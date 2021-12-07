Angular directive for Apache ECharts (incubating) (version >= 3.x) (The project is renamed from angular2-echarts)
ngx-echarts is an Angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x).
Latest version @npm:
v8.x for Angular >= 13
v7.x for Angular >= 11
v6.x for Angular >= 10, < 11
v5.x for Angular >= 6, < 10
v2.3.1 for Angular < 6 (Please refer to https://github.com/xieziyu/ngx-echarts/blob/v2.x/README.md)
A starter project on Github: https://github.com/xieziyu/ngx-echarts-starter
# if you use npm
npm install echarts -S
npm install ngx-echarts -S
# or if you use yarn
yarn add echarts
yarn add ngx-echarts
If you need ECharts GL support, please install it first:
npm install echarts-gl -S
# or
yarn add echarts-gl
Import other extensions such as themes or
echarts-gl in your
main.ts: ECharts Extensions
echarts and provide it in
NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({ echarts }).
NgxEchartsCoreModule is removed.
Please refer to the demo page.
Firstly, import
NgxEchartsModule in your app module (or any other proper angular module):
import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({
/**
* This will import all modules from echarts.
* If you only need custom modules,
* please refer to [Custom Build] section.
*/
echarts: () => import('echarts'), // or import('./path-to-my-custom-echarts')
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
The echarts library will be imported only when it gets called the first time thanks to the function that uses the native import.
You can also directly pass the echarts instead which will slow down initial rendering because it will load the whole echarts into your main bundle.
import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({
echarts: () => import('echarts'),
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Then: use
echarts directive in a div which has pre-defined height. (From v2.0, it has default height: 400px)
Simple example:
<div echarts [options]="chartOption" class="demo-chart"></div>
.demo-chart {
height: 400px;
}
import { EChartsOption } from 'echarts';
// ...
chartOption: EChartsOption = {
xAxis: {
type: 'category',
data: ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun'],
},
yAxis: {
type: 'value',
},
series: [
{
data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
type: 'line',
},
],
};
echarts directive support following input properties:
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Description
[options]
|object
|null
|The same as the options on the official demo site.
[merge]
|object
|null
|Used to update a part of the
options, especially helpful when you need to update the chart data. In fact, the value of
merge will be used in
echartsInstance.setOption() with
notMerge = false. Refer to ECharts documentation for details.
[loading]
|boolean
|false
|Used to toggle the echarts loading animation when your data is not ready.
[autoResize]
|boolean
|true
|If set to
true, the chart will be automatically resized when the window's width is changed.
[initOpts]
|object
|null
|The value of
[initOpts] will be used in
echarts.init(). It may contain
devicePixelRatio,
renderer,
width or
height properties. Refer to ECharts documentation for details.
[theme]
|string
|null
|Used it to initialize echarts with theme. The theme file must also be imported in
main.ts.
[loadingOpts]
|object
|null
|Input an object to customize the loading style. Refer to ECharts documentation for details.
By default,
loadingOpts is:
{
text: 'loading',
color: '#c23531',
textColor: '#000',
maskColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8)',
zlevel: 0
}
If you need to access parts of the ECharts API such as
echarts.graphic, please import it from echarts. For example:
import { graphic } from 'echarts';
new graphic.LinearGradient(/* ... */);
echartsInstance is exposed (since v1.1.6) in the
(chartInit) event, enabling you to directly call functions like:
resize(),
showLoading(), etc. For example:
<div echarts class="demo-chart" [options]="chartOptions" (chartInit)="onChartInit($event)"></div>
onChartInit(ec) {
this.echartsInstance = ec;
}
resizeChart() {
if (this.echartsInstance) {
this.echartsInstance.resize();
}
}
Import echarts theme files or other extension files after you have imported
echarts core. For example:
import * as echarts from 'echarts';
/** echarts extensions: */
import 'echarts-gl';
import 'echarts/theme/macarons.js';
import 'echarts/dist/extension/bmap.min.js';
NgxEchartsService has been obsolete since v4.0
As ECharts supports the
'click',
'dblclick',
'mousedown',
'mouseup',
'mouseover',
'mouseout', and
'globalout' mouse events, our
ngx-echarts directive also supports the same mouse events but with an additional
chart prefix. For example:
<div echarts class="demo-chart" [options]="chartOptions" (chartClick)="onChartClick($event)"></div>
It supports following event outputs:
|@Output
|Event
|chartInit
|Emitted when the chart is initialized
|chartClick
|echarts event:
'click'
|chartDblClick
|echarts event:
'dblclick'
|chartMouseDown
|echarts event:
