This is an Angular directive wrapper around the core functionality of CountUp which is maintained in the CountUp.js repo. MIT License.
Or see this angular version work by cloning this project and running
ng serve.
This module supports Angular 7 through 10. The CountUp module for Angular 1.x is here.
Contents:
Install the package in your project:
yarn add ngx-countup or
npm i ngx-countup
In
app.module.ts, import the module:
import { CountUpModule } from 'ngx-countup';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
CountUpModule
],
...
})
Use it in your markup. Since it's a directive, it can be added to any element:
<h1 [countUp]="345" (complete)="doSomethingOnComplete()">0</h1>
Bind the endVal to some property. Leave it undefined and the animation won't start until
endVal has a value.
<h1 [countUp]="myEndVal" [options]="myOpts">0</h1>
Inputs:
countUp: number to count to
options: CountUpOptions - fine-grain control over CountUp
reanimateOnClick: pass false to disable (defaults to true)
Outputs:
complete: emits when the animation completes
Yes, this component works with SSR and prerendering!
Check out this separate SSR demo repo for a working example.
The test app in this repo has a passing test for a component that uses the CountUp directive, which you can use as an example. If your component uses the CountUp directive, include the CountUpModule in your TestBed:
beforeEach(async(() => {
TestBed.configureTestingModule({
imports: [
CountUpModule,
...
],
...
})
});
For Jest, I used jest-preset-angular. Make sure you have the following in your jest.config.js:
transform: {
'^.+\\.(js|ts|tsx)$': 'ts-jest'
},
transformIgnorePatterns: ['node_modules/(?!countup.js)']
And make sure you add this under
compilerOptions in your root tsconfig.json:
"allowJs": true,
Before you make a pull request, please follow these instructions:
./projects/count-up/src/lib/count-up.directive.ts.
ng s and test your changes in the demo app.
Publishing (you don't need to do this, it’s for my own reference):
install-tarball script).
yarn package:countup which builds and packs a tarball.
yarn install-tarball.
ng serve --prod.
npm publish dist/count-up