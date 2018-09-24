openbase logo
ngx-dashboard

by Jimmy Aumard
1.2.0

Dashboard library for angular 4 and more

Readme

ngx-dashboard

Dashboard library for angular 4 and more

Demo at: https://jaumard.github.io/ngx-dashboard/demo/demoDist/index.html

Installation

npm i ngx-dashboard
// or with yarn 
yarn add ngx-dashboard

Usage

See demo source code here: https://github.com/jaumard/ngx-dashboard/tree/master/demo

Create my own widget

To do this you need to extend the WidgetComponent like this: 

import {Component, Renderer2, ElementRef, forwardRef} from "@angular/core";
import {WidgetComponent} from "ngx-dashboard";

@Component({
  selector: 'app-my-widget',
  templateUrl: './my-widget.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./my-widget.component.css'],
  providers: [{provide: WidgetComponent, useExisting: forwardRef(() => MyWidgetComponent) }]
})
export class MyWidgetComponent extends WidgetComponent {
  @Input() public widgetId: string;
  
  constructor(ngEl: ElementRef, renderer: Renderer2) {
    super(ngEl, renderer);
  }
}

The providers part is mandatory, if you miss it your widget will not be see as a widget.

The @Input() is also mandatory if you want to use removeById because angular 4 doesn't inherit annotations yet.

To dynamically add your widget you also need to declare it under "entryComponents" on your app module like this: 

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import {NgDashboardModule} from 'ngx-dashboard';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import {MyWidgetComponent} from './my-widget/my-widget.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
    MyWidgetComponent
  ],
  entryComponents: [
    MyWidgetComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    NgDashboardModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Use custom drag handle

To do this, you can use the widgetHandle directive to select witch handle you want from your template. Example:

<widget [size]="[2, 1]" widgetId="large">
    <div widgetHandle class="head handle">Large widget [2, 1] handle only on this text</div>
    <div>All other stuff...</div>
</widget>

Development

To run the demo locally, you need to do: 

cd ngx-dashboard
npm i 
npm run build
cd demo 
npm i
cd src
ln -s ../../src/dist/ . //for linux and Mac, for Windows use mklink /D dist ..\..\src 
cd ..
npm start

License

MIT

