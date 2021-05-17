This is a CSV Parser library which will help you to parse a selected CSV File in your Angular Application. Currently working with Angular version 10.x.x+ as tested along with backward compatibility with previous Angular versions.
This library is in compliance to RFC 4180
A simple Example can be found under src/app directory of this repository.
Simply run
npm i and then run the application using your preffered command.
npm i ngx-csv-parser
import { NgxCsvParserModule } from 'ngx-csv-parser;
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxCsvParserModule } from 'ngx-csv-parser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxCsvParserModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
The library has 2 configuration options.
header: true or false. This will allow you to make the first row of your CSV file act as the key for the result and the data from the remaining file as the value for those objects.
Example if the csv data is:
firstName,lastName
John,Doe
In case the header config is true the result will be:
[
{
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe'
}
]
[
['firstName', 'lastName'],
['John', 'Doe']
]
','
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxCsvParser } from 'ngx-csv-parser';
import { NgxCSVParserError } from 'ngx-csv-parser';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent {
csvRecords: any[] = [];
header = false;
constructor(private ngxCsvParser: NgxCsvParser) {
}
@ViewChild('fileImportInput', { static: false }) fileImportInput: any;
// Your applications input change listener for the CSV File
fileChangeListener($event: any): void {
// Select the files from the event
const files = $event.srcElement.files;
// Parse the file you want to select for the operation along with the configuration
this.ngxCsvParser.parse(files[0], { header: this.header, delimiter: ',' })
.pipe().subscribe((result: Array<any>) => {
console.log('Result', result);
this.csvRecords = result;
}, (error: NgxCSVParserError) => {
console.log('Error', error);
});
}
}
I would like to thank my Friend Akshay Jain for his support and motivation to me at the time of writing this library. Also, I want to thank the entire Angular team for creating this awesome framework.
npm i
ng serve for a dev server and running the demo app. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.