A reusable Angular duration-picker component that works with ISO_8601 durations.
Requires Bootstrap, css only (no Bootstrap JS or jQuery needed).
You can check a live demo of this library and all its features here
npm install --save ngx-duration-picker
app.module.ts add
DurationPickerModule between your
imports:
@NgModule({
declarations: [...],
imports: [
DurationPickerModule,
...
],
providers: [...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
<ngx-duration-picker [(value)]="myDuration"></ngx-duration-picker>
where myDuration will be the variable where the output is stored, you can also pass an initial value.
if you need to perform some operations each time the bound variable changes, you can use
(valueChange):
<ngx-duration-picker [(value)]="myDuration" (valueChange)="doSomeStuff()">
you can pass specify some options by binding
[options] to your configuration object:
<ngx-duration-picker [(value)]="myDuration" [options]="{ showWeeks: false }">
String or Null, default
'PT0S'.
Value to be used when the duration is 0. Since the specification says that
'PT0S' or
'P0D' are both valid, you are allowed to change this value. You can also pass just
null.
Boolean, default
false. Sets up the option for negative and positive durations.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the up and down buttons.
Boolean, default
true. Shows a preview of the value.
String, default
ISO.
You can optionally specify a date format using:
{{Y}} for years
{{M}} for months
{{W}} for weeks
{{D}} for days
{{h}} for hours
{{m}} for minutes
{{s}} for seconds
Example string:
{{h}} hours : {{m}} minutes : {{s}} seconds
String, default
ISO.
You can optionally specify:
timestamp for duration in milliseconds
seconds for duration in seconds
previewFormat option
Chosen value will be emitted by
customOutput.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the letters on top (Y, M, W, D, H, M, S)
Object, accepting labels that should be shown above the fields instead of default letters (
showLetters has to be set to true).
Available fields (with default labels):
Y)
M)
W)
D)
H)
M)
S)
Example object which is overwriting
weeks and
hours properties:
{
weeks: 'tyg',
hours: 'godz'
}
Object, accepting numbers representing increment/decrement step size for each unit. Non-positive values will be replaced with default value: 1.
Available fields:
Example object which is overwriting
weeks and
hours properties:
{
weeks: 4,
hours: 2
}
Boolean, default
true. Shows the years, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the months, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the weeks, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the days, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the hours, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the minutes, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
Boolean, default
true. Shows the seconds, when hidden it will be always considered as 0.
On one terminal tab run
ng build ngx-duration-picker --watch. This will build the library sources (
projects/ngx-duration-picker/*) and watch for changes.
On another terminal tab run
ng serve to serve the demo app (
src/*) and play with it.
projects/ngx-duration-picker/src/lib/*.spec.ts and you can run them using
npm run test:unit
src/app/integration-tests/*.spec.ts and you can run them using
npm run test:integration
The default browser is Chrome. You can also append
:ci to run them in Headless mode, and
:ci:firefox to run them with Firefox.
npm run build:demo and commit the
docs/ directory
You can support me with a donation.