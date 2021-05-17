openbase logo
ncp

ngx-csv-parser

by Tofiq Quadri
0.0.7 (see all)

CSV Parser for Angular by Developers Hive

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

NgxCsvParser

  • This is a CSV Parser library which will help you to parse a selected CSV File in your Angular Application. Currently working with Angular version 10.x.x+ as tested along with backward compatibility with previous Angular versions.

  • This library is in compliance to RFC 4180

Examples/Demo

  • A simple Example can be found under src/app directory of this repository.

  • Simply run npm i and then run the application using your preffered command.

Installation

npm i ngx-csv-parser

API

import { NgxCsvParserModule } from 'ngx-csv-parser;

Usage

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxCsvParserModule } from 'ngx-csv-parser';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    NgxCsvParserModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Configuration

  • The library has 2 configuration options.

  • header: true or false. This will allow you to make the first row of your CSV file act as the key for the result and the data from the remaining file as the value for those objects.

  • Example if the csv data is:

  • firstName,lastName

  • John,Doe

  • In case the header config is true the result will be:

[
  {
    firstName: 'John',
    lastName: 'Doe'
  }
]
  • In case header config is false the result will be:
[
    ['firstName', 'lastName'],
    ['John', 'Doe']
]
  • delimiter: the marking factor which decides which symbol should be used to split the file.
  • Default delimiter is: ','

Use the import NgxCsvParser in your component.

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxCsvParser } from 'ngx-csv-parser';
import { NgxCSVParserError } from 'ngx-csv-parser';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})

export class AppComponent {

  csvRecords: any[] = [];
  header = false;

  constructor(private ngxCsvParser: NgxCsvParser) {
  }

  @ViewChild('fileImportInput', { static: false }) fileImportInput: any;

  // Your applications input change listener for the CSV File
  fileChangeListener($event: any): void {

    // Select the files from the event
    const files = $event.srcElement.files;

    // Parse the file you want to select for the operation along with the configuration
    this.ngxCsvParser.parse(files[0], { header: this.header, delimiter: ',' })
      .pipe().subscribe((result: Array<any>) => {

        console.log('Result', result);
        this.csvRecords = result;
      }, (error: NgxCSVParserError) => {
        console.log('Error', error);
      });

  }
}

Credits

I would like to thank my Friend Akshay Jain for his support and motivation to me at the time of writing this library. Also, I want to thank the entire Angular team for creating this awesome framework.

Running the example in local env

  • npm i
  • Run ng serve for a dev server and running the demo app. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
  • Sample CSV File will be provided in the example folder.

