Angular Dropzone Wrapper

This is an Angular wrapper library for the Dropzone. To use this library you should get familiar with the Dropzone documentation as well since this documentation only explains details specific to this wrapper.

This documentation is for the latest 6.x.x version which requires Angular 5 or newer. For Angular 4 you need to use the latest 4.x.x version. Documentation for the 4.x.x can be found from here.

Example application | StackBlitz example | Dropzone documentation

Building the library

npm install npm run build

Running the example

npm install npm run start

Installing and usage

npm install ngx-dropzone-wrapper --save

Load the module for your app (with global configuration):

Providing the global configuration is optional and when used you should only provide the configuration in your root module.

import { DropzoneModule } from 'ngx-dropzone-wrapper' ; import { DROPZONE_CONFIG } from 'ngx-dropzone-wrapper' ; import { DropzoneConfigInterface } from 'ngx-dropzone-wrapper' ; const DEFAULT_DROPZONE_CONFIG: DropzoneConfigInterface = { url : 'https://httpbin.org/post' , maxFilesize : 50 , acceptedFiles : 'image/*' }; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... DropzoneModule ], providers : [ { provide : DROPZONE_CONFIG, useValue : DEFAULT_DROPZONE_CONFIG } ] })

Use it in your HTML template (with custom configuration):

This library provides two ways to create a Dropzone element, component for simple use cases and directive for more custom use cases.

COMPONENT USAGE

Simply replace the element that would ordinarily be passed to Dropzone with the dropzone component.

NOTE: Component provides couple additional features from directive such as the placeholder image. If you don't need them or want to create custom component then you might want to use the directive instead.

< dropzone [ config ]= "config" [ message ]= "'Click or drag images here to upload'" ( error )= "onUploadError($event)" ( success )= "onUploadSuccess($event)" > </ dropzone >

[config] [disabled] [message] [placeholder] [useDropzoneClass] (error) (success) (canceled) ( < dropzoneEvent > ) // All Dropzone events / callbacks work as bindings. // Event names are in camel case (not lower case). // Example: maxfilesreached -> maxFilesReached

DIRECTIVE USAGE

When using only the directive you need to provide your own theming or import the default theme:

@ import '~dropzone/dist/min/dropzone.min.css' ;

Dropzone directive can be used in form or div element with optional custom configuration:

< div class = "dropzone" [ dropzone ]= "config" ( error )= "onUploadError($event)" ( success )= "onUploadSuccess($event)" > </ div >

[dropzone] [disabled] (error) (success) (canceled) ( < dropzoneEvent > ) // All Dropzone events / callbacks work as bindings. // Event names are in camel case (not lower case). // Example: maxfilesreached -> maxFilesReached

Available configuration options (custom / global configuration):

This library supports all Dropzone configuration options and few extra options for easier usage.

LIBRARY OPTIONS

autoReset errorReset cancelReset

DROPZONE OPTIONS

url method headers paramName maxFilesize acceptedFiles

For more detailed documentation with all the supported Dropzone events / options see the Dropzone documentation.

Available control / helper functions (provided by the directive):

dropzone() reset(cancel?)

Above functions can be accessed through the directive reference (available as directiveRef in the component).