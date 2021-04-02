openbase logo
ncb

ngx-cookie-backend

by Samet Alemdar
5.0.2 (see all)

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2

Overview

Readme

ngx-cookie CI npm version Downloads Codacy Badge

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular

Table of contents:

Get Started

Installation

You can install this package locally with npm.

# To get the latest stable version and update package.json file:
yarn add ngx-cookie
# or
# npm install ngx-cookie --save

Usage

CookieModule should be registered in the AppModule with forRoot() static method and with forChild() in the child modules. These methods accept CookieOptions objects as well. Leave it blank for the defaults.

import { NgModule }      from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';

import { CookieModule } from 'ngx-cookie';

import { AppComponent }  from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ BrowserModule, CookieModule.forRoot() ],
  declarations: [ AppComponent ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { CookieService } from 'ngx-cookie';

@Component({
    selector: 'my-very-cool-app',
    template: '<h1>My Angular App with Cookies</h1>'
})

export class AppComponent { 
  constructor(private cookieService: CookieService){}
  
  getCookie(key: string){
    return this.cookieService.get(key);
  }
}

Server Side Rendering

ngx-cookie supports usage during Server Side Rendering (SSR / Angular Universal). Getting Server Side Rendering itself set up the first time can be tricky and is outside the scope of this guide. Here, we'll assume that you've got a working SSR setup similar to the Angular Universal Starter project, and you're just trying to get ngx-cookie working with SSR.

Note: during normal, client side usage, ngx-cookie manipulates the client cookies attached to the document object. During SSR, ngx-cookie will manipulate cookies in http request or response headers._

Setup

Install ngx-cookie-backend library:

yarn add ngx-cookie-backend
# or
# npm install ngx-cookie-backend --save

Then edit app.server.module.ts and add CookieBackendModule.forRoot() to imports:

/* app.server.module.ts */

import { CookieBackendModule } from 'ngx-cookie-backend';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    AppModule,
    ServerModule,
    CookieBackendModule.forRoot()
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppServerModule {}

Next, we need to make providers for the 'REQUEST' and 'RESPONSE' objects created by the expressjs server during SSR. To do this, edit server.ts to create providers for 'REQUEST' AND 'RESPONSE'.

/* server.ts */
// All regular routes use the Universal engine
server.get('*', (req, res) => {
  res.render(indexHtml, {
    req,
    res,
    providers: [
      {provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl},
      {provide: REQUEST, useValue: req},
      {provide: RESPONSE, useValue: res}
    ]
  });
});

And that's it! all your application's calls to CookieService should now work properly during SSR!

Examples

Normal usage example is under projects/test-app

SSR usage example is under projects/backend-test-app

CookieService

There are 7 methods available in the CookieService (6 standard methods from Angular 1 and 1 extra removeAll() method for convenience)

get()

Returns the value of given cookie key.

/**
 * @param {string} key Id to use for lookup.
 * @returns {string} Raw cookie value.
 */
get(key: string): string;

getObject()

Returns the deserialized value of given cookie key.

/**
 * @param {string} key Id to use for lookup.
 * @returns {Object} Deserialized cookie value.
 */
getObject(key: string): Object;

getAll()

Returns a key value object with all the cookies.

/**
 * @returns {Object} All cookies
 */
getAll(): any;

put()

Sets a value for given cookie key.

/**
 * @param {string} key Id for the `value`.
 * @param {string} value Raw value to be stored.
 * @param {CookieOptions} options (Optional) Options object.
 */
put(key: string, value: string, options?: CookieOptions): void;

putObject()

Serializes and sets a value for given cookie key.

/**
 * @param {string} key Id for the `value`.
 * @param {Object} value Value to be stored.
 * @param {CookieOptions} options (Optional) Options object.
 */
putObject(key: string, value: Object, options?: CookieOptions): void;

remove()

Remove given cookie.

/**
 * @param {string} key Id of the key-value pair to delete.
 * @param {CookieOptions} options (Optional) Options object.
 */
remove(key: string, options?: CookieOptions): void;

removeAll()

Remove all cookies.

/**
 */
removeAll(): void;

Options

Options object should be a type of CookieOptions interface. The object may have following properties:

  • path - {string} - The cookie will be available only for this path and its sub-paths. By default, this is the URL that appears in your <base> tag.
  • domain - {string} - The cookie will be available only for this domain and its sub-domains. For security reasons the user agent will not accept the cookie if the current domain is not a sub-domain of this domain or equal to it.
  • expires - {string|Date} - String of the form "Wdy, DD Mon YYYY HH:MM:SS GMT" or a Date object indicating the exact date/time this cookie will expire.
  • secure - {boolean} - If true, then the cookie will only be available through a secured connection.
  • sameSite - {"Lax"|"Strict"|"None"} - Designates cookie for first party (Lax|Strict) or third party contexts.
  • httpOnly - {boolean} - If true, then the cookie will be set with the HttpOnly flag, and will only be accessible from the remote server. Helps to prevent against XSS attacks.
  • storeUnencoded - {boolean} - If true, then the cookie value will not be encoded and will be stored as provided.

