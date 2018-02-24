A Credit Card Directives and Form Validators package for Angular X (4+).
This is a wrapper around Jesse Pollaks payment library.
This library is AOT compatible.
npm install ngx-credit-cards --save
You can use the formatting directives on your input fields.
NgXCreditCardsModule in the desired module. This module exports all the directives, so you can use this in the
AppModule or any other SharedModule.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgXCreditCardsModule } from 'ngx-credit-cards';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgXCreditCardsModule],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
ccNum:
<input type="tel" autocomplete="cc-number" id="cc-number" ccNum>
This directive will also apply a class to the input of the card type. It applies whatever class
cardType returns.
2.2 Credit Card Expiration Date Directive
ccExp. It formats the date to type:
MM/YY or
MM/YYYY:
<input type="tel" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-exp" id="cc-exp" ccExp>
2.3 Credit Card Cvc Directive
ccCvc:
<input type="tel" type="tel" autocomplete="cc-cvc" id="cc-csc" ccCvc>
You can import and use custom FormGroup validators for Angular Reactive Forms. Validators are available for card number, cvc and expiration date.
Import the custom validators to your component:
// These imports are just so you know what we use in the example below. Include if needed.
import { FormGroup, FormBuilder, Validators } from '@angular/forms';
import { CreditCardValidator } from 'ngx-credit-cards';
Now use the validators with your form group:
this.formBuilder = new FormBuilder();
this.formGroup = this.formBuilder.group({
cardNumber: ['', [CreditCardValidator.validateCardNumber],
cardExpDate: ['', [CreditCardValidator.validateCardExpiry],
cardCvv: ['', [CreditCardValidator.validateCardCvc],
cardName: ['', Validators.compose([Validators.required, Validators.minLength(2)])],
});
An example of use with validators would be:
<div [ngClass]="{'invalid':mainForm.submitted && formGroup.controls.cardNumber.errors}">
<input type="tel" formControlName="cardNumber" autocomplete="cc-number" id="cc-number" ccNum>
</div>
That's it! Enjoy, contribute and have fun.