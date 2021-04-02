Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular

Get Started

Installation

You can install this package locally with npm.

yarn add ngx-cookie

Usage

CookieModule should be registered in the AppModule with forRoot() static method and with forChild() in the child modules. These methods accept CookieOptions objects as well. Leave it blank for the defaults.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { CookieModule } from 'ngx-cookie' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, CookieModule.forRoot() ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { CookieService } from 'ngx-cookie' ; ({ selector: 'my-very-cool-app' , template: '<h1>My Angular App with Cookies</h1>' }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private cookieService: CookieService ){} getCookie(key: string ){ return this .cookieService.get(key); } }

Server Side Rendering

ngx-cookie supports usage during Server Side Rendering (SSR / Angular Universal). Getting Server Side Rendering itself set up the first time can be tricky and is outside the scope of this guide. Here, we'll assume that you've got a working SSR setup similar to the Angular Universal Starter project, and you're just trying to get ngx-cookie working with SSR.

Note: during normal, client side usage, ngx-cookie manipulates the client cookies attached to the document object. During SSR, ngx-cookie will manipulate cookies in http request or response headers._

Setup

Install ngx-cookie-backend library:

yarn add ngx-cookie-backend or npm install ngx-cookie-backend --save

Then edit app.server.module.ts and add CookieBackendModule.forRoot() to imports:

import { CookieBackendModule } from 'ngx-cookie-backend' ; ({ imports: [ AppModule, ServerModule, CookieBackendModule.forRoot() ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppServerModule {}

Next, we need to make providers for the 'REQUEST' and 'RESPONSE' objects created by the expressjs server during SSR. To do this, edit server.ts to create providers for 'REQUEST' AND 'RESPONSE' .

server.get( '*' , ( req, res ) => { res.render(indexHtml, { req, res, providers: [ {provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: req.baseUrl}, {provide: REQUEST, useValue: req}, {provide: RESPONSE, useValue: res} ] }); });

And that's it! all your application's calls to CookieService should now work properly during SSR!

Examples

Normal usage example is under projects/test-app

SSR usage example is under projects/backend-test-app

CookieService

There are 7 methods available in the CookieService (6 standard methods from Angular 1 and 1 extra removeAll() method for convenience)

Returns the value of given cookie key.

get (key: string ): string ;

Returns the deserialized value of given cookie key.

getObject(key: string ): Object ;

Returns a key value object with all the cookies.

getAll(): any ;

Sets a value for given cookie key.

put(key: string , value: string , options?: CookieOptions): void ;

Serializes and sets a value for given cookie key.

putObject(key: string , value: Object , options?: CookieOptions): void ;

Remove given cookie.

remove(key: string , options?: CookieOptions): void ;

Remove all cookies.

removeAll(): void ;

Options

Options object should be a type of CookieOptions interface. The object may have following properties: