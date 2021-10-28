openbase logo
ndp

ngx-duration-picker

by Francesco Borzì
3.3.1 (see all)

Angular component for ISO_8601 durations

Readme

ngx-duration-picker

ngx-duration-picker screenshot

A reusable Angular duration-picker component that works with ISO_8601 durations.

Requires Bootstrap, css only (no Bootstrap JS or jQuery needed).

Live demo

You can check a live demo of this library and all its features here

Installation

  • Run:

npm install --save ngx-duration-picker

  • Then in your app.module.ts add DurationPickerModule between your imports:
@NgModule({
  declarations: [...],
  imports: [
    DurationPickerModule,
    ...
  ],
  providers: [...],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage

<ngx-duration-picker [(value)]="myDuration"></ngx-duration-picker>

where myDuration will be the variable where the output is stored, you can also pass an initial value.

Watch for changes

if you need to perform some operations each time the bound variable changes, you can use (valueChange):

<ngx-duration-picker [(value)]="myDuration" (valueChange)="doSomeStuff()">

Passing options

you can pass specify some options by binding [options] to your configuration object:

<ngx-duration-picker [(value)]="myDuration" [options]="{ showWeeks: false }">

Available options

zeroValue

String or Null, default 'PT0S'.

Value to be used when the duration is 0. Since the specification says that 'PT0S' or 'P0D' are both valid, you are allowed to change this value. You can also pass just null.

showNegative

Boolean, default false. Sets up the option for negative and positive durations.

showButtons

Boolean, default true. Shows the up and down buttons.

showPreview

Boolean, default true. Shows a preview of the value.

previewFormat

String, default ISO.

You can optionally specify a date format using:

  • {{Y}} for years
  • {{M}} for months
  • {{W}} for weeks
  • {{D}} for days
  • {{h}} for hours
  • {{m}} for minutes
  • {{s}} for seconds

Example string: {{h}} hours : {{m}} minutes : {{s}} seconds

customOutputFormat

String, default ISO.

You can optionally specify:

  • timestamp for duration in milliseconds
  • seconds for duration in seconds
  • custom string as described in previewFormat option

Chosen value will be emitted by customOutput.

showLetters

Boolean, default true. Shows the letters on top (Y, M, W, D, H, M, S)

labels

Object, accepting labels that should be shown above the fields instead of default letters (showLetters has to be set to true).

Available fields (with default labels):

  • years (Y)
  • months (M)
  • weeks (W)
  • days (D)
  • hours (H)
  • minutes (M)
  • seconds (S)

Example object which is overwriting weeks and hours properties:

{
    weeks: 'tyg',
    hours: 'godz'
}

unitSteps

Object, accepting numbers representing increment/decrement step size for each unit. Non-positive values will be replaced with default value: 1.

Available fields:

  • years
  • months
  • weeks
  • days
  • hours
  • minutes
  • seconds

Example object which is overwriting weeks and hours properties:

{
    weeks: 4,
    hours: 2
}

showYears

Boolean, default true. Shows the years, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

showMonths

Boolean, default true. Shows the months, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

showWeeks

Boolean, default true. Shows the weeks, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

showDays

Boolean, default true. Shows the days, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

showHours

Boolean, default true. Shows the hours, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

showMinutes

Boolean, default true. Shows the minutes, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

showSeconds

Boolean, default true. Shows the seconds, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.

Local development

Run the application

  • On one terminal tab run ng build ngx-duration-picker --watch. This will build the library sources (projects/ngx-duration-picker/*) and watch for changes.

  • On another terminal tab run ng serve to serve the demo app (src/*) and play with it.

Run the tests

  • Unit tests are located in projects/ngx-duration-picker/src/lib/*.spec.ts and you can run them using npm run test:unit
  • Integration tests are located in src/app/integration-tests/*.spec.ts and you can run them using npm run test:integration

The default browser is Chrome. You can also append :ci to run them in Headless mode, and :ci:firefox to run them with Firefox.

Update Demo website (GitHub pages)

  • Run npm run build:demo and commit the docs/ directory

You can support me with a donation.

