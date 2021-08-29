Lightweight drag to scroll carousel for Angular

Maintainers wanted

Scroll on drag!

Try out the demo!

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ngx-drag-scroll --save

Requirements

This project needs Angular 5+ as dependencies though.

Setup

You'll need to add DragScrollModule to your application module.

import { DragScrollModule } from 'ngx-drag-scroll' ; ... ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ DragScrollModule, ... ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Add the drag-scroll attribute to a scrollable element:

({ selector: 'sample' , template: ` <drag-scroll style="width: 100px; height: 10px"> Big text goes here... </drag-scroll> ` , styles: [ ` drag-scroll { height: 50px width: 100px } ` ] }) class SampleBigText {}

That's it! Now you can scroll it by dragging.

If you want to group items into a carousel, you will need to add drag-scroll-item to the carsousel items.

({ selector: 'sample' , template: ` <drag-scroll> <img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" /> <img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" /> <img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" /> </drag-scroll> ` , styles: [ ` drag-scroll { height: 50px width: 100px } img { height: 50px width: 50px } ` ] }) class SampleCarousel {}

API REFERENCE

DragScrollComponent

Name Type Description Default scrollbar-hidden @Input Whether the scroll bar for this element is hidden. false drag-scroll-disabled @Input Whether all draging and scrolling events is disabled. false drag-scroll-x-disabled @Input Whether horizontally dragging and scrolling events is disabled. false scroll-x-wheel-enabled @Input Whether scrolling horizontally with mouse wheel is enabled false drag-scroll-y-disabled @Input Whether vertically dragging and scrolling events is disabled. false drag-disabled @Input Whether draging is disabled. false snap-disabled @Input Whether snapping is disabled. false snap-offset @Input Pixels of previous element to show on snap or moving left and right. 0 snap-duration @Input Duration of snap animation in milliseconds. 500 reachesLeftBound @Output Whether reaching the left carousel bound. n/a reachesRightBound @Output Whether reaching the right carousel bound. n/a dragStart @Output Executes when drag start. n/a dragEnd @Output Executes when drag end. n/a snapAnimationFinished @Output The snap animation for the new selection has finished. n/a indexChanged @Output Executes when the current index of the carousel changes. n/a dsInitialized @Output Executes when the drag scroll component has been initialized. n/a

DragScrollItemDirective

Name Type Description Default drag-disabled @Input Whether draging on the item is disabled. false

Add navigation button

({ selector: 'sample' , template: ` <drag-scroll #nav> <img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" /> <img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" /> <img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" /> </drag-scroll> <button (click)="moveLeft()">Left</button> <button (click)="moveRight()">Right</button> <button (click)="moveTo(2)">Last</button> ` }) class Sample { ( 'nav' , {read: DragScrollComponent}) ds: DragScrollComponent; moveLeft() { this .ds.moveLeft(); } moveRight() { this .ds.moveRight(); } moveTo(index) { this .ds.moveTo(index); } ngAfterViewInit() { setTimeout( () => { this .ds.moveTo( 3 ); }, 0 ); } }

Contributing

Clone the repository, and run npm install , npm run build ngx-drag-scroll , npm start . The demo app will starts on port :4200. I usually do my development on the demo app.

I'll accept pretty much everything so feel free to open a Pull-Request.

We use commitlint for managing our commits. Check out Contributing for more details.

License

MIT