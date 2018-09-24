Dashboard library for angular 4 and more
Demo at: https://jaumard.github.io/ngx-dashboard/demo/demoDist/index.html
npm i ngx-dashboard
// or with yarn
yarn add ngx-dashboard
See demo source code here: https://github.com/jaumard/ngx-dashboard/tree/master/demo
To do this you need to extend the WidgetComponent like this:
import {Component, Renderer2, ElementRef, forwardRef} from "@angular/core";
import {WidgetComponent} from "ngx-dashboard";
@Component({
selector: 'app-my-widget',
templateUrl: './my-widget.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./my-widget.component.css'],
providers: [{provide: WidgetComponent, useExisting: forwardRef(() => MyWidgetComponent) }]
})
export class MyWidgetComponent extends WidgetComponent {
@Input() public widgetId: string;
constructor(ngEl: ElementRef, renderer: Renderer2) {
super(ngEl, renderer);
}
}
The
providers part is mandatory, if you miss it your widget will not be see as a widget.
The
@Input() is also mandatory if you want to use
removeById because angular 4 doesn't inherit annotations yet.
To dynamically add your widget you also need to declare it under "entryComponents" on your app module like this:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import {NgDashboardModule} from 'ngx-dashboard';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import {MyWidgetComponent} from './my-widget/my-widget.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent,
MyWidgetComponent
],
entryComponents: [
MyWidgetComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgDashboardModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
To do this, you can use the
widgetHandle directive to select witch handle you want from your template. Example:
<widget [size]="[2, 1]" widgetId="large">
<div widgetHandle class="head handle">Large widget [2, 1] handle only on this text</div>
<div>All other stuff...</div>
</widget>
To run the demo locally, you need to do:
cd ngx-dashboard
npm i
npm run build
cd demo
npm i
cd src
ln -s ../../src/dist/ . //for linux and Mac, for Windows use mklink /D dist ..\..\src
cd ..
npm start
Hey dude! Help me out for a couple of 🍻!