ndt

ngx-dynamic-template

by Alex Poter
2.3.1 (see all)

An implementation of dynamic template wrapper at Angular4/5

Downloads/wk

211

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

ngx-dynamic-template

An implementation of dynamic template wrapper at Angular4/5. AoT mode does not support, sorry! In case of dynamic component please use ngComponentOutlet.

Description

Date of creation: 18 Jun 2016 [started with Angular 2.0.0-rc.2].
The previous version of this module is tandem angular2-dynamic-component and ts-metadata-helper. The last source code version of the angular2-dynamic-component you can see here.

Installation

npm install ngx-dynamic-template --save

import { NgxDynamicTemplateModule } from 'ngx-dynamic-template';

@NgModule({
    imports: [NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot()]
})

Demo

Live demo

  1. Based on angular-cli
  2. npm run build -- -prod
  3. aot flag must be disabled, aot: false, see angular/cli/models/webpack-config.ts

Local demo

  1. Based on angular-cli
  2. npm run build -- -prod
  3. aot flag must be disabled, aot: false, see angular/cli/models/webpack-config.ts

Local demo #2

  1. Based on Angular 2 Webpack Starter
  2. npm run build:prod

Features

1 Support of dynamic-template directive.
<ng-template dynamic-template
             [template]="'<span style=\'color: orange;\'>This is simple dynamic template</span>'">
</ng-template>
2 Support of lazy loaded component modules for the dynamic templates via lazyModules input parameter (demo scenario #4).
<ng-template dynamic-template
             [template]="'<lazy-component></lazy-component>'"
             [lazyModules]="['lazy']">
</ng-template>

export const ROUTES: Routes = [
  { path: '',      component: HomeComponent },
  ...
  { path: 'lazy', loadChildren: './lazy/lazy.module#LazyModule' }
];

...

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot({ routes: ROUTES }),
    RouterModule.forRoot(ROUTES)
  ],
3 Support of httpUrl attribute. This attribute allows getting resource via Angular2 HTTP/Ajax (demo scenario #3).

Also 301, 302, 307, 308 HTTP statuses are supported (recursive redirection). The remoteTemplateFactory is an optional attribute allows parse response and build http request.

<ng-template dynamic-template
             [httpUrl]="'https://httpbin.org/get'"
             [defaultTemplate]="'<span>on error template</span>'"
             [remoteTemplateFactory]="remoteTemplateFactory">
</ng-template>

  import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
  import { HttpHeaders } from '@angular/common/http';
  import { IDynamicRemoteTemplateFactory, DynamicHttpResponseT, IDynamicHttpRequest } from 'ngx-dynamic-template';
  ...
  remoteTemplateFactory: IDynamicRemoteTemplateFactory = {
    // This is an optional method
    buildRequestOptions (): IDynamicHttpRequest {
      const headers = new HttpHeaders();
      headers.append('Token', '100500');

      return {
        withCredentials: true,
        headers: headers
      };
    },
    // This is an optional method
    parseResponse (response: DynamicHttpResponseT): string {
      return response.body.headers['User-Agent'];
    }
  };
4 Support for injecting the extra modules via extraModules input parameter.
<ng-template dynamic-template
             [template]="template4"
             [context]="context4"
             [extraModules]="[myExtraModule]"></ng-template>
5 Support of caching of compiled modules for the specific dynamic template. Therefore you can render a huge amount of dynamic templates at the same time (demo scenario #5).
6 Support of recursive injection the dynamic module instance (dynamic component inside dynamic component).
7 Clearing dynamic wrapper using the removeDynamicWrapper option.
NgxDynamicTemplateModule.forRoot({ removeDynamicWrapper: true });

License

Licensed under MIT.

