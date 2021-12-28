Simple, easy and performance countdown for angular
npm install ngx-countdown --save
import
CountdownModule。
import { CountdownModule } from 'ngx-countdown';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, CountdownModule ],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
<countdown #cd [config]="config" (event)="handleEvent($event)"></countdown>
Method
|Name
|Description
begin()
|Start countdown, you must manually call when
demand: false
restart()
|Restart countdown
stop()
|Stop countdown, must call
restart when stopped, it's different from pause, unable to recover
pause()
|Pause countdown, you can use
resume to recover again
resume()
|Resume countdown
How call component methods
@ViewChild('cd', { static: false }) private countdown: CountdownComponent;
this.countdown.begin();
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Summary
config
CountdownConfig
|-
|Config
event
EventEmitter<CountdownEvent>
|-
|Events
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Summary
|demand
boolean
false
|Start the counter on demand, must call
begin() to starting
|leftTime
number
0
|Calculate the remaining time based on the server, e.g:
10,
5.5, (Unit: seconds)
|stopTime
number
|-
|Refers to counting down from local time to end time (Unit: Milliseconds second UNIX timestamp)
|format
string
HH:mm:ss
|Formats a date value, pls refer to Accepted patterns
|prettyText
(text: string) => string
|-
|Beautify text, generally used to convert formatted time text into HTML
|notify
number[], number
|-
|Should be trigger type
notify event on the x second. When values is
0 will be trigger every time
|formatDate
CountdownFormatFn
|-
|Default based on the implementation of
formatDate in
@angular/common, You can changed to other libs, e.g: date-fns
|timezone
string
+0000
|A timezone offset (such as '+0430'), or a standard UTC/GMT. When not supplied, uses the end-user's local system timezone
|Name
|Type
|Summary
action
start,stop,restart,pause,resume,notify,done
|Action of the event
status
CountdownStatus
|Status of the countdown
left
number
|Number of remaining milliseconds
text
string
|Format the text
Global Config
function countdownConfigFactory(): CountdownGlobalConfig {
return { format: `mm:ss` };
}
@NgModule({
imports: [ CountdownModule ],
providers: [
{ provide: CountdownGlobalConfig, useFactory: countdownConfigFactory }
],
})
export class AppDemoModule {}
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)