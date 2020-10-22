openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ngx-copypaste

by JsDaddy
10.0.0 (see all)

A pure and awesome copy paste directive for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

210

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Clipboard

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-copypaste

npm npm downloads npm GitHub contributors GitHub stars
You can also try our NGX MASK Download it. You can also try our NGX LOADER INDICATOR Download it.

You can see the full documentation with examples.

Installing

$ npm install --save ngx-copypaste

Quickstart

Import ngx-copypaste module in Angular app.

import {NgxCopyPasteModule} from 'ngx-copypaste'

(...)

@NgModule({
  (...)
  imports: [
    NgxCopyPasteModule
  ]
  (...)
})

Usage

From input

<input type='text' ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy"/>

<button (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</button>

From any HTML tag

<p ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy">Lorem ipsum</p>

<button (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</button>

From complex div

<div ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy">
  <h1>Lorem ipsum</h1>
  <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur 
  adipiscing elit.
 Nullam rutrum augue at ante sollicitudin posuere.
 Pellentesque congue consequat enim quis luctus.</p>
  <div>
    <h2>Lorem ipsum</h2>
  </div>
</div>

<button (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</button>

Also you can bind it to any tag

<p ngxCopyPaste #cp="copy">Lorem ipsum</p>

<p (click)="cp.copy()">Copy</p>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboardThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nc
ngx-clipboardA pure angular clipboard directive
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
150K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@scullyio/scully-plugin-copy-to-clipboardThe Static Site Generator for Angular apps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
199
ngc
ngclipboardAn angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
25K
nct
ngx-copy-to-clipboardCopy content to clipboard in Angular applications easier 🎯.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
264
ac
angular-clipboardCopy to clipboard with AngularJS directive, without using Flash.
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
13K
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial