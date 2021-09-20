Demo

https://nbfontana.github.io/ngx-currency/

Table of contents

About

Getting Started

Installing and Importing

Install the package by command:

npm install ngx-currency --save

Import the module

import { NgxCurrencyModule } from "ngx-currency" ; ({ imports: [ ... NgxCurrencyModule ], declarations: [...], providers: [...] }) export class AppModule {}

Using

< input currencyMask formControlName = "value" />

ngModel An attribute of type number. If is displayed '$ 25.63' , the attribute will be '25.63' .

Options

You can set options...

< input currencyMask formControlName = "value" [ options ]= "{ prefix: 'R$ ', thousands: '.', decimal: ',' }" />

Available options:

align - Text alignment in input. (default: right )

- Text alignment in input. (default: ) allowNegative - If true can input negative values. (default: true )

- If can input negative values. (default: ) decimal - Separator of decimals (default: '.' )

- Separator of decimals (default: ) precision - Number of decimal places (default: 2 )

- Number of decimal places (default: ) prefix - Money prefix (default: '$ ' )

- Money prefix (default: ) suffix - Money suffix (default: '' )

- Money suffix (default: ) thousands - Separator of thousands (default: ',' )

- Separator of thousands (default: ) nullable - when true, the value of the clean field will be null , when false the value will be 0

- when true, the value of the clean field will be , when false the value will be min - The minimum value (default: undefined )

- The minimum value (default: ) max - The maximum value (default: undefined )

- The maximum value (default: ) inputMode - Determines how to handle numbers as the user types them (default: FINANCIAL )

Input Modes:

FINANCIAL - Numbers start at the highest precision decimal. Typing a number shifts numbers left. The decimal character is ignored. Most cash registers work this way. For example: Typing '12' results in '0.12' Typing '1234' results in '12.34' Typing '1.234' results in '12.34'

- Numbers start at the highest precision decimal. Typing a number shifts numbers left. The decimal character is ignored. Most cash registers work this way. For example: NATURAL - Numbers start to the left of the decimal. Typing a number to the left of the decimal shifts numbers left; typing to the right of the decimal replaces the next number. Most text inputs and spreadsheets work this way. For example: Typing '1234' results in '1234' Typing '1.234' results in '1.23' Typing '12.34' results in '12.34' Typing '123.4' results in '123.40'

- Numbers start to the left of the decimal. Typing a number to the left of the decimal shifts numbers left; typing to the right of the decimal replaces the next number. Most text inputs and spreadsheets work this way. For example:

You can also set options globally...

import { CurrencyMaskInputMode, NgxCurrencyModule } from "ngx-currency" ; export const customCurrencyMaskConfig = { align: "right" , allowNegative: true , allowZero: true , decimal: "," , precision: 2 , prefix: "R$ " , suffix: "" , thousands: "." , nullable: true , min: null , max: null , inputMode: CurrencyMaskInputMode.FINANCIAL }; ({ imports: [ ... NgxCurrencyModule.forRoot(customCurrencyMaskConfig) ], declarations: [...], providers: [...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Quick fixes

Ionic 2-3

Input not working on mobile keyboard

< input currencyMask type = "tel" formControlName = "value" />

Input focus get hide by the mobile keyboard

on HTML

< input currencyMask type = "tel" formControlName = "value" [ id ]= "'yourInputId' + index" ( focus )= "scrollTo(index)" />

on .ts

import { Content } from 'ionic-angular' ; export class ... (Content) content: Content; scrollTo(index) { let yOffset = document .getElementById( 'yourInputId' + index).offsetTop; this .content.scrollTo( 0 , yOffset + 20 ); }

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start or npm run demo to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once

to run tests once Run npm run test:watch to continually run tests in headless mode

to continually run tests in headless mode Run npm run test:watch-browser to continually run tests in the Chrome browser

When running in the Chrome browser, you can set code breakpoints to debug tests using these instructions:

From the main Karma browser page, click the Debug button to open the debug window

button to open the debug window Press ctrl + shift + i to open Chrome developer tools

to open Chrome developer tools Press ctrl + p to search for a file to debug

to search for a file to debug Enter a file name like input.handler.ts and click the file

and click the file Within the file, click on a row number to set a breakpoint

Refresh the browser window to re-run tests and stop on the breakpoint

License

MIT @ Neri Bez Fontana