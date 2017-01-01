Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-countdown-timer --save

Consuming your library

Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:

$ npm install ngx-countdown-timer

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { CountdownTimerModule } from 'ngx-countdown-timer' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, LibraryModule CountdownTimerModule.forRoot() ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

< h1 > {{title}} </ h1 > Timer mode: < countdown-timer [ start ]= "'2017-01-01 00:00:00'" > </ countdown-timer > Countdown: < countdown-timer [ end ]= "'2018-01-01 00:00:00'" > </ countdown-timer > Countdown with zero trigger: < countdown-timer ( zeroTrigger )= "yourOwnFunction()" [ end ]= "'2018-01-01 00:00:00'" > </ countdown-timer >

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © MJP