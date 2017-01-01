openbase logo
nct

ngx-countdown-timer

by Mark Penaranda
0.2.0

Simple countdown timer for angular 4+

Readme

ngx-countdown-timer

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-countdown-timer --save

Consuming your library

Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:

$ npm install ngx-countdown-timer

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import your library
import { CountdownTimerModule } from 'ngx-countdown-timer';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,

    // Specify your library as an import
    LibraryModule
    CountdownTimerModule.forRoot()
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<h1>
  {{title}}
</h1>
Timer mode:
<countdown-timer [start]="'2017-01-01 00:00:00'"></countdown-timer>
 
Countdown:
<countdown-timer [end]="'2018-01-01 00:00:00'"></countdown-timer>

Countdown with zero trigger:
<countdown-timer (zeroTrigger)="yourOwnFunction()" [end]="'2018-01-01 00:00:00'"></countdown-timer>

Development

To generate all *.js, *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © MJP

