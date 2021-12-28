demand boolean false Start the counter on demand, must call begin() to starting

leftTime number 0 Calculate the remaining time based on the server, e.g: 10 , 5.5 , (Unit: seconds)

stopTime number - Refers to counting down from local time to end time (Unit: Milliseconds second UNIX timestamp)

format string HH:mm:ss Formats a date value, pls refer to Accepted patterns

prettyText (text: string) => string - Beautify text, generally used to convert formatted time text into HTML

notify number[], number - Should be trigger type notify event on the x second. When values is 0 will be trigger every time

formatDate CountdownFormatFn - Default based on the implementation of formatDate in @angular/common , You can changed to other libs, e.g: date-fns