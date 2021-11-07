An Angular 8 component for building cron expressions graphically. It is meant to be used in reactive forms and support Angular Material Design styling.

Demo

A work-in-progress demo can be found here

Usage

Install the npm package: npm i ngx-cron-editor -S Import the module in your own module: import { CronEditorModule } from 'ngx-cron-editor' ; ({ imports: [..., CronEditorModule], ... }) export class MyModule { } Setup the FormControl in you component's typescript file: ngOnInit(): void { this .cronForm = new FormControl( '0 0 1/1 * *' ); } Include the component in your html code: < cron-editor [ formControl ]= "cronForm" > </ cron-editor > or use the formControlName='...' directive if your form controller lives in a FormGroup.

Options

< cron-editor [ formControl ]= "cronForm" [ options ]= "cronOptions" > </ cron-editor >

import { CronOptions } from 'ngx-cron-editor' ; ({ ... }) export class MyComponent { public cronOptions: CronOptions = { defaultTime: "00:00:00" , hideMinutesTab: false , hideHourlyTab: false , hideDailyTab: false , hideWeeklyTab: false , hideMonthlyTab: false , hideYearlyTab: false , hideAdvancedTab: true , hideSpecificWeekDayTab: false , hideSpecificMonthWeekTab : false , use24HourTime: true , hideSeconds: false , cronFlavor: "quartz" }; }

History

The ngx-cron-editor is a fork of the vincentjames501's angular-cron-gen for AngularJS 1.5+ and claudiuconstantin's [cron-editor(https://github.com/claudiuconstantin/cron-editor)].

The main additions of this fork is support for Angular 8+ and material design.

Licensed under the MIT license