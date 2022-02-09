FormBuilder + class-transformer-global-storage + class-validator-multi-lang = dynamic form group builder for Angular12+
npm i --save class-transformer-global-storage class-validator-multi-lang ngx-dynamic-form-builder
Version above 2 has a completely rewritten code, partially backwards compatible
Now
@Expose and
@Exclude decorators are used to define model fields, the new version is rigidly dependent on class-transform
Dependencies are not used original, but forks with additional necessary properties, when using this library, you need to replace all original imports with forks with modifications
Fork class-validator-multi-lang - adds translation capability for errors (PR:https://github.com/typestack/class-validator/pull/743)
Fork class-transformer-global-storage - adds the ability to get meta information about all used classes (PR:https://github.com/typestack/class-transformer/pull/929)
For correct parse metadata, need remove
compilerOptions.downlevelIteration and append
compilerOptions.emitDecoratorMetadata: true in
tsconfig.json
Demo - Demo application with ngx-dynamic-form-builder.
Stackblitz - Simply sample of usage on https://stackblitz.com
company.ts
import { Validate, IsNotEmptym } from 'class-validator-multi-lang';
import { TextLengthMore15 } from '../utils/custom-validators';
import { marker } from '@ngneat/transloco-keys-manager/marker';
import { Expose, Type } from 'class-transformer-global-storage';
export class Company {
@Expose()
id: number;
@Validate(TextLengthMore15, {
message: marker('The company name must be longer than 15'),
})
@IsNotEmpty()
@Expose()
name: string;
constructor(data?: any) {
if (data === undefined) {
data = {};
}
this.id = data.id;
this.name = data.name;
}
}
app.module.ts
import { FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { CompanyPanelComponent } from './company-panel.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
FormsModule,
ReactiveFormsModule,
...
],
declarations: [
...
CompanyPanelComponent,
...
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
company-panel.component.html
<form
[formGroup]="form"
*ngIf="form?.customValidateErrors | async as errors"
novalidate
>
<input formControlName="name" placeholder="Name" />
<p *ngIf="errors.name?.length">Error: {{errors.name[0]}}</p>
<p>Form status: {{ form.status | json }}</p>
<p>Form class-validator-multi-lang errors: {{errors|json}}</p>
<p *ngIf="savedItem">Saved item: {{savedItem|json}}</p>
<button (click)="onLoadClick()">Load</button>
<button (click)="onClearClick()">Clear</button>
<button (click)="onSaveClick()" [disabled]="!form.valid">Save</button>
</form>
company-panel.component.ts
import { DynamicFormGroup, DynamicFormBuilder } from 'ngx-dynamic-form-builder';
import { Company } from './../../shared/models/company';
import { Input, Component } from '@angular/core';
import { Validators } from '@angular/forms';
@Component({
selector: 'company-panel',
templateUrl: './company-panel.component.html',
})
export class CompanyPanelComponent {
form: DynamicFormGroup<Company>;
@Input()
item = new Company({
id: 11,
name: '123456789012345',
});
fb = new DynamicFormBuilder();
savedItem?: Company;
constructor() {
this.form = this.fb.rootFormGroup(Company, {
name: '',
});
}
onLoadClick(): void {
this.savedItem = undefined;
this.form.object = this.item;
}
onClearClick(): void {
this.savedItem = undefined;
this.form.object = new Company();
}
onSaveClick(): void {
if (this.form.valid) {
this.savedItem = this.form.object;
} else {
this.savedItem = undefined;
}
}
}
custom-validators.ts
import {
ValidatorConstraintInterface,
ValidatorConstraint,
} from 'class-validator-multi-lang';
@ValidatorConstraint()
export class TextLengthMore15 implements ValidatorConstraintInterface {
validate(text: string) {
return text ? text.length > 15 : false;
}
}
Because multi-language supported in class-validator-multi-lang, now ngx-dynamic-form-builder also support this feature
set validation messages as settings when create form group
this.form = this.fb.rootFormGroup(
Company,
{
name: '',
},
{
classValidatorOptions: {
messages: {
'The company name must be longer than 15':
'company name must be longer than 15 (translate on other language)',
},
},
}
);
set validation messages on runtime after for exists form group
this.form.patchDynamicFormBuilderOptions({
classValidatorOptions: {
messages: {
'The company name must be longer than 15':
'company name must be longer than 15 (translate on other language)',
},
},
});
set translate property name in error
this.form.patchDynamicFormBuilderOptions({
classValidatorOptions: {
titles: {
regionNum:
'number of region (translate property name in error on other language)',
},
},
});
set validation messages and properties name global for all instance of form group in project
setGlobalDynamicFormBuilderOptions({
classValidatorOptions: {
messages: {
'The company name must be longer than 15':
'company name must be longer than 15 (translate on other language)',
},
titles: {
regionNum:
'number of region (translate property name in error on other language)',
},
},
});
The customValidateErrors property can be subscribed for cases in which your code should act on changes in errors
company-panel.component.html
<form
[formGroup]="form"
*ngIf="form?.customValidateErrors | async as errors"
novalidate
>
<input formControlName="name" placeholder="Name" />
<p *ngIf="errors.name?.length">Error: {{errors.name[0]}}</p>
<p>Form status: {{ form.status | json }}</p>
<p>Observable validation errors: {{errors|json}}</p>
<p *ngIf="savedItem">Saved item: {{savedItem|json}}</p>
<button (click)="onLoadClick()">Load</button>
<button (click)="onClearClick()">Clear</button>
<button (click)="onSaveClick()" [disabled]="!form.valid">Save</button>
</form>
company-panel.component.ts
import { DynamicFormGroup, DynamicFormBuilder } from 'ngx-dynamic-form-builder';
import { Company } from './../../shared/models/company';
import { Input, Component } from '@angular/core';
import { Validators } from '@angular/forms';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';
@Component({
selector: 'company-panel',
templateUrl: './company-panel.component.html',
})
export class CompanyPanelComponent implements onDestroy {
form: DynamicFormGroup<Company>;
@Input()
item = new Company({
id: 11,
name: '123456789012345',
});
@Input()
strings = Company.strings;
fb = new DynamicFormBuilder();
savedItem?: Company;
errorChangeSubscription: Subscription;
constructor() {
this.form = this.fb.rootFormGroup(Company, {
name: '',
});
this.errorChangeSubscription = this.form.customValidateErrors.subscribe(
(allErrors) => {
console.log(`Errors changed: ${allErrors}`);
}
);
}
ngOnDestroy() {
if (
this.errorChangeSubscription != null &&
this.errorChangeSubscription.closed === false
) {
this.errorChangeSubscription.unsubscribe();
}
}
onLoadClick(): void {
this.savedItem = undefined;
this.form.object = this.item;
this.form.validateAllFormFields();
}
onClearClick(): void {
this.savedItem = undefined;
this.form.object = new Company();
this.form.validateAllFormFields();
}
onSaveClick(): void {
this.form.validateAllFormFields();
if (this.form.valid) {
this.savedItem = this.form.object;
} else {
this.savedItem = undefined;
}
}
}
MIT