
      /**
       * This will import all modules from echarts.
       * If you only need custom modules,
       * please refer to [Custom Build] section.
       */
      echarts: () => import('echarts'), // or import('./path-to-my-custom-echarts')
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

    The echarts library will be imported only when it gets called the first time thanks to the function that uses the native import.

    You can also directly pass the echarts instead which will slow down initial rendering because it will load the whole echarts into your main bundle.

    import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({
      echarts: () => import('echarts'),
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

  2. Then: use echarts directive in a div which has pre-defined height. (From v2.0, it has default height: 400px)

    • Simple example:

      • html:
      <div echarts [options]="chartOption" class="demo-chart"></div>
      • scss:
      .demo-chart {
  height: 400px;
}
      • component:
      import { EChartsOption } from 'echarts';

// ...

chartOption: EChartsOption = {
  xAxis: {
    type: 'category',
    data: ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun'],
  },
  yAxis: {
    type: 'value',
  },
  series: [
    {
      data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
      type: 'line',
    },
  ],
};

API

Directive

echarts directive support following input properties:

InputTypeDefaultDescription
[options]objectnullThe same as the options on the official demo site.
[merge]objectnullUsed to update a part of the options, especially helpful when you need to update the chart data. In fact, the value of merge will be used in echartsInstance.setOption() with notMerge = false. Refer to ECharts documentation for details.
[loading]booleanfalseUsed to toggle the echarts loading animation when your data is not ready.
[autoResize]booleantrueIf set to true, the chart will be automatically resized when the window's width is changed.
[initOpts]objectnullThe value of [initOpts] will be used in echarts.init(). It may contain devicePixelRatio, renderer, width or height properties. Refer to ECharts documentation for details.
[theme]stringnullUsed it to initialize echarts with theme. The theme file must also be imported in main.ts.
[loadingOpts]objectnullInput an object to customize the loading style. Refer to ECharts documentation for details.

By default, loadingOpts is:

{
  text: 'loading',
  color: '#c23531',
  textColor: '#000',
  maskColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8)',
  zlevel: 0
}

ECharts API

If you need to access parts of the ECharts API such as echarts.graphic, please import it from echarts. For example:

import { graphic } from 'echarts';

new graphic.LinearGradient(/* ... */);

ECharts Instance

echartsInstance is exposed (since v1.1.6) in the (chartInit) event, enabling you to directly call functions like: resize(), showLoading(), etc. For example:

  • html:
<div echarts class="demo-chart" [options]="chartOptions" (chartInit)="onChartInit($event)"></div>
  • component:
onChartInit(ec) {
  this.echartsInstance = ec;
}

resizeChart() {
  if (this.echartsInstance) {
    this.echartsInstance.resize();
  }
}

ECharts Extensions

Import echarts theme files or other extension files after you have imported echarts core. For example:

import * as echarts from 'echarts';

/** echarts extensions: */
import 'echarts-gl';
import 'echarts/theme/macarons.js';
import 'echarts/dist/extension/bmap.min.js';

Service

NgxEchartsService has been obsolete since v4.0

Events

As ECharts supports the 'click', 'dblclick', 'mousedown', 'mouseup', 'mouseover', 'mouseout', and 'globalout' mouse events, our ngx-echarts directive also supports the same mouse events but with an additional chart prefix. For example:

  • html:
<div echarts class="demo-chart" [options]="chartOptions" (chartClick)="onChartClick($event)"></div>
  • The '\$event' is same with the 'params' that ECharts dispatches.

It supports following event outputs:

