NPM
$ npm install -S ngx-disqus
YARN
$ yarn add ngx-disqus
Import
DisqusModule in the root module
import { DisqusModule } from "ngx-disqus";
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
DisqusModule.forRoot('disqus_shortname')
]
})
The paramter
shortname is the unique identifier for your website as registered on Disqus, make sure it is defined in your module.
Now you can add Disqus component
@Component({
selector: 'any-component',
template: `<disqus [identifier]="pageId"></disqus>`
})
export class AnyComponent {
pageId = '/about';
}
identifier input to work properly on your app
localhost:4200/about then the identifier should be
/about.
Here is a stackblitz
DisqusModule
If you wish to lazy load this library, set the shortname value in the root module using
DISQUS_SHORTNAME token.
import { DISQUS_SHORTNAME } from 'ngx-disqus';
@NgModule({
providers: [
{ provide: DISQUS_SHORTNAME, useValue: 'shortname_value' }
]
})
export class AppModule { }
And just import
DisqusModule in the feature module
import { DisqusModule } from 'ngx-disqus';
@NgModule({
imports: [
DisqusModule
]
})
export class FeatureModule { }
See Disqus official documentation (JavaScript configuration variables) before using these inputs.
<disqus [identifier]="pageId" [url]="url" [category]="catId" [language]="'en'"
(newComment)="onComment($event)" (ready)="onReady($event)" (paginate)="onPaginate($event)"></disqus>
The HashLocationStrategy is not compatible with Disqus
For more info check DISQUS on ajax sites
If you identify any errors in this component, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue!
Murhaf Sousli