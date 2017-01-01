To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-countdown-timer --save
Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:
$ npm install ngx-countdown-timer
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { CountdownTimerModule } from 'ngx-countdown-timer';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
LibraryModule
CountdownTimerModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
{{title}}
</h1>
Timer mode:
<countdown-timer [start]="'2017-01-01 00:00:00'"></countdown-timer>
Countdown:
<countdown-timer [end]="'2018-01-01 00:00:00'"></countdown-timer>
Countdown with zero trigger:
<countdown-timer (zeroTrigger)="yourOwnFunction()" [end]="'2018-01-01 00:00:00'"></countdown-timer>
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
MIT © MJP