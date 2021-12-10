An Angular 6+ powered AOT compatible device detector that helps to identify browser, os and other useful information regarding the device using the app. The processing is based on user-agent.
New package :
If you use Angular 5, you must use v1.5.2 or earlier
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|ngx-device-detector
|Angular
|1.3.3
|7.x
|1.3.5
|8.x
|1.4.1
|9.x
|1.4.5
|10.x
|2.0.5
|11.x
|2.1.0
|12.x
|3.0.0
|13.x
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-device-detector --save
In your component where you want to use the Device Service
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
...
import { DeviceDetectorService } from 'ngx-device-detector';
...
@Component({
selector: 'home', // <home></home>
styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ],
templateUrl: './home.component.html',
...
})
export class HomeComponent {
deviceInfo = null;
...
constructor(..., private http: Http, private deviceService: DeviceDetectorService) {
this.epicFunction();
}
...
epicFunction() {
console.log('hello `Home` component');
this.deviceInfo = this.deviceService.getDeviceInfo();
const isMobile = this.deviceService.isMobile();
const isTablet = this.deviceService.isTablet();
const isDesktopDevice = this.deviceService.isDesktop();
console.log(this.deviceInfo);
console.log(isMobile); // returns if the device is a mobile device (android / iPhone / windows-phone etc)
console.log(isTablet); // returns if the device us a tablet (iPad etc)
console.log(isDesktopDevice); // returns if the app is running on a Desktop browser.
}
...
}
To ensure Universal has the correct User Agent for device detection, you'll need to provide it manually. If using ExpressJS for example:
universal-device-detector.service.ts:
import { Inject, Injectable, Optional, PLATFORM_ID } from '@angular/core';
import { REQUEST } from '@nguniversal/express-engine/tokens';
import { Request } from 'express';
import { DeviceDetectorService } from 'ngx-device-detector';
import { isPlatformServer } from '@angular/common';
@Injectable()
export class UniversalDeviceDetectorService extends DeviceDetectorService {
constructor(@Inject(PLATFORM_ID) platformId: any, @Optional() @Inject(REQUEST) request: Request) {
super(platformId);
if (isPlatformServer(platformId)) {
super.setDeviceInfo((request.headers['user-agent'] as string) || '');
}
}
}
app.server.module.ts:
{
provide: DeviceDetectorService,
useClass: UniversalDeviceDetectorService
},
Holds the following properties
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
$ npm run tsc
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
To run unit tests
$ npm run test
To build the library
$ npm run build
Make sure you have @angular/cli installed
$ npm install -g @angular/cli
$ cd demo
$ npm install
$ ng serve
the demo will be up at
localhost:4200
Please see CHANGE_LOG.MD for the updates.
If you're consuming the library for IE10 & IE11, please refer to the
polyfills.ts file in your project.
For example, for an Angular 9.x+ project, you can refer to the changes done in this PR for our demo project that works on IE11
The library is inspired by and based on the work from ng-device-detector . Also used a typescript wrapper of the amazing work in ReTree for regex based needs and an Angular2 Library Creator boilerplate to get the work started fast. I.e. Generator Angular2 library.
Using this currently in a few of my projects. It does exactly what it's advertised to do. It's great to use when say you have a mobile site which should redirect a user to the mobile app when they are on a tablet/phone.