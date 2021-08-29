Lightweight drag to scroll carousel for Angular
Scroll on drag!
Try out the demo!
You can get it on npm.
npm install ngx-drag-scroll --save
This project needs
Angular 5+ as dependencies though.
You'll need to add
DragScrollModule to your application module.
import { DragScrollModule } from 'ngx-drag-scroll';
...
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
DragScrollModule,
...
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Add the
drag-scroll attribute to a scrollable element:
@Component({
selector: 'sample',
template:`
<drag-scroll style="width: 100px; height: 10px">
Big text goes here...
</drag-scroll>
`,
styles: [`
drag-scroll {
height: 50px
width: 100px
}
`]
})
class SampleBigText {}
That's it! Now you can scroll it by dragging.
If you want to group items into a carousel, you will need to add
drag-scroll-item to the carsousel items.
@Component({
selector: 'sample',
template:`
<drag-scroll>
<img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" />
<img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" />
<img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" />
</drag-scroll>
`,
styles: [`
drag-scroll {
height: 50px
width: 100px
}
img {
height: 50px
width: 50px
}
`]
})
class SampleCarousel {}
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|scrollbar-hidden
|@Input
|Whether the scroll bar for this element is hidden.
|false
|drag-scroll-disabled
|@Input
|Whether all draging and scrolling events is disabled.
|false
|drag-scroll-x-disabled
|@Input
|Whether horizontally dragging and scrolling events is disabled.
|false
|scroll-x-wheel-enabled
|@Input
|Whether scrolling horizontally with mouse wheel is enabled
|false
|drag-scroll-y-disabled
|@Input
|Whether vertically dragging and scrolling events is disabled.
|false
|drag-disabled
|@Input
|Whether draging is disabled.
|false
|snap-disabled
|@Input
|Whether snapping is disabled.
|false
|snap-offset
|@Input
|Pixels of previous element to show on snap or moving left and right.
|0
|snap-duration
|@Input
|Duration of snap animation in milliseconds.
|500
|reachesLeftBound
|@Output
|Whether reaching the left carousel bound.
|n/a
|reachesRightBound
|@Output
|Whether reaching the right carousel bound.
|n/a
|dragStart
|@Output
|Executes when drag start.
|n/a
|dragEnd
|@Output
|Executes when drag end.
|n/a
|snapAnimationFinished
|@Output
|The snap animation for the new selection has finished.
|n/a
|indexChanged
|@Output
|Executes when the current index of the carousel changes.
|n/a
|dsInitialized
|@Output
|Executes when the drag scroll component has been initialized.
|n/a
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|drag-disabled
|@Input
|Whether draging on the item is disabled.
|false
@Component({
selector: 'sample',
template:`
<drag-scroll #nav>
<img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" />
<img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" />
<img drag-scroll-item src="some-url" />
</drag-scroll>
<button (click)="moveLeft()">Left</button>
<button (click)="moveRight()">Right</button>
<button (click)="moveTo(2)">Last</button>
`
})
class Sample {
@ViewChild('nav', {read: DragScrollComponent}) ds: DragScrollComponent;
moveLeft() {
this.ds.moveLeft();
}
moveRight() {
this.ds.moveRight();
}
moveTo(index) {
this.ds.moveTo(index);
}
ngAfterViewInit() {
// Starting ngx-drag-scroll from specified index(3)
setTimeout(() => {
this.ds.moveTo(3);
}, 0);
}
}
Clone the repository, and run
npm install,
npm run build ngx-drag-scroll,
npm start. The demo app will starts on port :4200. I usually do my development on the demo app.
I'll accept pretty much everything so feel free to open a Pull-Request.
We use commitlint for managing our commits. Check out Contributing for more details.