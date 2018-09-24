Dashboard library for angular 4 and more

Demo at: https://jaumard.github.io/ngx-dashboard/demo/demoDist/index.html

Installation

npm i ngx-dashboard yarn add ngx-dashboard

Usage

See demo source code here: https://github.com/jaumard/ngx-dashboard/tree/master/demo

Create my own widget

To do this you need to extend the WidgetComponent like this:

import {Component, Renderer2, ElementRef, forwardRef} from "@angular/core" ; import {WidgetComponent} from "ngx-dashboard" ; @Component({ selector : 'app-my-widget' , templateUrl : './my-widget.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './my-widget.component.css' ], providers : [{ provide : WidgetComponent, useExisting : forwardRef( () => MyWidgetComponent) }] }) export class MyWidgetComponent extends WidgetComponent { @Input() public widgetId: string; constructor (ngEl: ElementRef, renderer: Renderer2) { super (ngEl, renderer); } }

The providers part is mandatory, if you miss it your widget will not be see as a widget.

The @Input() is also mandatory if you want to use removeById because angular 4 doesn't inherit annotations yet.

To dynamically add your widget you also need to declare it under "entryComponents" on your app module like this:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import {NgDashboardModule} from 'ngx-dashboard' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import {MyWidgetComponent} from './my-widget/my-widget.component' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent, MyWidgetComponent ], entryComponents : [ MyWidgetComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, NgDashboardModule ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Use custom drag handle

To do this, you can use the widgetHandle directive to select witch handle you want from your template. Example:

< widget [ size ]= "[2, 1]" widgetId = "large" > < div widgetHandle class = "head handle" > Large widget [2, 1] handle only on this text </ div > < div > All other stuff... </ div > </ widget >

Development

To run the demo locally, you need to do:

cd ngx-dashboard npm i npm run build cd demo npm i cd src ln -s ../../src/dist/ . // for linux and Mac, for Windows use mklink /D dist ..\..\src cd .. npm start

License

MIT

