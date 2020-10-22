

Installing

$ npm install --save ngx-copypaste

Quickstart

Import ngx-copypaste module in Angular app.

import {NgxCopyPasteModule} from 'ngx-copypaste' (...) ({ (...) imports: [ NgxCopyPasteModule ] (...) })

Usage

From input

< input type = 'text' ngxCopyPaste # cp = "copy" /> < button ( click )= "cp.copy()" > Copy </ button >

From any HTML tag

< p ngxCopyPaste # cp = "copy" > Lorem ipsum </ p > < button ( click )= "cp.copy()" > Copy </ button >

From complex div

< div ngxCopyPaste # cp = "copy" > < h1 > Lorem ipsum </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam rutrum augue at ante sollicitudin posuere. Pellentesque congue consequat enim quis luctus. </ p > < div > < h2 > Lorem ipsum </ h2 > </ div > </ div > < button ( click )= "cp.copy()" > Copy </ button >

Also you can bind it to any tag