openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nc

ngx-countup

by Jamie Perkins
7.3.3 (see all)

Animates a numerical value by counting to it - for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-countup - CountUp.js in Angular

This is an Angular directive wrapper around the core functionality of CountUp which is maintained in the CountUp.js repo. MIT License.

CountUp.js demo

Or see this angular version work by cloning this project and running ng serve.

This module supports Angular 7 through 10. The CountUp module for Angular 1.x is here.

Contents:

Usage

Install the package in your project:

yarn add ngx-countup or npm i ngx-countup

In app.module.ts, import the module:

import { CountUpModule } from 'ngx-countup';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    CountUpModule
  ],
  ...
})

Use it in your markup. Since it's a directive, it can be added to any element:

<h1 [countUp]="345" (complete)="doSomethingOnComplete()">0</h1>

Defer animation

Bind the endVal to some property. Leave it undefined and the animation won't start until endVal has a value.

<h1 [countUp]="myEndVal" [options]="myOpts">0</h1>

Inputs:

  • countUp: number to count to
  • options: CountUpOptions - fine-grain control over CountUp
  • reanimateOnClick: pass false to disable (defaults to true)

Outputs:

  • complete: emits when the animation completes

Angular Universal

Yes, this component works with SSR and prerendering!

Check out this separate SSR demo repo for a working example.

Testing

The test app in this repo has a passing test for a component that uses the CountUp directive, which you can use as an example. If your component uses the CountUp directive, include the CountUpModule in your TestBed:

beforeEach(async(() => {
  TestBed.configureTestingModule({
    imports: [
      CountUpModule,
      ...
    ],
    ...
  })
});

For Jest, I used jest-preset-angular. Make sure you have the following in your jest.config.js:

transform: {
  '^.+\\.(js|ts|tsx)$': 'ts-jest'
},
transformIgnorePatterns: ['node_modules/(?!countup.js)']

And make sure you add this under compilerOptions in your root tsconfig.json:

"allowJs": true,

Contributing

Before you make a pull request, please follow these instructions:

  1. Make your edits to ./projects/count-up/src/lib/count-up.directive.ts.
  2. Run ng s and test your changes in the demo app.

Publishing (you don't need to do this, it’s for my own reference):

  1. Increment the version number if necessary (and install-tarball script).
  2. Commit changes.
  3. Run yarn package:countup which builds and packs a tarball.
  4. Install the tarball in the test app: yarn install-tarball.
  5. Make app.module import from newly installed package.
  6. Run the test app with AOT compiler and make sure the demo works: ng serve --prod.
  7. Run npm publish dist/count-up
  8. Discard changes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@angular/animationsThe modern web developer’s platform
GitHub Stars
80K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations:sparkles: Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial