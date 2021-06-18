A context menu built with Angular (10) inspired by ui.bootstrap.contextMenu. Bootstrap classes are included in the markup, but there is no explicit dependency on Bootstrap. Demo Stackblitz example

Installation

npm install ngx-contextmenu @angular/cdk

import ContextMenuModule.forRoot() into your app module

Make sure to include <!doctype html> at the top of your index.html

Usage

Angular 5 support

Please use ngx-contextmenu@4.2.0 with Angular 5 projects.

Template

< ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of items" [ contextMenu ]= "basicMenu" [ contextMenuSubject ]= "item" > Right Click: {{item?.name}} </ li > </ ul > < context-menu > < ng-template contextMenuItem ( execute )= "showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)" > Say hi! </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem divider = "true" > </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem let-item ( execute )= "showMessage($event.item.name + ' said: ' + $event.item.otherProperty)" > Bye, {{item?.name}} </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem passive = "true" > Input something: < input type = "text" > </ ng-template > </ context-menu >

Component Code

@Component({ ... }) export class MyContextMenuClass { public items = [ { name : 'John' , otherProperty : 'Foo' }, { name : 'Joe' , otherProperty : 'Bar' } ]; @ViewChild(ContextMenuComponent) public basicMenu: ContextMenuComponent; }

Context Menu Items

Each context menu item is a <ng-template> element with the contextMenuItem attribute directive applied.

element with the attribute directive applied. If the item object is used in the context menu item template, the let-item attribute must be applied to the <ng-template> element. Note: Make sure to use the item?.property syntax in the template rather than item.property as the item will be initially undefined .

object is used in the context menu item template, the attribute must be applied to the element. Make sure to use the syntax in the template rather than as the item will be initially . Every context menu item emits execute events. The $event object is of the form { event: MouseEvent, item: any } where event is the mouse click event that triggered the execution and item is the current item.

events. The object is of the form where is the mouse click event that triggered the execution and is the current item. The divider input parameter is optional. Items default to normal menu items. If divider is true , all the other inputs are ignored.

input parameter is optional. Items default to normal menu items. If is , all the other inputs are ignored. The passive input parameter is optional. If passive is true , the menu item will not emit execute events or close the context menu when clicked.

input parameter is optional. If is , the menu item will not emit execute events or close the context menu when clicked. The enabled input parameter is optional. Items are enabled by default. This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean.

input parameter is optional. Items are enabled by default. This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean. The visible input parameter is optional. Items are visible by default. This property enables you to show certain context menu items based on what the data item is. This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean.

input parameter is optional. Items are visible by default. This property enables you to show certain context menu items based on what the data item is. This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean. Within the template, you have access to any components and variables available in the outer context.

< context-menu > < ng-template contextMenuItem let-item [ visible ]= "isMenuItemType1" [ enabled ]= "false" ( execute )= "showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)" > Say hi, {{item?.name}}! < my-component [ attribute ]= "item" > </ my-component > With access to the outside context: {{ outsideValue }} </ ng-template > </ context-menu >

public outsideValue = "something" ; public isMenuItemType1(item: any): boolean { return item.type === 'type1' ; }

You can specify sub-menus like this:

< ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of items" [ contextMenu ]= "basicMenu" [ contextMenuSubject ]= "item" > Right Click: {{item?.name}} </ li > </ ul > < context-menu > < ng-template contextMenuItem [ subMenu ]= "saySubMenu" > Say... </ ng-template > < context-menu # saySubMenu > < ng-template contextMenuItem ( execute )= "showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)" > ...hi! </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem ( execute )= "showMessage('Hola, ' + $event.item.name)" > ...hola! </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem ( execute )= "showMessage('Salut, ' + $event.item.name)" > ...salut! </ ng-template > </ context-menu > < ng-template contextMenuItem divider = "true" > </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem let-item ( execute )= "showMessage($event.item.name + ' said: ' + $event.item.otherProperty)" > Bye, {{item?.name}} </ ng-template > < ng-template contextMenuItem passive = "true" > Input something: < input type = "text" > </ ng-template > </ context-menu >

Notes:

The sub <context-menu> can not be placed inside the <ng-template> that references it. Sub-menus may be nested as deeply as you wish.

Upgrade from angular2-contextmenu 0.x

Change package.json to reference ngx-contextmenu instead of angular2-contextmenu Upgrade to @angular 4.x Use <ng-template> instead of <template> Update any styles that referenced .angular2-contextmenu to use .ngx-contextmenu instead

Note: The imperative way of declaring context menu items has been removed. i.e. You can't pass an actions property to contextMenuService.show.next() .

Using visible and enabled functions

If you need access to properties in your component from within the enabled or visible functions, you can pass in an arrow function.

< ng-template ... [ visible ]= "isMenuItemOutsideValue" >

public outsideValue = "something" ; public isMenuItemOutsideValue = (item: any): boolean => { return item.type === this .outsideValue; }

Multiple Context Menus

You can use multiple context menus in the same component if you would like.

< ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of items" [ contextMenu ]= "basicMenu" [ contextMenuSubject ]= "item" > {{item?.name}} </ li > </ ul > < context-menu # basicMenu > ... </ context-menu > < ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of items" [ contextMenu ]= "otherMenu" [ contextMenuSubject ]= "item" > {{item?.name}} </ li > </ ul > < context-menu # otherMenu > ... </ context-menu >

@ViewChild( 'basicMenu' ) public basicMenu: ContextMenuComponent; @ViewChild( 'otherMenu' ) public otherMenu: ContextMenuComponent;

Context Menu In a Different Component

If your <context-menu> component is in a different component from your list, you'll need to wire up the context menu event yourself.

< ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of items" ( contextmenu )= "onContextMenu($event, item)" > Right Click: {{item.name}} </ li > </ ul >

import { ContextMenuService } from 'ngx-contextmenu' ; @Component({ ... }) export class MyContextMenuClass { public items = [ { name : 'John' , otherProperty : 'Foo' }, { name : 'Joe' , otherProperty : 'Bar' } ]; @Input() contextMenu: ContextMenuComponent; constructor (private contextMenuService: ContextMenuService) {} public onContextMenu($event: MouseEvent, item : any): void { this .contextMenuService.show.next({ contextMenu : this .contextMenu, event : $event, item : item, }); $event.preventDefault(); $event.stopPropagation(); } }

Triggering the Context Menu with a Different Event

The context menu can be triggered at any point using the method above. For instance, to trigger the context menu with a left click instead of a right click, use this html:

< ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of items" ( click )= "onContextMenu($event, item)" > Left Click: {{item.name}} </ li > </ ul >

This could be (keydown) , (mouseover) , or (myCustomEvent) as well.

Positioning the Context Menu around an element

If you want to override the context menu positioning to be appended to an element instead of based on mouse position, provide an anchorElement to the contextMenuService . This makes sense if you want to trigger the context menu with a non-MouseEvent.

public onContextMenu($event: KeyboardEvent, item: any ): void { this .contextMenuService.show.next({ anchorElement: $event.target, contextMenu: this .contextMenu, event: < any >$event, item: item, }); $event.preventDefault(); $event.stopPropagation(); }

Custom Styles

The html that is generated for the context menu looks like this:

< div class = "dropdown ngx-contextmenu" > < ul class = "dropdown-menu" > < li > < a > </ a > < span > </ span > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

You can key off of the ngx-contextmenu class to create your own styles. Note that the ul.dropdown-menu will have inline styles applied for position , display , left and top so that it will be positioned at the cursor when you right-click.

.ngx-contextmenu .dropdown-menu { border : solid 1px chartreuse; background-color : darkgreen; padding : 0 ; } .ngx-contextmenu li { display : block; border-top : solid 1px chartreuse; text-transform : uppercase; text-align : center; } .ngx-contextmenu li :first-child { border-top :none; } .ngx-contextmenu a { color :chartreuse; display : block; padding : 0.5em 1em ; } .ngx-contextmenu a :hover { color :darkgreen; background-color :chartreuse; }

Bootstrap 4

If you're using Bootstrap 4, you can specify a useBootstrap4 property in the forRoot function of the ContextMenuModule in order to get the appropriate class names. Like this:

@NgModule({ import : [ ContextMenuModule.forRoot({ useBootstrap4 : true , }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Or, if you want to repeat yourself, you can add a useBootstrap4 attribute to each context-menu component. Like this:

< context-menu [ useBootstrap4 ]= "true" > </ context-menu >

Different styling on menus

If you want to style one menu differently than other menus, you can add a custom style to the menu.

< context-menu [ menuClass ]= "'mystyle'" > </ context-menu >

Please note that the style needs to be global to affect the menu, since the menu element is added to the page outside the component that triggers the menu.

AutoFocus

You can optionally set focus on the context menu whenever it opens. This enables a user to easily tab through the context menu items and press enter to select them.

@NgModule({ import : [ ContextMenuModule.forRoot({ autoFocus : true , }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Keyboard navigation

You can use the keyboard to manipulate the context menu. Note: Keyboard navigation should be used in conjunction with autoFocus , since key events are only captured when the context menu is focused.

Key Action ArrowDown Move to next menu item (wrapping) ArrowUp Move to previous menu item (wrapping) ArrowRight Open submenu of current menu item if present ArrowLeft Close current menu unless already at root menu Enter | Space Open submenu or execute current menu item Esc Close current menu

Disable Context Menu

If you need to disable the context menu, you can pass a boolean to the [disabled] input:

< context-menu [ disabled ]= "true" > </ context-menu >

Close event emitter

There is a (close) output EventEmitter that you can subscribe to for notifications when the context menu closes (either by clicking outside or choosing a menu item).

< context-menu ( close )= "processContextMenuCloseEvent()" > </ context-menu >

Dynamic context menu

The items in the context menu are completely controlled by the contextMenuActions object.

< ul > < li * ngFor = "item in items" [ contextMenu ]= "myContextMenu" [ contextMenuSubject ]= "item" > Right Click: {{item.name}} </ li > </ ul > < context-menu # myContextMenu > < ng-template * ngFor = "let action of contextMenuActions" contextMenuItem let-item [ visible ]= "action.visible" [ enabled ]= "action.enabled" [ divider ]= "action.divider" ( execute )= "action.click($event.item)" > {{ action.html($event.item) }} </ ng-template > </ context-menu >