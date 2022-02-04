NGX Cookie Service

Angular service to read, set and delete browser cookies. Originally based on the ng2-cookies library. The experienced team behind Studytube will take care of our cookie service from now on.

Note: ViewEngine support has been removed on 13.x.x. See compatability matrix for details

Installation

npm install ngx-cookie-service --save yarn add ngx-cookie-service

Usage

Add the cookie service to your app.module.ts as a provider:

import { CookieService } from 'ngx-cookie-service' ; ({ ... providers: [CookieService], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Then, import and inject it into a constructor:

constructor ( private cookieService: CookieService ) { this .cookieService.set( 'Test' , 'Hello World' ); this .cookieValue = this .cookieService.get( 'Test' ); }

That's it!

Server Side Rendering (Coming Soon)

ngx-cookie-service supports Server Side Rendering (SSR) through Angular Universal. By default, browser cookies are not available in SSR because document object is not available. To overcome this, navigate to server.ts file in your SSR project, and replace the following code

server.get( '*' , ( req, res ) => { res.render(indexHtml, { req, providers: [{ provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl }] }); });

with this

server.get( '*' , ( req, res ) => { res.render(indexHtml, { req, providers: [ { provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl }, { provide: 'REQUEST' , useValue: req }, { provide: 'RESPONSE' , useValue: res }, ], }); });

This will make sure the cookies are available in REQUEST object, and the ngx-cookie-service can use REQUEST.cookies to access the cookies in SSR. Then proceed to use ngx-cookie-service as usual. See the sample repo for more details.

Demo

https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-ivy-1lrgdt?file=src%2Fapp%2Fapp.component.ts

Supported Versions

ViewEngine support has been removed on 13.x.x. For Angular versions 13.x.x or later use the latest version of the library. For versions <=12.x.x, use 12.0.3 version

Angular Version Supported Version 13.x.x or later (Ivy) 13.x.x or later <=12.x.x (View Engine) 12.0.3

API

check( name: string ): boolean;

const cookieExists: boolean = cookieService.check( 'test' );

Checks if a cookie with the given name can be accessed or found.

get( name: string ): string;

const value: string = cookieService.get( 'test' );

Gets the value of the cookie with the specified name .

const allCookies: {} = cookieService.getAll();

Returns a map of key-value pairs for cookies that can be accessed.

cookieService.set( 'test' , 'Hello World' ); cookieService.set( 'test' , 'Hello World' , { expires: 2 , sameSite: 'Lax' });

Sets a cookie with the specified name and value . It is good practice to specify a path. If you are unsure about the path value, use '/' . If no path or domain is explicitly defined, the current location is assumed. sameSite defaults to Lax .

Important: For security reasons, it is not possible to define cookies for other domains. Browsers do not allow this. Read this and this StackOverflow answer for a more in-depth explanation.

Important: Browsers do not accept cookies flagged sameSite = 'None' if secure flag isn't set as well. CookieService will override the secure flag to true if sameSite='None'.

cookieService.delete( 'test' );

Deletes a cookie with the specified name . It is best practice to always define a path. If you are unsure about the path value, use '/' .

Important: For security reasons, it is not possible to delete cookies for other domains. Browsers do not allow this. Read this and this StackOverflow answer for a more in-depth explanation.

cookieService.deleteAll();

Deletes all cookies that can currently be accessed. It is best practice to always define a path. If you are unsure about the path value, use '/' .

FAQ

General tips

Checking out the following resources usually solves most of the problems people seem to have with this cookie service:

The following general steps are usually very helpful when debugging problems with this cookie service or cookies in general:

check out if there are any open or closed issues that answer your question

check out the actual value(s) of document.cookie

does it work if you use document.cookie manually (i.e. in a console of your choice)?

manually (i.e. in a console of your choice)? set explicit paths for your cookies

explain to your local rubber duck why your code should work and why it (probably) does not

I am always getting a "token missing" or "no provider" error.

Package managers are a well known source of frustration. If you have "token missing" or "no provider" errors, a simple re-installation of your node modules might suffice:

rm -rf node_modules yarn

I have a problem with framework X or library Y. What can I do?

Please be aware that we cannot help you with problems that are out of scope. For example, we cannot debug a Symfony or Springboot application for you. In that case, you are better off asking the nice folks over at StackOverflow for help.

Do you support Angular Universal?

There is an issue for that. Check out this comment for more information about future support.

Opening issues

Please make sure to check out our FAQ before you open a new issue. Also, try to give us as much information as you can when you open an issue. Maybe you can even supply a test environment or test cases, if necessary?

Contributing

We are happy to accept pull requests or test cases for things that do not work. Feel free to submit one of those.

However, we will only accept pull requests that pass all tests and include some new ones (as long as it makes sense to add them, of course).

Author

This cookie service is brought to you by 7leads GmbH. We built it for one of our apps, because the other cookie packages we found were either not designed "the Angular way" or caused trouble during AOT compilation.

Contributors

Thanks to all contributors:

License

MIT