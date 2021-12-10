An Angular 6+ powered AOT compatible device detector that helps to identify browser, os and other useful information regarding the device using the app. The processing is based on user-agent.

If you use Angular 5, you must use v1.5.2 or earlier

Ngx Device Detector DOCS

Regular Demo

SSR Demo

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-device-detector Angular 1.3.3 7.x 1.3.5 8.x 1.4.1 9.x 1.4.5 10.x 2.0.5 11.x 2.1.0 12.x 3.0.0 13.x

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-device-detector --save

In your component where you want to use the Device Service

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ... import { DeviceDetectorService } from 'ngx-device-detector' ; ... ({ selector: 'home' , styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ], templateUrl: './home.component.html' , ... }) export class HomeComponent { deviceInfo = null ; ... constructor ( ..., private http: Http, private deviceService: DeviceDetectorService ) { this .epicFunction(); } ... epicFunction() { console .log( 'hello `Home` component' ); this .deviceInfo = this .deviceService.getDeviceInfo(); const isMobile = this .deviceService.isMobile(); const isTablet = this .deviceService.isTablet(); const isDesktopDevice = this .deviceService.isDesktop(); console .log( this .deviceInfo); console .log(isMobile); console .log(isTablet); console .log(isDesktopDevice); } ... }

To ensure Universal has the correct User Agent for device detection, you'll need to provide it manually. If using ExpressJS for example:

universal-device-detector.service.ts:

import { Inject, Injectable, Optional, PLATFORM_ID } from '@angular/core' ; import { REQUEST } from '@nguniversal/express-engine/tokens' ; import { Request } from 'express' ; import { DeviceDetectorService } from 'ngx-device-detector' ; import { isPlatformServer } from '@angular/common' ; () export class UniversalDeviceDetectorService extends DeviceDetectorService { constructor ( (PLATFORM_ID) platformId: any , () (REQUEST) request: Request ) { super (platformId); if (isPlatformServer(platformId)) { super .setDeviceInfo((request.headers[ 'user-agent' ] as string ) || '' ); } } }

app.server.module.ts:

{ provide: DeviceDetectorService, useClass: UniversalDeviceDetectorService },

Device service

Holds the following properties

browser

os

device

userAgent

os_version

Helper Methods

isMobile() : returns if the device is a mobile device (android / iPhone/ windows-phone etc)

returns if the device is a mobile device (android / iPhone/ windows-phone etc) isTablet() : returns if the device us a tablet (iPad etc)

returns if the device us a tablet (iPad etc) isDesktop() : returns if the app is running on a Desktop browser.

Development

To generate all *.js , *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

$ npm run tsc

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

To run unit tests

$ npm run test

To build the library

$ npm run build

Run the DEMO

Make sure you have @angular/cli installed

$ npm install -g @angular/cli

$ cd demo $ npm install $ ng serve

the demo will be up at localhost:4200

Change Log

Please see CHANGE_LOG.MD for the updates.

IE10, IE11 Compatibility

If you're consuming the library for IE10 & IE11, please refer to the polyfills.ts file in your project.

For example, for an Angular 9.x+ project, you can refer to the changes done in this PR for our demo project that works on IE11

Credits

The library is inspired by and based on the work from ng-device-detector . Also used a typescript wrapper of the amazing work in ReTree for regex based needs and an Angular2 Library Creator boilerplate to get the work started fast. I.e. Generator Angular2 library.

License

MIT