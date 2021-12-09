A lightweight, fast, configurable and reactive drag-to-select component for Angular 6 and beyond
⚠️ If your application does not use Angular >= v13.x then please use
ngx-drag-to-select@4.x. Version 5 only supports the new package format which removes ViewEngine specific metadata. For more information check out the FAQ.
In case you want to take it for a test drive, check out this StackBlitz ⚡️.
AppComponent!
PhoneComponent component that uses all the tools and features from this library to implement a Google Inbox-like selection experience.
npm install ngx-drag-to-select
or
yarn add ngx-drag-to-select
The above will install the latest stable version. If you wish to live on the edge you can also use the
next tag. Doing so gives you the latest
alpha,
beta or
release candidate.
Setting up
ngx-drag-to-select is easy, and it only takes a few steps!
The first step is to add the CSS and for that you have two options. Either you use the default styles or you can import the
ngx-drag-to-select sass package directly. The latter gives you the option to override variables and customize for instance the look and feel of the selection rectangle.
Using the default styles
Copy
ngx-drag-to-select.css to your project and add it as a
style tag to your
index.html.
It's not recommended, and not supported, to load the CSS in your SCSS files. Instead, if you don't need to customize
the styles, and you're using the Angular CLI you can add it to your
angular.json:
"styles": [
"src/styles.scss",
+ "node_modules/ngx-drag-to-select/ngx-drag-to-select.css"
]
Using Sass
If you're using Sass you can simply import
ngx-drag-to-select into
src/styles.scss. This allows you to override the default variables to customize the library to your needs.
@import 'ngx-drag-to-select';
In your
AppModule import
DragToSelectModule from
ngx-drag-to-select and add it to the module imports:
import { value DragToSelectModule } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@NgModule({
imports: [DragToSelectModule.forRoot()],
})
export class AppModule {}
That's it. You are now ready to use this library in your project. Make sure to call
forRoot() only once in your
AppModule and for feature modules you simply add the
DragToSelectModule as is without calling
forRoot().
Once you have installed the library and added the
DragToSelectModule to your application you are ready to go.
Anywhere in your template add the
dts-select-container component and wrap all items that you want to be selectable in this component.
Next, mark all selectable items with the
dtsSelectItem directive. This connects each item with the container component.
Here's a complete example:
<dts-select-container
#container="dts-select-container"
[(selectedItems)]="selectedDocuments"
(select)="someMethod($event)"
>
<ul>
<li [dtsSelectItem]="document" *ngFor="let document of documents">{{ document.name }}</li>
</ul>
</dts-select-container>
This section gives you an overview of things you can customize and configure.
You can override the following variables:
|Variable
|Type
|Default
|Description
$dts-primary
|Color
#7ddafc
|Primary color
$select-box-color
|Color
$dts-primary
|Color of the selection rectangle
$select-box-removing-color
|Color
$dts-primary
|Color of the selection rectangle when removing items
$select-box-border-size
|Unit
2px
|Border size for the selection rectangle
$selected-item-border
|Boolean
true
|Whether the selected item should get a border
$selected-item-border-color
|Color
#d2d2d2
|Border color of the selected item
$selected-item-border-size
|Unit
1px
|Border size of the selected item
$box-shadow
|Boolean
true
|Whether the selected item should get a box shadow
$range-start-border
|Boolean
true
|Whether the range start item is highlighted with a border
$range-start-border-color
|Color
#2196f3
|Border color of the range start item
If you wish to override one of these variables, make sure to do that before you import the sass package.
Example:
// Example for overriding the color of the selection retangle
$select-box-color: red;
@import '~ngx-drag-to-select/scss/ngx-drag-to-select';
Keep in mind that default styles are applied to all drag-to-select instances in your application. This means that if you override the color of the select box and set it so something like
red then all instances render a
red selection rectangle.
DragToSelectModule
This library allows to you override certain options, such as
selectedClass (String)
Class that is added to an item when it's selected. The default class is
selected. Note that if you override this option, you'll lose the default styling and must take care of this yourself.
shortcuts (Object)
ngx-drag-to-select supports a hand full of shortcuts to make our live easier when selecting items.
|Shortcut
|Default
|Description
|moveRangeStart
shift +
r
|Move range start without selecting the item
|disableSelection
alt
|Disable selection mode to allow selecting text on the screen within the drag area
|toggleSingleItem
meta
|Add or remove single item to / from selection
|addToSelection
shift
|Range selection, Add items to selection
|removeFromSelection
shift +
meta
|Remove items from selection
You can override these options by passing a configuration object to
forRoot().
Here's an example:
import { value DragToSelectModule } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@NgModule({
imports: [
DragToSelectModule.forRoot({
selectedClass: 'my-selected-item',
shortcuts: {
disableSelection: 'alt+meta,d',
},
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
This will override the
disableSelection with two possible shortcuts, either
alt + meta or just
d. If you want to learn more about shortcut alternatives, check this section.
