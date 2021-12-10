openbase logo
ngx-device-detector

by KoderLabs
3.0.0 (see all)

An Angular v7+ library to detect the device, OS, and browser details.

Overview

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
chunterb

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

ngx-device-detector

An Angular 6+ powered AOT compatible device detector that helps to identify browser, os and other useful information regarding the device using the app. The processing is based on user-agent.

build status npm version license stars

Deprecated package : npm downloads total npm downloads/month

New package : npm downloads total npm downloads/month

If you use Angular 5, you must use v1.5.2 or earlier

DOCS

Ngx Device Detector DOCS

Live DEMO

Regular Demo

SSR Demo

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-device-detectorAngular
1.3.37.x
1.3.58.x
1.4.19.x
1.4.510.x
2.0.511.x
2.1.012.x
3.0.013.x

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-device-detector --save

In your component where you want to use the Device Service

  import { Component } from '@angular/core';
  ...
  import { DeviceDetectorService } from 'ngx-device-detector';
  ...
  @Component({
    selector: 'home',  // <home></home>
    styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ],
    templateUrl: './home.component.html',
    ...
  })

  export class HomeComponent {
    deviceInfo = null;
    ...
    constructor(..., private http: Http, private deviceService: DeviceDetectorService) {
      this.epicFunction();
    }
    ...
    epicFunction() {
      console.log('hello `Home` component');
      this.deviceInfo = this.deviceService.getDeviceInfo();
      const isMobile = this.deviceService.isMobile();
      const isTablet = this.deviceService.isTablet();
      const isDesktopDevice = this.deviceService.isDesktop();
      console.log(this.deviceInfo);
      console.log(isMobile);  // returns if the device is a mobile device (android / iPhone / windows-phone etc)
      console.log(isTablet);  // returns if the device us a tablet (iPad etc)
      console.log(isDesktopDevice); // returns if the app is running on a Desktop browser.
    }
    ...
  }

To ensure Universal has the correct User Agent for device detection, you'll need to provide it manually. If using ExpressJS for example:

universal-device-detector.service.ts:

import { Inject, Injectable, Optional, PLATFORM_ID } from '@angular/core';
import { REQUEST } from '@nguniversal/express-engine/tokens';
import { Request } from 'express';
import { DeviceDetectorService } from 'ngx-device-detector';
import { isPlatformServer } from '@angular/common';

@Injectable()
export class UniversalDeviceDetectorService extends DeviceDetectorService {
  constructor(@Inject(PLATFORM_ID) platformId: any, @Optional() @Inject(REQUEST) request: Request) {
    super(platformId);
    if (isPlatformServer(platformId)) {
      super.setDeviceInfo((request.headers['user-agent'] as string) || '');
    }
  }
}

app.server.module.ts:

{
  provide: DeviceDetectorService,
  useClass: UniversalDeviceDetectorService
},

Device service

Holds the following properties

  • browser
  • os
  • device
  • userAgent
  • os_version

Helper Methods

  • isMobile() : returns if the device is a mobile device (android / iPhone/ windows-phone etc)
  • isTablet() : returns if the device us a tablet (iPad etc)
  • isDesktop() : returns if the app is running on a Desktop browser.

Development

To generate all *.js, *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

  $ npm run tsc

To lint all *.ts files:

  $ npm run lint

To run unit tests

  $ npm run test

To build the library

  $ npm run build

Run the DEMO

Make sure you have @angular/cli installed

  $ npm install -g @angular/cli

  $ cd demo
  $ npm install
  $ ng serve

the demo will be up at localhost:4200

Change Log

Please see CHANGE_LOG.MD for the updates.

IE10, IE11 Compatibility

If you're consuming the library for IE10 & IE11, please refer to the polyfills.ts file in your project.

For example, for an Angular 9.x+ project, you can refer to the changes done in this PR for our demo project that works on IE11

Credits

The library is inspired by and based on the work from ng-device-detector . Also used a typescript wrapper of the amazing work in ReTree for regex based needs and an Angular2 Library Creator boilerplate to get the work started fast. I.e. Generator Angular2 library.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Hunter BlackwellBaton Rouge, LA32 Ratings37 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Using this currently in a few of my projects. It does exactly what it's advertised to do. It's great to use when say you have a mobile site which should redirect a user to the mobile app when they are on a tablet/phone.

2
Cpt-Ghost
rajrgb