'mousedown'
|chartMouseMove
|echarts event:
'mousemove'
|chartMouseUp
|echarts event:
'mouseup'
|chartMouseOver
|echarts event:
'mouseover'
|chartMouseOut
|echarts event:
'mouseout'
|chartGlobalOut
|echarts event:
'globalout'
|chartContextMenu
|echarts event:
'contextmenu'
|chartLegendSelectChanged
|echarts event:
'legendselectchanged'
|chartLegendSelected
|echarts event:
'legendselected'
|chartLegendUnselected
|echarts event:
'legendunselected'
|chartLegendScroll
|echarts event:
'legendscroll'
|chartDataZoom
|echarts event:
'datazoom'
|chartDataRangeSelected
|echarts event:
'datarangeselected'
|chartTimelineChanged
|echarts event:
'timelinechanged'
|chartTimelinePlayChanged
|echarts event:
'timelineplaychanged'
|chartRestore
|echarts event:
'restore'
|chartDataViewChanged
|echarts event:
'dataviewchanged'
|chartMagicTypeChanged
|echarts event:
'magictypechanged'
|chartPieSelectChanged
|echarts event:
'pieselectchanged'
|chartPieSelected
|echarts event:
'pieselected'
|chartPieUnselected
|echarts event:
'pieunselected'
|chartMapSelectChanged
|echarts event:
'mapselectchanged'
|chartMapSelected
|echarts event:
'mapselected'
|chartMapUnselected
|echarts event:
'mapunselected'
|chartAxisAreaSelected
|echarts event:
'axisareaselected'
|chartFocusNodeAdjacency
|echarts event:
'focusnodeadjacency'
|chartUnfocusNodeAdjacency
|echarts event:
'unfocusnodeadjacency'
|chartBrush
|echarts event:
'brush'
|chartBrushEnd
|echarts event:
'brushend'
|chartBrushSelected
|echarts event:
'brushselected'
|chartRendered
|echarts event:
'rendered'
|chartFinished
|echarts event:
'finished'
You can refer to the ECharts tutorial: Events and Actions in ECharts for more details of the event params. You can also refer to the demo page for a detailed example.
Please refer to ECharts Documentation for more details.
If you want to produce a custom build of ECharts, prepare a file like
custom-echarts.ts:
// custom-echarts.ts
export * from 'echarts/src/echarts';
import 'echarts/src/chart/line';
import 'echarts/src/chart/bar';
// component examples:
import 'echarts/src/component/tooltip';
import 'echarts/src/component/title';
import 'echarts/src/component/toolbox';
And then inject it in your
NgxEchartsModule:
import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';
import * as echarts from './custom-echarts';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({
echarts,
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
And if you want to use the global
echarts object, please import it from
lib or
src instead:
import * as echarts from 'echarts/lib/echarts';
If you need to import theme files, remember to change the
'echarts' path to
'echarts/lib/echarts', for example:
// ... part of echarts/theme/dark.js:
function (root, factory) {
if (typeof define === 'function' && define.amd) {
// AMD. Register as an anonymous module.
define(['exports', 'echarts/lib/echarts'], factory);
} else if (typeof exports === 'object' && typeof exports.nodeName !== 'string') {
// CommonJS
factory(exports, require('echarts/lib/echarts'));
} else {
// Browser globals
factory({}, root.echarts);
}
}
Since version 5.0.1 ECharts supports Treeshaking with NPM.
There is no need for the
custom-echarts.ts file anymore. The
app.modules.ts should look like this:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { NgxEchartsModule } from 'ngx-echarts';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import the echarts core module, which provides the necessary interfaces for using echarts.
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
// Import bar charts, all with Chart suffix
import { BarChart } from 'echarts/charts';
import { TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, GridComponent } from 'echarts/components';
// Import the Canvas renderer, note that introducing the CanvasRenderer or SVGRenderer is a required step
import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers';
import 'echarts/theme/macarons.js';
echarts.use([TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, GridComponent, BarChart, CanvasRenderer]);
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({ echarts }), HttpClientModule],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
You can change the chart locale registering a built-in locale (located in
node_modules/echarts/lib/i18n/) or a custom locale object. To register a locale, you will need to change the module that echart is being imported (usually
app.module.ts).
import {NgxEchartsModule} from "ngx-echarts";
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import langCZ from 'echarts/lib/i18n/langCZ';
echarts.registerLocale("CZ", langCZ)
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxEchartsModule.forRoot({echarts})],
declarations: [],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
and in your HTML file use:
<div echarts [initOpts]="{ locale: 'CZ' }" [options]="options" class="demo-chart"></div>
You can clone this repo to your working copy and then launch the demo page in your local machine:
npm install
npm run demo
# or
yarn install
yarn demo
The demo page server is listening on: http://localhost:4202