Note: If you override one of the shortcuts you have to make sure they do not interfear with one another to ensure a smooth selecting experience.
When overriding the default shortcuts you can use the following modifier keys:
shift
alt
ctrl
meta
Or you can use any key from
a - z.
When using
meta, it will be substituted with
ctrl (for Windows) and
cmd (for Mac). This allows for cross-platform shortcuts.
You can also define alternative shortcuts. For that, simply chain the shortcuts with a comma. Here's an example:
shortcuts: {
disableSelection: 'alt+meta,shift+alt';
}
ngx-drag-to-select comes with two main building blocks, a
dts-select-container component and a
dtsSelectItem directive.
dts-select-container
Inputs
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Description
|selectedItems
|Array
|/
|Collection of items that are currently selected
|selectOnDrag
|Boolean
true
|Whether items should be selected while dragging
|selectOnClick
|Boolean
true
|Whether items should be selected when clicked
|dragOverItems
|Boolean
true
|Whether drag selection is allowed to start from inside an item
|disabled
|Boolean
false
|Disable selection
|disableRangeSelection
|Boolean
false
|Disable range selection
|disableDrag
|Boolean
false
|Disable selection by dragging with the mouse. May be useful for mobile.
|selectMode
|Boolean
false
|If set to
true, a toggle mode is activated similar to the
toggleSingleItem shortcut. Useful for mobile.
|custom
|Boolean
false
|If set to
true, all default styles for selected items will not be applied.
|selectWithShortcut
|Boolean
false
|If set to
true, items can only be selected when single clicking and applying a keyboard shortcut
Here's an example of all inputs in action:
<dts-select-container
[(selectedItems)]="selectedDocuments"
[selectOnDrag]="true"
[disabled]="false"
[disableDrag]="true"
[selectMode]="true"
[custom]="true"
[selectWithShortcut]="false"
>
...
</dts-select-container>
To get ahold of the selected items you can use a two-way data binding (
[()]) aka banana-in-the-box syntax. This means that whenever the selection changes, your property is updated accordingly. It will always reflect the current selection.
Binding an expression to
selectOnDrag will override the default value. When this option is set to
false, it will increase the performance but you'll trade this for a slighly worse user experience.
Outputs
|Input
|Payload Type
|Description
|select
|Array
|Event that is fired when the selection changes. The payload (
$event) will be the list of selected items.
|itemSelected
|any
|Event that is fired when the item is selected. The payload (
$event) will be the item's value
|itemDeselected
|any
|Event that is fired when the item is deselected. The payload (
$event) will be the item's value
|selectionStarted
|None
|Event that is fired when the user starts selecting items.
|selectionEnded
|Array
|Event that is fired when the user stops selecting items, typically by releasing the mouse button. The payload will be a list of all selected items
Example:
<dts-select-container
(select)="someMethod($event)"
(itemSelected)="itemSelected($event)"
(itemDeselected)="itemDeselected($event)"
>
...
</dts-select-container>
Public Methods
|Methods
|Description
|selectAll()
|Select all items within the drag area
|clearSelection()
|Clear current selection
|update()
|Recalculate bounding box for the container and its children
|selectItems(predicate)
|Select all items
predicate returns truthy for
|deselectItems(predicate)
|Deselect all items
predicate returns truthy for
|toggleItems(predicate)
|Toggle all items
predicate returns truthy for
To access these methods on the container component you can either use the
@ViewChild() decorator
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { SelectContainerComponent } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
@ViewChild(SelectContainerComponent) selectContainer: SelectContainerComponent;
someMethod() {
this.selectContainer.clearSelection();
}
}
or use it within the template with a template reference variable
<button (click)="selectContainer.selectAll()">Select All</button>
<button (click)="selectContainer.clearSelection()">Clear Selection</button>
<dts-select-container #selectContainer="dts-select-container" [(selectedItems)]="selectedDocuments">
...
</dts-select-container>
What if I want to use the
@ViewChild()decorator but have multiple instances of the
dts-select-containerin my template?
In that case I would recommend to add template reference variables to your select containers and query them one by one using the variable name.
Here's an example:
<dts-select-container #documents> ... </dts-select-container>
...
<dts-select-container #images> ... </dts-select-container>
In the component you can then query them one by one:
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { SelectContainerComponent } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
@ViewChild('documents') documentContainer: SelectContainerComponent;
@ViewChild('images') imagesContainer: SelectContainerComponent;
someMethod() {
this.documentContainer.clearSelection();
}
someOtherMethod() {
this.imagesContainer.selectAll();
}
}
Select Box
Each instance of the
dts-select-container renders its own select box. Based on the current selection mode, either adding or removing, the container
adds corresponding css classes for more flexibility in styling. For adding items to the current selection, either in normal or extended mode, the select box gets a class of
dts-adding. For removing items the class will be
dts-removing. Both classes can be used to override the look and feel based on the selectio mode.
