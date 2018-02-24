openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ncc

ngx-credit-cards

by Rok
1.0.9 (see all)

A Credit Card Directives and Form Validators package for Angular X (2+)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

814

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-credit-cards

A Credit Card Directives and Form Validators package for Angular X (4+).

This is a wrapper around Jesse Pollaks payment library.

This library is AOT compatible.

How to install?

npm install ngx-credit-cards --save

How to use?

Use the formatting directives

You can use the formatting directives on your input fields.

  1. Import the NgXCreditCardsModule in the desired module. This module exports all the directives, so you can use this in the AppModule or any other SharedModule.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { NgXCreditCardsModule } from 'ngx-credit-cards';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [NgXCreditCardsModule],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
  1. Add one of three available directives to your inputs 2.1 Credit Card Format Directive ccNum:
<input type="tel" autocomplete="cc-number" id="cc-number" ccNum>

This directive will also apply a class to the input of the card type. It applies whatever class cardType returns.

2.2 Credit Card Expiration Date Directive ccExp. It formats the date to type: MM/YY or MM/YYYY:

<input type="tel" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-exp" id="cc-exp" ccExp>

2.3 Credit Card Cvc Directive ccCvc:

<input type="tel" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-cvc" id="cc-csc" ccCvc>

Custom validators

You can import and use custom FormGroup validators for Angular Reactive Forms. Validators are available for card number, cvc and expiration date.

Import the custom validators to your component:

// These imports are just so you know what we use in the example below. Include if needed.
import { FormGroup, FormBuilder, Validators } from '@angular/forms';


import { CreditCardValidator } from 'ngx-credit-cards';

Now use the validators with your form group:


this.formBuilder = new FormBuilder();

this.formGroup = this.formBuilder.group({
  cardNumber: ['', [CreditCardValidator.validateCardNumber],
  cardExpDate: ['', [CreditCardValidator.validateCardExpiry],
  cardCvv: ['', [CreditCardValidator.validateCardCvc],
  cardName: ['', Validators.compose([Validators.required, Validators.minLength(2)])],
});

An example of use with validators would be:

<div [ngClass]="{'invalid':mainForm.submitted && formGroup.controls.cardNumber.errors}">
  <input type="tel" formControlName="cardNumber" autocomplete="cc-number" id="cc-number" ccNum>
</div>

That's it! Enjoy, contribute and have fun.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@angular-material-extensions/password-strengthAngular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-valdemortSimpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
774
@rxweb/reactive-form-validatorsTons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial