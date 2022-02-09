FormBuilder + class-transformer-global-storage + class-validator-multi-lang = dynamic form group builder for Angular12+

Installation

npm i --save class-transformer-global-storage class-validator-multi-lang ngx-dynamic-form-builder

BREAKING CHANGE !!!

Version above 2 has a completely rewritten code, partially backwards compatible

Now @Expose and @Exclude decorators are used to define model fields, the new version is rigidly dependent on class-transform

Dependencies are not used original, but forks with additional necessary properties, when using this library, you need to replace all original imports with forks with modifications

Fork class-validator-multi-lang - adds translation capability for errors (PR:https://github.com/typestack/class-validator/pull/743)

Fork class-transformer-global-storage - adds the ability to get meta information about all used classes (PR:https://github.com/typestack/class-transformer/pull/929)

For correct parse metadata, need remove compilerOptions.downlevelIteration and append compilerOptions.emitDecoratorMetadata: true in tsconfig.json

Demo - Demo application with ngx-dynamic-form-builder.

Stackblitz - Simply sample of usage on https://stackblitz.com

Usage

company.ts

import { Validate, IsNotEmptym } from 'class-validator-multi-lang' ; import { TextLengthMore15 } from '../utils/custom-validators' ; import { marker } from '@ngneat/transloco-keys-manager/marker' ; import { Expose, Type } from 'class-transformer-global-storage' ; export class Company { () id: number ; (TextLengthMore15, { message: marker( 'The company name must be longer than 15' ), }) () () name: string ; constructor ( data?: any ) { if (data === undefined ) { data = {}; } this .id = data.id; this .name = data.name; } }

app.module.ts

import { FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { CompanyPanelComponent } from './company-panel.component' ; ({ imports: [ ... FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule, ... ], declarations: [ ... CompanyPanelComponent, ... ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

company-panel.component.html

< form [ formGroup ]= "form" * ngIf = "form?.customValidateErrors | async as errors" novalidate > < input formControlName = "name" placeholder = "Name" /> < p * ngIf = "errors.name?.length" > Error: {{errors.name[0]}} </ p > < p > Form status: {{ form.status | json }} </ p > < p > Form class-validator-multi-lang errors: {{errors|json}} </ p > < p * ngIf = "savedItem" > Saved item: {{savedItem|json}} </ p > < button ( click )= "onLoadClick()" > Load </ button > < button ( click )= "onClearClick()" > Clear </ button > < button ( click )= "onSaveClick()" [ disabled ]= "!form.valid" > Save </ button > </ form >

company-panel.component.ts

import { DynamicFormGroup, DynamicFormBuilder } from 'ngx-dynamic-form-builder' ; import { Company } from './../../shared/models/company' ; import { Input, Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { Validators } from '@angular/forms' ; ({ selector: 'company-panel' , templateUrl: './company-panel.component.html' , }) export class CompanyPanelComponent { form: DynamicFormGroup<Company>; () item = new Company({ id: 11 , name: '123456789012345' , }); fb = new DynamicFormBuilder(); savedItem?: Company; constructor ( ) { this .form = this .fb.rootFormGroup(Company, { name: '' , }); } onLoadClick(): void { this .savedItem = undefined ; this .form.object = this .item; } onClearClick(): void { this .savedItem = undefined ; this .form.object = new Company(); } onSaveClick(): void { if ( this .form.valid) { this .savedItem = this .form.object; } else { this .savedItem = undefined ; } } }

custom-validators.ts

import { ValidatorConstraintInterface, ValidatorConstraint, } from 'class-validator-multi-lang' ; () export class TextLengthMore15 implements ValidatorConstraintInterface { validate(text: string ) { return text ? text.length > 15 : false ; } }

Support multi-language translate validation errors (I18n)

Because multi-language supported in class-validator-multi-lang, now ngx-dynamic-form-builder also support this feature

set validation messages as settings when create form group

this .form = this .fb.rootFormGroup( Company, { name: '' , }, { classValidatorOptions: { messages: { 'The company name must be longer than 15' : 'company name must be longer than 15 (translate on other language)' , }, }, } );

set validation messages on runtime after for exists form group

this .form.patchDynamicFormBuilderOptions({ classValidatorOptions: { messages: { 'The company name must be longer than 15' : 'company name must be longer than 15 (translate on other language)' , }, }, });

set translate property name in error

this .form.patchDynamicFormBuilderOptions({ classValidatorOptions: { titles: { regionNum: 'number of region (translate property name in error on other language)' , }, }, });

set validation messages and properties name global for all instance of form group in project

setGlobalDynamicFormBuilderOptions({ classValidatorOptions: { messages: { 'The company name must be longer than 15' : 'company name must be longer than 15 (translate on other language)' , }, titles: { regionNum: 'number of region (translate property name in error on other language)' , }, }, });

Observable Errors

The customValidateErrors property can be subscribed for cases in which your code should act on changes in errors

company-panel.component.html

< form [ formGroup ]= "form" * ngIf = "form?.customValidateErrors | async as errors" novalidate > < input formControlName = "name" placeholder = "Name" /> < p * ngIf = "errors.name?.length" > Error: {{errors.name[0]}} </ p > < p > Form status: {{ form.status | json }} </ p > < p > Observable validation errors: {{errors|json}} </ p > < p * ngIf = "savedItem" > Saved item: {{savedItem|json}} </ p > < button ( click )= "onLoadClick()" > Load </ button > < button ( click )= "onClearClick()" > Clear </ button > < button ( click )= "onSaveClick()" [ disabled ]= "!form.valid" > Save </ button > </ form >

company-panel.component.ts

import { DynamicFormGroup, DynamicFormBuilder } from 'ngx-dynamic-form-builder' ; import { Company } from './../../shared/models/company' ; import { Input, Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { Validators } from '@angular/forms' ; import { Subscription } from 'rxjs' ; ({ selector: 'company-panel' , templateUrl: './company-panel.component.html' , }) export class CompanyPanelComponent implements onDestroy { form: DynamicFormGroup<Company>; () item = new Company({ id: 11 , name: '123456789012345' , }); () strings = Company.strings; fb = new DynamicFormBuilder(); savedItem?: Company; errorChangeSubscription: Subscription; constructor ( ) { this .form = this .fb.rootFormGroup(Company, { name: '' , }); this .errorChangeSubscription = this .form.customValidateErrors.subscribe( ( allErrors ) => { console .log( `Errors changed: ${allErrors} ` ); } ); } ngOnDestroy() { if ( this .errorChangeSubscription != null && this .errorChangeSubscription.closed === false ) { this .errorChangeSubscription.unsubscribe(); } } onLoadClick(): void { this .savedItem = undefined ; this .form.object = this .item; this .form.validateAllFormFields(); } onClearClick(): void { this .savedItem = undefined ; this .form.object = new Company(); this .form.validateAllFormFields(); } onSaveClick(): void { this .form.validateAllFormFields(); if ( this .form.valid) { this .savedItem = this .form.object; } else { this .savedItem = undefined ; } } }

License

MIT