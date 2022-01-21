Angular 2+ Date range picker.
This
Angular Material plugin is compatible with Angular 2+ and is Ivy compatible. It leverages
dayjs to handle date manipulation and parsing. The base for this plugin was originally the Bootstrap Date Range Picker, but its dependencies on jQuery, Bootstrap and dayjs.js were removed.
Demo: https://fetrarij.github.io/ngx-daterangepicker-material/
|Angular
|ngx-daterangepicker-material
|>=11.0.0
|v5.x.x
|>=9.0.0
|v4.x.x
|<9.0.0
|v2.x.x
Install the plugin from npm:
npm install ngx-daterangepicker-material --save .
import NgxDaterangepickerMd in your module:
...
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { NgxDaterangepickerMd } from 'ngx-daterangepicker-material';
import { App } from './app';
@NgModule({
imports: [
... ,
FormsModule,
NgxDaterangepickerMd.forRoot()
],
declarations: [App],
bootstrap: [App]
})
export class AppModule {}
Html:
<input type="text" ngxDaterangepickerMd [(ngModel)]="selected" class="form-control"/>
Typescript:
selected: {startDate: Dayjs, endDate: Dayjs};
Html:
<input type="text" matInput
ngxDaterangepickerMd
[locale]="{applyLabel: 'ok', format: 'DD-MM-YYYY'}"
startKey="start"
endKey="end"
[(ngModel)]="selected"
name="daterange"/>
Typescript:
selected: {start: Dayjs, end: Dayjs};
You can play with our online demo here and browse our demo code here.
You can use the component directly in your templates, which will set its
inline mode to true, in which case the calendar won't hide after date/range selection. You can then use the events:
rangeClicked or
datesUpdated or
choosedDate to get its selection state.
<ngx-daterangepicker-material (choosedDate)="choosedDate($event)">
</ngx-daterangepicker-material>
These options are booleans
(function) A function that is passed each date in the calendars before they are displayed, and may return a string or array of CSS class names to apply to that date's calendar cell
(function) A function that is passed each date in the two calendars before they are displayed, and may return true or false to indicate whether that date should be available for selection or not.
(function) A function that is passed each date in the two calendars before they are displayed, and may return a text to be displayed as a tooltip.
To set the minimal and maximal date, these options are either a dayjs date or string in ISO format
To set max number of the date we can choose
the locale options is an object with:
{
format: 'MM/DD/YYYY', // could be 'YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSSSZ'
displayFormat: 'MM/DD/YYYY', // default is format value
direction: 'ltr', // could be rtl
weekLabel: 'W',
separator: ' To ', // default is ' - '
cancelLabel: 'Cancel', // detault is 'Cancel'
applyLabel: 'Okay', // detault is 'Apply'
clearLabel: 'Clear', // detault is 'Clear'
customRangeLabel: 'Custom range',
daysOfWeek: dayjs.weekdaysMin(),
monthNames: dayjs.monthsShort(),
firstDay: 1 // first day is monday
}
Check here for setting the global locale
Theses 2 options are for the key you want for the value, default are
startDate and
endDate, it means the value we have from ngModel are:
{startDate: Date, endDate: Date} by default;
Specifiyng
startKey and
endKey would have different model:
example:
<input type="text" ngxDaterangepickerMd startKey="start" endKey="end" [(ngModel)]="model">
the model we got would be:
{start: Date, end: Date}
(object) Set predefined date ranges the user can select from. Each key is the label for the range, and its value an array with two dates representing the bounds of the range. As an example:
<input type="text" ngxDaterangepickerMd startKey="start" endKey="end" [ranges]="ranges" [(ngModel)]="model">
ranges: any = {
'Today': [dayjs(), dayjs()],
'Yesterday': [dayjs().subtract(1, 'days'), dayjs().subtract(1, 'days')],
'Last 7 Days': [dayjs().subtract(6, 'days'), dayjs()],
'Last 30 Days': [dayjs().subtract(29, 'days'), dayjs()],
'This Month': [dayjs().startOf('month'), dayjs().endOf('month')],
'Last Month': [dayjs().subtract(1, 'month').startOf('month'), dayjs().subtract(1, 'month').endOf('month')]
}
You can use bellow options when using the ranges. The default are
false.
|Attribut
|Type
|Description
|alwaysShowCalendars
|boolean
|set to
true if you want to display the ranges with the calendar
|keepCalendarOpeningWithRange
|boolean
|set to
true if you want the calendar won't be closed after choosing a range
|showRangeLabelOnInput
|boolean
|set to
true if you want to display the range label on input
|customRangeDirection
|boolean
|set to
true if you want to allow selection range from end date first
|lockStartDate
|boolean
|set to
true if you want to lock start date and change only the end date
It is possible to open datepicker from outside. You should create an input with attached datepicker directive and a button with "ngx-daterangepicker-action" class (to prevent triggering of clickOutside).
<input
ngxDaterangepickerMd
[closeOnAutoApply]="true"
[autoApply]="true"
[singleDatePicker]="true"
[linkedCalendars]="true"
[(ngModel)]="selected"
(datesUpdated)="datesUpdated($event)"
class="datepicker-calendar-icon">
<a class="ngx-daterangepicker-action" (click)="openDatepicker()">
Open
</a>
...
@ViewChild(DaterangepickerDirective, { static: false }) pickerDirective: DaterangepickerDirective;
...
...
openDatepicker() {
this.pickerDirective.open();
}
You have to set the attribute
timePicker to
true if you want to enable the timepicker.
You can use theses options:
|Attribut
|Type
|Description
|timePicker24Hour
|boolean
|set to
true if you want to set the timepicker to 24h instead of having AM and PM
|timePickerIncrement
|number
|set the value increment of the minutes (eg: for
12 there would be 0mn, 15mn, 30mn, 45mn,)
|timePickerSeconds
|boolean
|set
true if you want do display second's select
|Attribut
|Type
|Description
|firstMonthDayClass
|string
|add a custom class for all first day of the month
|lastMonthDayClass
|string
|add a custom class for all last day of the month
|emptyWeekRowClass
|string
|add a custom class in a row with a date in a week not in the current month
|emptyWeekColumnClass
|string
|add a custom class for all date in a week not in the current month
|lastDayOfPreviousMonthClass
|string
|add a custom class for the last day of the previous month
|firstDayOfNextMonthClass
|string
|add a custom class for the first day of the next month
|Attribut
|Possible values
|Description
|opens
|left, center, right
|position the calendar from the input element
|drops
|up, down
|position the calendar to the up or down of the calendar
Fired when clicked on range, and send an object with range label and dates value, eg:
{label: 'This Month', dates: [Dayjs, Dayjs]}
Fires when the date model is updated, like applying (if you have activated the apply button), or when selecting a range or date without the apply button, and sends an object containing start and end dates, eg:
{startDate: Dayjs, endDate: Dayjs}
For setting the global locale, pass this object to NgxDaterangepickerMd.forRoot().
eg:
@NgModule({
imports: [
... ,
FormsModule,
NgxDaterangepickerMd.forRoot({
separator: ' - ',
applyLabel: 'Okay',
})
],
declarations: [App],
bootstrap: [App]
})
Install local dependencies:
npm install.
Run
npm start to start a development server on a port 4200.
Open
http//:localhost:4200 on your browser.
Run
npm test or
ng test to run tests.
MIT
