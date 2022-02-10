Table of contents:
nx deploy
Note: all the examples are focused on Nx; if you don't see an explicit command for an Angular workspace change
nxfor
ng.
Also, when you find references to
workspace.json, you can find your file under the name
angular.json.
Add
ngx-deploy-npm to your project. It will configure all your publishable libraries present in the project:
Nx🐬
npm install --save-dev ngx-deploy-npm
nx generate ngx-deploy-npm:install
Angular🅰️
ng add ngx-deploy-npm
Deploy your library to NPM with all default settings.
nx deploy your-library --dry-run
When you are happy with the result, remove the
--dry-run option
Independently of the CI/CD you are using, you need an NPM token. To do so, you have two methods.
npm token create
Set the env variable
NPM_TOKEN
Indicate how to find the token
run: echo '//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}' > YOUR_REPO_DIRECTORY/.npmrc
YOUR_REPO_DIRECTORY for the path of your project,
commonly is
/home/circleci/repo
(Optional) check that you are logged
run: npm whoami
Deploy your package
|Nx🐬
|Angular🅰️
nx deploy your-library
ng deploy your-library
Enjoy your just-released package 🎉📦
The complete job example is:
# .circleci/config.yml
jobs:
init-deploy:
executor: my-executor
steps:
- attach_workspace:
at: /home/circleci/repo/
# Set NPM token to be able to publish
- run: echo '//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}' > /home/circleci/repo/.npmrc
- run: npm whoami
- run: npx nx deploy YOUR_PACKAGE
You can check the steps suggested in the CircleCI's guide
nx deploy
build
--no-build is set
npm publish
The following is the activity diagram.
nx generate ngx-deploy-npm:install --projects=lib-1,lib-2 – Only
lib-1 and
lib-2 are going to be configurated
Specify which libraries should be configurated. Useful when you have a workspace with several libraries and don't want to overwrite existing configuration
Should be
, separated, without spaces.
nx deploy --build-target=production – The configuration
production is being used to build your package
The
buildTarget points to an existing target configuration on your project,
as specified in the
configurations section of
workspace.json.
This option is equivalent to calling the command
nx build --configuration=XXX.
This command has no effect if the option
--no-build option is active.
false (string)
nx deploy – The library is built in production mode before the deployment
nx deploy --no-build – The library is NOT built, but the deployment process is being made
Skip build process during deployment.
This option is useful when the building process is handled by something else.
This command causes the
--build-target setting to have no effect.
nx deploy --package-version 2.3.4
It's going to put that version on your
package.json and publish the library with that version on NPM.
latest (string)
nx deploy --tag alpha – Your package will be available for download using that tag,
npm install your-package@alpha useful for RC versions, alpha, betas.
Registers the published package with the given tag, such that
npm install @ will install this version. By default,
npm publish updates and
npm install installs the
latest tag. See
npm-dist-tag for details about tags.
public (string)
nx deploy --access public
Tells the registry whether to publish the package as public or restricted. It only applies to scoped packages, which default to restricted. If you don't have a paid account, you must publish with --access public to publish scoped packages.
nx deploy --otp TOKEN
If you have two-factor authentication enabled in auth-and-writes mode, you can provide a code from your authenticator.
false (boolean)
nx deploy --dry-run
For testing: Run through without making any changes. Execute with
--dry-run, and nothing will happen. It will show a list of the options used on the console.
To avoid all these command-line cmd options, you can write down your
configuration in the
workspace.json file in the
options attribute
of your deploy project's executor.
Just change the option to lower camel case.
A list of all available options is also available here.
Example:
"`sh nx deploy your-library --tag alpha --access public --dry-run
becomes
```json
"deploy": {
"executor": "ngx-deploy-npm:deploy",
"options": {
"tag": "alpha",
"access": "public",
"dryRun": "true"
}
}
Now you can just run
nx deploy YOUR-LIBRARY without all the options in the command line! 😄
ℹ️ You can always use the --dry-run option to verify if your configuration is correct.
Those files must be at the root of the library. The executor is copying them at the moment of building.
If you have those files outside the project's root, use the
assets option on the executor that compiles your application.
This deployer doesn't bump or generate a new package version; here, we care about doing one thing well, publish your libs to NPM. You can change the version package at publishment using the
--package-version option.
We strongly recommend using
@jscutlery/semver to generate your package's version based on your commits automatically. When a new version is generated you can specify to publish it using
ngx-deploy-npm.
For more information go to semver's documentation
We use
@jscutlery/semver here on
ngx-deploy-npm to generate the package's next version, and we use
ngx-deploy-npm to publish that version to NPM. Yes, it uses itself, take a look by yourself ngx-deploy-npm/project.json
For an Nx workspace, only publishable libraries are going to be configured.
We create a unique document for you to give you through this path.
