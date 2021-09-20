https://nbfontana.github.io/ngx-currency/
Install the package by command:
npm install ngx-currency --save
Import the module
import { NgxCurrencyModule } from "ngx-currency";
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
NgxCurrencyModule
],
declarations: [...],
providers: [...]
})
export class AppModule {}
<input currencyMask formControlName="value" />
ngModel An attribute of type number. If is displayed
'$ 25.63', the attribute will be
'25.63'.
You can set options...
<!-- example for pt-BR money -->
<input currencyMask formControlName="value" [options]="{ prefix: 'R$ ', thousands: '.', decimal: ',' }"/>
Available options:
align - Text alignment in input. (default:
right)
allowNegative - If
true can input negative values. (default:
true)
decimal - Separator of decimals (default:
'.')
precision - Number of decimal places (default:
2)
prefix - Money prefix (default:
'$ ')
suffix - Money suffix (default:
'')
thousands - Separator of thousands (default:
',')
nullable - when true, the value of the clean field will be
null, when false the value will be
0
min - The minimum value (default:
undefined)
max - The maximum value (default:
undefined)
inputMode - Determines how to handle numbers as the user types them (default:
FINANCIAL)
Input Modes:
FINANCIAL - Numbers start at the highest precision decimal. Typing a number shifts numbers left.
The decimal character is ignored. Most cash registers work this way. For example:
'12' results in
'0.12'
'1234' results in
'12.34'
'1.234' results in
'12.34'
NATURAL - Numbers start to the left of the decimal. Typing a number to the left of the decimal shifts
numbers left; typing to the right of the decimal replaces the next number. Most text inputs
and spreadsheets work this way. For example:
'1234' results in
'1234'
'1.234' results in
'1.23'
'12.34' results in
'12.34'
'123.4' results in
'123.40'
You can also set options globally...
import { CurrencyMaskInputMode, NgxCurrencyModule } from "ngx-currency";
export const customCurrencyMaskConfig = {
align: "right",
allowNegative: true,
allowZero: true,
decimal: ",",
precision: 2,
prefix: "R$ ",
suffix: "",
thousands: ".",
nullable: true,
min: null,
max: null,
inputMode: CurrencyMaskInputMode.FINANCIAL
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
NgxCurrencyModule.forRoot(customCurrencyMaskConfig)
],
declarations: [...],
providers: [...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Input not working on mobile keyboard
<!-- Change the type to 'tel' -->
<input currencyMask type="tel" formControlName="value" />
Input focus get hide by the mobile keyboard
on HTML
<!-- Change the type to 'tel' -->
<input currencyMask type="tel" formControlName="value" [id]="'yourInputId' + index" (focus)="scrollTo(index)" />
on .ts
import { Content } from 'ionic-angular';
export class...
@ViewChild(Content) content: Content;
scrollTo(index) {
let yOffset = document.getElementById('yourInputId' + index).offsetTop;
this.content.scrollTo(0, yOffset + 20);
}
npm install while current directory is this repo
Run
npm start or
npm run demo to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.
npm test to run tests once
npm run test:watch to continually run tests in headless mode
npm run test:watch-browser to continually run tests in the Chrome browser
When running in the Chrome browser, you can set code breakpoints to debug tests using these instructions:
Debug button to open the debug window
ctrl + shift + i to open Chrome developer tools
ctrl + p to search for a file to debug
input.handler.ts and click the file
MIT @ Neri Bez Fontana