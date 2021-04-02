Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular
You can install this package locally with npm.
# To get the latest stable version and update package.json file:
yarn add ngx-cookie
# or
# npm install ngx-cookie --save
CookieModule should be registered in the
AppModule with
forRoot() static method and with
forChild() in the child modules.
These methods accept
CookieOptions objects as well. Leave it blank for the defaults.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { CookieModule } from 'ngx-cookie';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, CookieModule.forRoot() ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { CookieService } from 'ngx-cookie';
@Component({
selector: 'my-very-cool-app',
template: '<h1>My Angular App with Cookies</h1>'
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private cookieService: CookieService){}
getCookie(key: string){
return this.cookieService.get(key);
}
}
ngx-cookie supports usage during Server Side Rendering (SSR / Angular Universal). Getting Server Side Rendering itself set up the first time can be tricky and is outside the scope of this guide. Here, we'll assume that you've got a working SSR setup similar to the Angular Universal Starter project, and you're just trying to get
ngx-cookie working with SSR.
Note: during normal, client side usage,
ngx-cookie manipulates the client cookies attached to the
document object. During SSR,
ngx-cookie will manipulate cookies in http request or response headers._
Install
ngx-cookie-backend library:
yarn add ngx-cookie-backend
# or
# npm install ngx-cookie-backend --save
Then edit
app.server.module.ts and add
CookieBackendModule.forRoot() to imports:
/* app.server.module.ts */
import { CookieBackendModule } from 'ngx-cookie-backend';
@NgModule({
imports: [
AppModule,
ServerModule,
CookieBackendModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppServerModule {}
Next, we need to make providers for the
'REQUEST' and
'RESPONSE' objects created by the expressjs server during SSR. To do this, edit
server.ts to create providers for
'REQUEST' AND
'RESPONSE'.
/* server.ts */
// All regular routes use the Universal engine
server.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.render(indexHtml, {
req,
res,
providers: [
{provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl},
{provide: REQUEST, useValue: req},
{provide: RESPONSE, useValue: res}
]
});
});
And that's it! all your application's calls to
CookieService should now work properly during SSR!
Normal usage example is under
projects/test-app
SSR usage example is under
projects/backend-test-app
There are 7 methods available in the
CookieService (6 standard methods from Angular 1 and 1 extra
removeAll() method for convenience)
Returns the value of given cookie key.
/**
* @param {string} key Id to use for lookup.
* @returns {string} Raw cookie value.
*/
get(key: string): string;
Returns the deserialized value of given cookie key.
/**
* @param {string} key Id to use for lookup.
* @returns {Object} Deserialized cookie value.
*/
getObject(key: string): Object;
Returns a key value object with all the cookies.
/**
* @returns {Object} All cookies
*/
getAll(): any;
Sets a value for given cookie key.
/**
* @param {string} key Id for the `value`.
* @param {string} value Raw value to be stored.
* @param {CookieOptions} options (Optional) Options object.
*/
put(key: string, value: string, options?: CookieOptions): void;
Serializes and sets a value for given cookie key.
/**
* @param {string} key Id for the `value`.
* @param {Object} value Value to be stored.
* @param {CookieOptions} options (Optional) Options object.
*/
putObject(key: string, value: Object, options?: CookieOptions): void;
Remove given cookie.
/**
* @param {string} key Id of the key-value pair to delete.
* @param {CookieOptions} options (Optional) Options object.
*/
remove(key: string, options?: CookieOptions): void;
Remove all cookies.
/**
*/
removeAll(): void;
Options object should be a type of
CookieOptions interface. The object may have following properties:
<base> tag.
true, then the cookie will only be available through a secured connection.
true, then the cookie will be set with the
HttpOnly flag, and will only be accessible from the remote server. Helps to prevent against XSS attacks.
true, then the cookie value will not be encoded and will be stored as provided.