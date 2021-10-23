date-fns pipes for Angular 2.0 and above.
This library requires date-fns
>= v2.16.1.
⚠️ There's a range of date-fns versions for which tree shaking is broken, so we recommend that you either install
v2.16.1or
>= v2.21.1.
npm install --save date-fns
npm install --save ngx-date-fns
Import
DateFnsModule into your app's module:
import { DateFnsModule } from 'ngx-date-fns';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// (...)
DateFnsModule.forRoot()
]
})
In lazy loaded module declarations use
imports: [DateFnsModule].
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { es } from 'date-fns/locale';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p>{{ dateOne | dfnsFormat: 'yyyy/MM/dd' }}</p>
<p>{{ [dateOne, dateTwo] | dfnsMin }}</p>
<p>{{ [dateOne, dateTwo] | dfnsMax | dfnsFormat: 'EEE LLL d yyyy' }}</p>
<p>{{ dateThree | dfnsFormatDistanceToNow: options }}</p>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
dateOne = new Date(2016, 0, 1);
dateTwo = new Date(2017, 0, 1);
dateThree: Date;
options = {
locale: es,
addSuffix: true
};
constructor() {
this.dateThree = new Date();
this.dateThree.setDate(this.dateThree.getDate() - 6);
}
}
The output:
2016/01/01
Fri Jan 01 2016 00:00:00 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time)
Sun January 1 2017
hace 6 días
All locale-aware pipes use English by default.
Instead of passing the locale to each pipe via
options you can set it globally in one single step by overriding the default
DateFnsConfiguration implementation:
import { DateFnsModule } from 'ngx-date-fns';
import { fr } from "date-fns/locale";
const frenchConfig = new DateFnsConfigurationService();
frenchConfig.setLocale(fr);
@NgModule({
imports: [
// (...)
DateFnsModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [
// (...)
{ provide: DateFnsConfigurationService, useValue: frenchConfig } // <-- All pipes in French by default
]
})
It is also possible to change the default locale at runtime:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { DateFnsConfigurationService } from '../lib/src/date-fns-configuration.service';
import { es, de } from 'date-fns/locale';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<p>{{ dateOne | dfnsFormat: 'MM/dd/yyyy' }}</p>
<hr />
Set default locale to: <a href="#" (click)="changeToGerman()">German</a>,
<a href="#" (click)="changeToSpanish()">Spanish</a>.
`
})
export class AppComponent {
dateOne = new Date(2016, 0, 1);
constructor(public config: DateFnsConfigurationService) {}
changeToGerman() {
this.config.setLocale(de);
}
changeToSpanish() {
this.config.setLocale(es);
}
}
Should I use the pure or impure version of the locale-aware pipes?
The answer is quite simple:
The main difference is that pure pipes do not get notified when the locale is changed via
DateFnsConfiguration.setLocale(locale: Locale), because the instance is not kept in memory. Impure pipes, on the other hand, are kept in memory and listen for Locale change notifications, which adds some memory and performance overhead.
The library itself is optimized to be tree-shakable by just importing
DateFnsModule.forRoot() or selectively import pipes by calling them from
ngx-date-fns package itself, as those were exported following the SCAM structure, for example:
// app.module.ts
import { fr } from 'date-fns/locale';
import { DateFnsConfigurationService } from 'ngx-date-fns';
import {
FormatPipeModule,
MinPipeModule,
MaxPipeModule,
FormatDistanceToNowPipeModule,
WeekdayNamePipeModule,
ParsePipeModule
} from 'ngx-date-fns';
const frenchConfig = new DateFnsConfigurationService();
frenchConfig.setLocale(fr);
@NgModule({
// ... other module stuff
imports: [
// Selectively import
FormatPipeModule,
MinPipeModule,
MaxPipeModule,
FormatDistanceToNowPipeModule,
WeekdayNamePipeModule,
ParsePipeModule
],
providers: [{ provide: DateFnsConfigurationService, useValue: frenchConfig }]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can test this by downloading this repo and running:
npm run analyze:app
This command will load a file in your browser where you will see that
date-fns takes
63Kb, which is significantly less than the
286Kb of the whole library without tree shaking applied. (this, of course, will be much less after gzipping).
Also take into account that locale files tend to increase the final bundle size of
date-fns as well.
All pipes are pure unless stated otherwise.
Since
v7.0.0invalid Dates will return an empty string instead of throwing an exception.
A collection of utilities built around date-fns functions.
This pipe is (impure), but there's the pure version
dfnsFormatRelativeToNowPuretoo.
Same as
dfnsFormatRelative but the date to comapre against is always
Date.now().
This pipe is (impure)
Given a weekday number, returns its name.
WeekdayNameFormat
Optional weekday format. Allowed values are:
x1: One char. 'M' for Monday.
x2: Two chars. 'Mo' for Monday.
x3: Three chars. 'Mon' for Monday.
full: Full weekday name. 'Monday' for Monday.
Defaults to
full.
Locale
Optional date-fns
Locale object.
Optional locale object.
<div>
<!-- Prints Monday -->
{{ 0 | dfnsWeekdayName }}
</div>
<div>
<!-- Prints Mon -->
{{ 0 | dfnsWeekdayName : 'x3' }}
</div>