For instance, the color of the select box, when removing items, can be styled with a separate variable
$select-box-removing-color. If the color should be the same for both adding and removing, the
$dts-primary variable can be used.
selectItems(predicate)
Iterates over collection of
SelectItemDirective's, selecting all items from that collection that meet the condition specified in the
predicate function. The
predicate is invoked with one argument
item, which is equivalent to the value returned by
SelectItemDirective.value.
Arguments
predicate ((item: T) => boolean): The function invoked per iteration.
Example
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { SelectContainerComponent } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
@ViewChild(SelectContainerComponent) selectContainer: SelectContainerComponent;
someMethod() {
this.selectContainer.selectItems(item => item.id === 1)
}
}
deselectItems(predicate)
Iterates over collection of
SelectItemDirective's, deselecting all items from that collection that meet the condition specified in the
predicate function. The
predicate is invoked with one argument
item, which is equivalent to the value returned by
SelectItemDirective.value.
Arguments
predicate ((item: T) => boolean): The function invoked per iteration.
Example
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { SelectContainerComponent } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
@ViewChild(SelectContainerComponent) selectContainer: SelectContainerComponent;
someMethod() {
this.selectContainer.deselectItems(item => item.id === 1)
}
}
toggleItems(predicate)
Iterates over collection of
SelectItemDirective's, toggling all items from that collection that meet the condition specified in the
predicate function. The
predicate is invoked with one argument
item, which is equivalent to the value returned by
SelectItemDirective.value.
Arguments
predicate ((item: T) => boolean): The function invoked per iteration.
Example
import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { SelectContainerComponent } from 'ngx-drag-to-select';
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
@ViewChild(SelectContainerComponent) selectContainer: SelectContainerComponent;
someMethod() {
this.selectContainer.toggleItems(item => [1, 2, 3].includes(item.id))
}
}
dtsSelectItem
The
dtsSelectItem directive is used to mark DOM elements as selectable items. It takes an input to control the value that is used when the item was selected. If the input is not specified, it will use the directive instance as a default value.
Inputs
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Description
|dtsSelectItem
|any
|Directive Instance
|Value that is used when the item is selected
|dtsDisabled
|boolean
|false
|Whether the item is selectable or not
Example:
<dts-select-container>
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let document of documents" [dtsSelectItem]="document" [dtsDisabled]="document.disabled">
{{ document.name }}
</li>
</ul>
</dts-select-container>
Public Properties
|Methods
|Type
|Description
|selected
|Boolean
|Whether the item is selected or not
You can access this property in a similar why you access methods on the
dts-select-container component using either a template reference variable or programmatically with the
@ViewChild() decorator.
Example:
<dts-select-container>
<ul>
<li [dtsSelectItem]="document" #item *ngFor="let document of documents">
{{ document.name }}
<i class="fa fa-check" *ngIf="item.selected"></i>
</li>
</ul>
</dts-select-container>
Yes.
Yep you totally can! But this also means you won't be able to use the latest features. We are not back porting new features due to the maintenance overhead it would create. Severe bugs and security issues, however, are back ported.
What does that mean for you now? We recommend to stay up to date with new Angular versions. If for some reasons you can't then here's an overview of versions you could use with older versions of Angular:
|Angular
|ngx-drag-to-select
|5.x.x
|<= 1.1.1
|6.x.x - 7.x.x
|> 1.1.1 <= 3.1.1
|>= 10.x.x <= 12.x.x
|>= 4.0.0
|>= 13.x.x
|>= 5.0.0
To install a specific version run for example
npm install ngx-drag-to-select@x.x.x.
Yes. This library provides features that you need to implement a mobile version. Check out the Mobile Example, specifically the
PhoneComponent component that uses all the tools and features from this library to implement a Google Inbox-like selection experience.
Suppose, we have the following markup:
<body>
...
<div class="scrollable"><dts-select-container #container="dts-select-container"> ... </dts-select-container></div>
</body>
Here we have another wrapper elements that wraps the
dts-select-container. This element is scrollable. The library does not account for any scrollable elements but the
dts-select-container itself as well as the body. If you have other nested scrollable containers, and the rendering of the select-box seems to be off, you have to listen for the
scroll event on your scrollable element and call
update on the
dts-select-container. This will make sure that whenever you scroll, the position of the select-container and its items on the screen are re-calculated.
Check out the solution to the problem:
<body>
...
<div class="scrollable" (scroll)="container.update()">
<dts-select-container #container="dts-select-container"> ... </dts-select-container>
</div>
</body>
Here we listen for
scroll on the
div and call
container.update() in case the event is fired.
In order not to kill the performance, because the
scroll event is called many many times, you may want to throttle it to only call
update every 16ms or so.
If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve our documentation, read up on our contributing guidelines and code of conduct, and check out open issues.
If you want to set up
ngx-drag-to-select on your machine for development, head over to our developers guide and follow the described instructions.
ngx-drag-to-select will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases are numbered with the following format:
<MAJOR>.<MINOR>.<PATCH>
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.
MIT © Dominic Elm