NgxDragDrop

npm install ngx-drag-drop --save

Angular directives for declarative drag and drop using the HTML5 Drag-And-Drop API

sortable lists by using placeholder element (vertical and horizontal)

nestable

dropzones optionally support external/native draggables (img, txt, file)

conditional drag/drop

typed drag/drop

utilize EffectAllowed

custom CSS classes

touch support by using a polyfill

AOT compatible

Port of angular-drag-drop-lists but without the lists 😉

This has dropzones though 👍 The idea is that the directive does not handle lists internally so the dndDropzone can be general purpose.

Usage

app.component.html

< div [ dndDraggable ]= "draggable.data" [ dndEffectAllowed ]= "draggable.effectAllowed" [ dndDisableIf ]= "draggable.disable" ( dndStart )= "onDragStart($event)" ( dndCopied )= "onDraggableCopied($event)" ( dndLinked )= "onDraggableLinked($event)" ( dndMoved )= "onDraggableMoved($event)" ( dndCanceled )= "onDragCanceled($event)" ( dndEnd )= "onDragEnd($event)" > < div * ngIf = "draggable.handle" dndHandle > HANDLE </ div > draggable ({{draggable.effectAllowed}}) < span [ hidden ]= "!draggable.disable" > DISABLED </ span > < div dndDragImageRef > DRAG_IMAGE </ div > </ div > < section dndDropzone ( dndDragover )= "onDragover($event)" ( dndDrop )= "onDrop($event)" > dropzone < div style = "border: 1px orangered solid; border-radius: 5px; padding: 15px;" dndPlaceholderRef > placeholder </ div > </ section >

app.component

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { DndDropEvent } from 'ngx-drag-drop' ; @Component() export class AppComponent { draggable = { data : "myDragData" , effectAllowed : "all" , disable : false , handle : false }; onDragStart(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "drag started" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDragEnd(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "drag ended" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDraggableCopied(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "draggable copied" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDraggableLinked(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "draggable linked" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDraggableMoved(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "draggable moved" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDragCanceled(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "drag cancelled" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDragover(event:DragEvent) { console .log( "dragover" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } onDrop(event:DndDropEvent) { console .log( "dropped" , JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); } }

app.module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { DndModule } from 'ngx-drag-drop' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, DndModule ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

API

export type DropEffect = "move" | "copy" | "link" | "none" ; export type EffectAllowed = DropEffect | "copyMove" | "copyLink" | "linkMove" | "all" ;

export type DndDragImageOffsetFunction = ( event:DragEvent, dragImage:Element ) => { x: number , y: number }; ( { selector: "[dndDraggable]" } ) export declare class DndDraggableDirective { dndDraggable: any ; dndEffectAllowed: EffectAllowed; dndType?: string ; dndDisableIf: boolean ; dndDisableDragIf: boolean ; dndDraggingClass: string = "dndDragging" ; dndDraggingSourceClass: string = "dndDraggingSource" ; dndDraggableDisabledClass = "dndDraggableDisabled" ; dndDragImageOffsetFunction:DndDragImageOffsetFunction = calculateDragImageOffset; readonly dndStart: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndDrag: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndEnd: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndMoved: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndCopied: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndLinked: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndCanceled: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; }

export interface DndDropEvent { event: DragEvent; dropEffect: DropEffect; isExternal: boolean ; data?: any ; index?: number ; type ?: any ; } ( { selector: "[dndDropzone]" } ) export declare class DndDropzoneDirective { dndDropzone?: string []; dndEffectAllowed: EffectAllowed; dndDisableIf: boolean ; dndDisableDropIf: boolean ; dndAllowExternal: boolean ; dndHorizontal: boolean ; dndDragoverClass: string = "dndDragover" ; dndDropzoneDisabledClass = "dndDropzoneDisabled" ; readonly dndDragover: EventEmitter<DragEvent>; readonly dndDrop: EventEmitter<DndDropEvent>; }

Touch support

Install the mobile-drag-drop module available on npm.

Add the following lines to your js code

import { polyfill } from 'mobile-drag-drop' ; import { scrollBehaviourDragImageTranslateOverride } from "mobile-drag-drop/scroll-behaviour" ; polyfill( { dragImageTranslateOverride : scrollBehaviourDragImageTranslateOverride } ); try { window .addEventListener( "touchmove" , function ( ) { }, { passive : false } ); } catch (e){}

For more info on the polyfill check it out on GitHub https://github.com/timruffles/mobile-drag-drop

Known issues

Firefox

Beware that Firefox does not support dragging on <button> elements. <button [dndDraggable]> and <button [dndHandler]> won't work. See https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=568313

elements.

HTML Drag-And-Drop API implementations are not behaving the same way across browsers.

The directives contained in this module enable declarative drag and drop that "just works" across browsers in a consistent way.

Credits go to the author and contributors of angular-drag-drop-lists.

Maintenance

This project was generated with Angular CLI.

See https://angular.io/guide/creating-libraries

Edit Library

run npm run watch:lib for hacking on library

Release Library

assure correct version is set in projects/dnd/package.json

build library with npm run build:lib

publish library with npm run publish:stable (use npm run publish:next for pre-releases)

Edit Docs

initially and on lib changes run npm run build:lib to current version of lib available to the demo

to current version of lib available to the demo run npm run start:docs

Release Docs

build docs site with npm run build:docs

commit and push changes in docs to master

