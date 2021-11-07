openbase logo
1.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ngx-cron-editor

An Angular 8 component for building cron expressions graphically. It is meant to be used in reactive forms and support Angular Material Design styling.

Demo

A work-in-progress demo can be found here

Usage

  1. Install the npm package:

    $ npm i ngx-cron-editor -S

  2. Import the module in your own module:

    import { CronEditorModule } from 'ngx-cron-editor';

@NgModule({
    imports: [..., CronEditorModule],
...
})
export class MyModule {
}

  3. Setup the FormControl in you component's typescript file:

    ngOnInit(): void {
  this.cronForm = new FormControl('0 0 1/1 * *');
}

  4. Include the component in your html code:

    <cron-editor [formControl]="cronForm"></cron-editor>

    or use the formControlName='...' directive if your form controller lives in a FormGroup.

Options

<cron-editor [formControl]="cronForm" [options]="cronOptions"></cron-editor>

import { CronOptions } from 'ngx-cron-editor';

@Component({
    ...
})
export class MyComponent {
   public cronOptions: CronOptions = {
       defaultTime: "00:00:00",

       hideMinutesTab: false,
       hideHourlyTab: false,
       hideDailyTab: false,
       hideWeeklyTab: false,
       hideMonthlyTab: false,
       hideYearlyTab: false,
       hideAdvancedTab: true,
       hideSpecificWeekDayTab: false,
       hideSpecificMonthWeekTab : false,

       use24HourTime: true,
       hideSeconds: false,

       cronFlavor: "quartz" //standard or quartz
    };
}

History

The ngx-cron-editor is a fork of the vincentjames501's angular-cron-gen for AngularJS 1.5+ and claudiuconstantin's [cron-editor(https://github.com/claudiuconstantin/cron-editor)].

The main additions of this fork is support for Angular 8+ and material design.

License:

Licensed under the MIT license