@OutputEvent
chartInitEmitted when the chart is initialized
chartClickecharts event: 'click'
chartDblClickecharts event: 'dblclick'
chartMouseDownecharts event: 'mousedown'
chartMouseMoveecharts event: 'mousemove'
chartMouseUpecharts event: 'mouseup'
chartMouseOverecharts event: 'mouseover'
chartMouseOutecharts event: 'mouseout'
chartGlobalOutecharts event: 'globalout'
chartContextMenuecharts event: 'contextmenu'
chartLegendSelectChangedecharts event: 'legendselectchanged'
chartLegendSelectedecharts event: 'legendselected'
chartLegendUnselectedecharts event: 'legendunselected'
chartLegendScrollecharts event: 'legendscroll'
chartDataZoomecharts event: 'datazoom'
chartDataRangeSelectedecharts event: 'datarangeselected'
chartTimelineChangedecharts event: 'timelinechanged'
chartTimelinePlayChangedecharts event: 'timelineplaychanged'
chartRestoreecharts event: 'restore'
chartDataViewChangedecharts event: 'dataviewchanged'
chartMagicTypeChangedecharts event: 'magictypechanged'
chartPieSelectChangedecharts event: 'pieselectchanged'
chartPieSelectedecharts event: 'pieselected'
chartPieUnselectedecharts event: 'pieunselected'
chartMapSelectChangedecharts event: 'mapselectchanged'
chartMapSelectedecharts event: 'mapselected'
chartMapUnselectedecharts event: 'mapunselected'
chartAxisAreaSelectedecharts event: 'axisareaselected'
chartFocusNodeAdjacencyecharts event: 'focusnodeadjacency'
chartUnfocusNodeAdjacencyecharts event: 'unfocusnodeadjacency'
chartBrushecharts event: 'brush'
chartBrushEndecharts event: 'brushend'
chartBrushSelectedecharts event: 'brushselected'
chartRenderedecharts event: 'rendered'
chartFinishedecharts event: 'finished'

You can refer to the ECharts tutorial: Events and Actions in ECharts for more details of the event params. You can also refer to the demo page for a detailed example.

Custom Build

Legacy Custom Build

Please refer to ECharts Documentation for more details.

If you want to produce a custom build of ECharts, prepare a file like custom-echarts.ts:

// custom-echarts.ts
export * from 'echarts/src/echarts';

import 'echarts/src/chart/line';
import 'echarts/src/chart/bar';
// component examples:
import 'echarts/src/component/tooltip';
import 'echarts/src/component/title';
import 'echarts/src/component/toolbox';

And then inject it in your NgxEchartsModule:

import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';
import * as echarts from './custom-echarts';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({
      echarts,
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

And if you want to use the global echarts object, please import it from lib or src instead:

import * as echarts from 'echarts/lib/echarts';

If you need to import theme files, remember to change the 'echarts' path to 'echarts/lib/echarts', for example:

// ... part of echarts/theme/dark.js:
function (root, factory) {
    if (typeof define === 'function' && define.amd) {
        // AMD. Register as an anonymous module.
        define(['exports', 'echarts/lib/echarts'], factory);
    } else if (typeof exports === 'object' && typeof exports.nodeName !== 'string') {
        // CommonJS
        factory(exports, require('echarts/lib/echarts'));
    } else {
        // Browser globals
        factory({}, root.echarts);
    }
}

Treeshaking Custom Build

Since version 5.0.1 ECharts supports Treeshaking with NPM.

There is no need for the custom-echarts.ts file anymore. The app.modules.ts should look like this:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';

import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import the echarts core module, which provides the necessary interfaces for using echarts.
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
// Import bar charts, all with Chart suffix
import { BarChart } from 'echarts/charts';
import { TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, GridComponent } from 'echarts/components';
// Import the Canvas renderer, note that introducing the CanvasRenderer or SVGRenderer is a required step
import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers';
import 'echarts/theme/macarons.js';

echarts.use([TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, GridComponent, BarChart, CanvasRenderer]);

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [BrowserModule, NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({ echarts }), HttpClientModule],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

Custom Locale

You can change the chart locale registering a built-in locale (located in node_modules/echarts/lib/i18n/) or a custom locale object. To register a locale, you will need to change the module that echart is being imported (usually app.module.ts).

import {NgxEchartsModule} from "ngx-echarts";
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import langCZ from 'echarts/lib/i18n/langCZ';

echarts.registerLocale("CZ", langCZ)

@NgModule({
  imports: [NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({echarts})],
  declarations: [],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})

and in your HTML file use:

<div echarts [initOpts]="{ locale: 'CZ' }" [options]="options" class="demo-chart"></div>

Demo

You can clone this repo to your working copy and then launch the demo page in your local machine:

npm install
npm run demo

# or
yarn install
yarn demo

The demo page server is listening on: http://localhost:4202

100
Vishnudev
10 months ago
Data Scientist | Full stack developer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

This library uses the power of Apache echarts and brings it to angular. I have been using it on multiple projects without any issues. Some specific bugs are there which will be soon resolved by the responsive maintainers of echarts library.

0
Danilo Körber
9 months ago
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

It's a very powerful library, hence not that easy to use. I also had difficulties to create dynamic charts, that change in real time depending on users selections.

0
abdo-beirekdar
January 21, 2021
Performant
January 21, 2021
Performant
CoxyCat
January 28, 2021
January 28, 2021
juansebastianGR6 Ratings0 Reviews
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation

