You can also try our NGX MASK Download it. You can also try our NGX LOADER INDICATOR Download it.
$ npm install --save ngx-copypaste
Import ngx-copypaste module in Angular app.
import {NgxCopyPasteModule} from 'ngx-copypaste'
(...)
@NgModule({
(...)
imports: [
NgxCopyPasteModule
]
(...)
})
From input
<input type='text' ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy"/>
<button (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</button>
From any HTML tag
<p ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy">Lorem ipsum</p>
<button (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</button>
From complex div
<div ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy">
<h1>Lorem ipsum</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur
adipiscing elit.
Nullam rutrum augue at ante sollicitudin posuere.
Pellentesque congue consequat enim quis luctus.</p>
<div>
<h2>Lorem ipsum</h2>
</div>
</div>
<button (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</button>
Also you can bind it to any tag
<p ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy">Lorem ipsum</p>
<p (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</p>