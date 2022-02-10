Publish your libraries to NPM with one command on an Angular🅰️ or Nx🐬 workspace

Note: all the examples are focused on Nx; if you don't see an explicit command for an Angular workspace change nx for ng . Also, when you find references to workspace.json , you can find your file under the name angular.json .

🚀 Quick Start (local development)

Add ngx-deploy-npm to your project. It will configure all your publishable libraries present in the project: Nx🐬 npm install --save-dev ngx-deploy-npm nx generate ngx-deploy-npm:install

Angular🅰️ ng add ngx-deploy-npm Deploy your library to NPM with all default settings. nx deploy your-library --dry-run When you are happy with the result, remove the --dry-run option

🚀 Continuous Delivery

Independently of the CI/CD you are using, you need an NPM token. To do so, you have two methods.

Set the env variable On your project setting the env variable. Let's call it NPM_TOKEN Indicate how to find the token Before publishing, we must indicate to npm how to find that token, do it by creating a step with run: echo '//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}' > YOUR_REPO_DIRECTORY/.npmrc

Replace YOUR_REPO_DIRECTORY for the path of your project, commonly is /home/circleci/repo (Optional) check that you are logged Creating a step with run: npm whoami

The output should be the username of your npm account Deploy your package Create a step with: Nx🐬 Angular🅰️ nx deploy your-library ng deploy your-library Enjoy your just-released package 🎉📦

The complete job example is:

jobs: init-deploy: executor: my-executor steps: - attach_workspace: at: /home/circleci/repo/ - run: echo '//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}' > /home/circleci/repo/.npmrc - run: npm whoami - run: npx nx deploy YOUR_PACKAGE

You can check the steps suggested in the CircleCI's guide

❓What is done when executing nx deploy

Will build the application using the target build This will be omitted if the parameter --no-build is set Execute npm publish

The following is the activity diagram.

📦 Options

optional

Default: Doesn't have any default value (array string)

Example: nx generate ngx-deploy-npm:install --projects=lib-1,lib-2 – Only lib-1 and lib-2 are going to be configurated



Specify which libraries should be configurated. Useful when you have a workspace with several libraries and don't want to overwrite existing configuration Should be , separated, without spaces.

deploy

optional

Default: Doesn't have any default value (string)

Example: nx deploy --build-target=production – The configuration production is being used to build your package



The buildTarget points to an existing target configuration on your project, as specified in the configurations section of workspace.json .

This option is equivalent to calling the command nx build --configuration=XXX . This command has no effect if the option --no-build option is active.

optional

Default: false (string)

(string) Example: nx deploy – The library is built in production mode before the deployment nx deploy --no-build – The library is NOT built, but the deployment process is being made



Skip build process during deployment. This option is useful when the building process is handled by something else. This command causes the --build-target setting to have no effect.

optional

Default: Doesn't have any default value (string)

Example: nx deploy --package-version 2.3.4



It's going to put that version on your package.json and publish the library with that version on NPM.

optional

Default: latest (string)

(string) Example: nx deploy --tag alpha – Your package will be available for download using that tag, npm install your-package@alpha useful for RC versions, alpha, betas.



Registers the published package with the given tag, such that npm install @ will install this version. By default, npm publish updates and npm install installs the latest tag. See npm-dist-tag for details about tags.

Default: public (string)

(string) Example: nx deploy --access public



Tells the registry whether to publish the package as public or restricted. It only applies to scoped packages, which default to restricted. If you don't have a paid account, you must publish with --access public to publish scoped packages.

optional

Default: Doesn't have any default value (string)

Example: nx deploy --otp TOKEN



If you have two-factor authentication enabled in auth-and-writes mode, you can provide a code from your authenticator.

optional

Default: false (boolean)

(boolean) Example: nx deploy --dry-run



For testing: Run through without making any changes. Execute with --dry-run , and nothing will happen. It will show a list of the options used on the console.

📁 Configuration File

To avoid all these command-line cmd options, you can write down your configuration in the workspace.json file in the options attribute of your deploy project's executor. Just change the option to lower camel case.

A list of all available options is also available here.

Example:

"`sh nx deploy your-library --tag alpha --access public --dry-run

becomes ``` json "deploy": { "executor": "ngx-deploy-npm:deploy", "options": { "tag": "alpha", "access": "public", "dryRun": "true" } }

Now you can just run nx deploy YOUR-LIBRARY without all the options in the command line! 😄

ℹ️ You can always use the --dry-run option to verify if your configuration is correct.

🧐 Essential considerations

README and LICENCE files

Those files must be at the root of the library. The executor is copying them at the moment of building.

If you have those files outside the project's root, use the assets option on the executor that compiles your application.

Version Generation

This deployer doesn't bump or generate a new package version; here, we care about doing one thing well, publish your libs to NPM. You can change the version package at publishment using the --package-version option.

We strongly recommend using @jscutlery/semver to generate your package's version based on your commits automatically. When a new version is generated you can specify to publish it using ngx-deploy-npm .

For more information go to semver's documentation

We use @jscutlery/semver here on ngx-deploy-npm to generate the package's next version, and we use ngx-deploy-npm to publish that version to NPM. Yes, it uses itself, take a look by yourself ngx-deploy-npm/project.json

Only publishable libraries are being configured

For an Nx workspace, only publishable libraries are going to be configured.

🎉 Do you Want to Contribute?

We create a unique document for you to give you through this path.

Readme for Contributors

License

Code released under the MIT license.

