Angular service to read, set and delete browser cookies. Originally based on the ng2-cookies library. The experienced team behind Studytube will take care of our cookie service from now on.
Note:
ViewEnginesupport has been removed on 13.x.x. See compatability matrix for details
npm install ngx-cookie-service --save
# or
yarn add ngx-cookie-service
Add the cookie service to your
app.module.ts as a provider:
import { CookieService } from 'ngx-cookie-service';
@NgModule({
...
providers:
[CookieService],
...
})
export class AppModule {
}
Then, import and inject it into a constructor:
constructor(private
cookieService: CookieService
)
{
this.cookieService.set('Test', 'Hello World');
this.cookieValue = this.cookieService.get('Test');
}
That's it!
ngx-cookie-service supports Server Side Rendering (SSR) through Angular Universal. By default, browser cookies are not
available in SSR because
document object is not available. To overcome this, navigate to
server.ts file in your SSR
project, and replace the following code
server.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.render(indexHtml, { req, providers: [{ provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl }] });
});
with this
server.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.render(indexHtml, {
req,
providers: [
{ provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl },
{ provide: 'REQUEST', useValue: req },
{ provide: 'RESPONSE', useValue: res },
],
});
});
This will make sure the cookies are available in
REQUEST object, and the
ngx-cookie-service can use
REQUEST.cookies to access the
cookies in SSR. Then proceed to use
ngx-cookie-service as usual. See
the sample repo for more details.
https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-ivy-1lrgdt?file=src%2Fapp%2Fapp.component.ts
ViewEngine support has been removed on 13.x.x. For Angular versions 13.x.x or later use the latest version of the
library. For versions <=12.x.x, use 12.0.3 version
|Angular Version
|Supported Version
|13.x.x or later (Ivy)
|13.x.x or later
|<=12.x.x (View Engine)
|12.0.3
const cookieExists: boolean = cookieService.check('test');
Checks if a cookie with the given
name can be accessed or found.
const value: string = cookieService.get('test');
Gets the value of the cookie with the specified
name.
const allCookies: {} = cookieService.getAll();
Returns a map of key-value pairs for cookies that can be accessed.
cookieService.set('test', 'Hello World');
cookieService.set('test', 'Hello World', { expires: 2, sameSite: 'Lax' });
Sets a cookie with the specified
name and
value. It is good practice to specify a path. If you are unsure about the
path value, use
'/'. If no path or domain is explicitly defined, the current location is assumed.
sameSite defaults
to
Lax.
Important: For security reasons, it is not possible to define cookies for other domains. Browsers do not allow this. Read this and this StackOverflow answer for a more in-depth explanation.
Important: Browsers do not accept cookies flagged sameSite = 'None' if secure flag isn't set as well. CookieService will override the secure flag to true if sameSite='None'.
cookieService.delete('test');
Deletes a cookie with the specified
name. It is best practice to always define a path. If you are unsure about the
path value, use
'/'.
Important: For security reasons, it is not possible to delete cookies for other domains. Browsers do not allow this. Read this and this StackOverflow answer for a more in-depth explanation.
cookieService.deleteAll();
Deletes all cookies that can currently be accessed. It is best practice to always define a path. If you are unsure about
the path value, use
'/'.
Checking out the following resources usually solves most of the problems people seem to have with this cookie service:
The following general steps are usually very helpful when debugging problems with this cookie service or cookies in general:
document.cookie
document.cookie manually (i.e. in a console of your choice)?
Package managers are a well known source of frustration. If you have "token missing" or "no provider" errors, a simple re-installation of your node modules might suffice:
rm -rf node_modules
yarn # or `npm install`
Please be aware that we cannot help you with problems that are out of scope. For example, we cannot debug a Symfony or Springboot application for you. In that case, you are better off asking the nice folks over at StackOverflow for help.
There is an issue for that. Check out this comment for more information about future support.
Please make sure to check out our FAQ before you open a new issue. Also, try to give us as much information as you can when you open an issue. Maybe you can even supply a test environment or test cases, if necessary?
We are happy to accept pull requests or test cases for things that do not work. Feel free to submit one of those.
However, we will only accept pull requests that pass all tests and include some new ones (as long as it makes sense to add them, of course).
This cookie service is brought to you by 7leads GmbH. We built it for one of our apps, because the other cookie packages we found were either not designed "the Angular way" or caused trouble during AOT compilation.
Thanks to all contributors: