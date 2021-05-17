NgxCsvParser

This is a CSV Parser library which will help you to parse a selected CSV File in your Angular Application. Currently working with Angular version 10.x.x+ as tested along with backward compatibility with previous Angular versions.

This library is in compliance to RFC 4180

A simple Example can be found under src/app directory of this repository.

Simply run npm i and then run the application using your preffered command.

Installation

npm i ngx-csv-parser

API

import { NgxCsvParserModule } from 'ngx-csv-parser;

Usage

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxCsvParserModule } from 'ngx-csv-parser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxCsvParserModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Configuration

The library has 2 configuration options.

header: true or false. This will allow you to make the first row of your CSV file act as the key for the result and the data from the remaining file as the value for those objects.

Example if the csv data is:

firstName,lastName

John,Doe

In case the header config is true the result will be:

[ { firstName: 'John' , lastName: 'Doe' } ]

In case header config is false the result will be:

[ [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ], [ 'John' , 'Doe' ] ]

delimiter: the marking factor which decides which symbol should be used to split the file.

Default delimiter is: ','

Use the import NgxCsvParser in your component.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxCsvParser } from 'ngx-csv-parser' ; import { NgxCSVParserError } from 'ngx-csv-parser' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent { csvRecords: any [] = []; header = false ; constructor ( private ngxCsvParser: NgxCsvParser ) { } ( 'fileImportInput' , { static : false }) fileImportInput: any ; fileChangeListener($event: any ): void { const files = $event.srcElement.files; this .ngxCsvParser.parse(files[ 0 ], { header: this .header, delimiter: ',' }) .pipe().subscribe( ( result: Array < any > ) => { console .log( 'Result' , result); this .csvRecords = result; }, ( error: NgxCSVParserError ) => { console .log( 'Error' , error); }); } }

Credits

I would like to thank my Friend Akshay Jain for his support and motivation to me at the time of writing this library. Also, I want to thank the entire Angular team for creating this awesome framework.

Running the example in local env

npm i

Run ng serve for a dev server and running the demo app. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

for a dev server and running the demo app. Navigate to . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files. Sample CSV File will be provided in the example folder.

