A context menu built with Angular (10) inspired by ui.bootstrap.contextMenu. Bootstrap classes are included in the markup, but there is no explicit dependency on Bootstrap. Demo Stackblitz example
npm install ngx-contextmenu @angular/cdk
<!doctype html> at the top of your
index.html
Please use ngx-contextmenu@4.2.0 with Angular 5 projects.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="basicMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">Right Click: {{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu>
<ng-template contextMenuItem (execute)="showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)">
Say hi!
</ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem divider="true"></ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem let-item (execute)="showMessage($event.item.name + ' said: ' + $event.item.otherProperty)">
Bye, {{item?.name}}
</ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem passive="true">
Input something: <input type="text">
</ng-template>
</context-menu>
@Component({
...
})
export class MyContextMenuClass {
public items = [
{ name: 'John', otherProperty: 'Foo' },
{ name: 'Joe', otherProperty: 'Bar' }
];
@ViewChild(ContextMenuComponent) public basicMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
}
<ng-template> element with the
contextMenuItem attribute directive applied.
item object is used in the context menu item template, the
let-item attribute must be applied to the
<ng-template> element.
Note: Make sure to use the
item?.property syntax in the template rather than
item.property as the item will be initially
undefined.
execute events. The
$event object is of the form
{ event: MouseEvent, item: any } where
event is the mouse click event
that triggered the execution and
item is the current item.
divider input parameter is optional. Items default to normal menu items. If
divider is
true, all the other inputs are ignored.
passive input parameter is optional. If
passive is
true, the menu item will not emit execute events or close
the context menu when clicked.
enabled input parameter is optional. Items are enabled by default.
This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean.
visible input parameter is optional. Items are visible by default. This property enables you to show certain context menu items based on what the data item is.
This can be a boolean value or a function definition that takes an item and returns a boolean.
<context-menu>
<ng-template contextMenuItem let-item [visible]="isMenuItemType1" [enabled]="false" (execute)="showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)">
Say hi, {{item?.name}}! <my-component [attribute]="item"></my-component>
With access to the outside context: {{ outsideValue }}
</ng-template>
</context-menu>
public outsideValue = "something";
public isMenuItemType1(item: any): boolean {
return item.type === 'type1';
}
You can specify sub-menus like this:
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="basicMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">Right Click: {{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu>
<ng-template contextMenuItem [subMenu]="saySubMenu">
Say...
</ng-template>
<context-menu #saySubMenu>
<ng-template contextMenuItem (execute)="showMessage('Hi, ' + $event.item.name)">
...hi!
</ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem (execute)="showMessage('Hola, ' + $event.item.name)">
...hola!
</ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem (execute)="showMessage('Salut, ' + $event.item.name)">
...salut!
</ng-template>
</context-menu>
<ng-template contextMenuItem divider="true"></ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem let-item (execute)="showMessage($event.item.name + ' said: ' + $event.item.otherProperty)">
Bye, {{item?.name}}
</ng-template>
<ng-template contextMenuItem passive="true">
Input something: <input type="text">
</ng-template>
</context-menu>
Notes:
<context-menu> can not be placed inside the
<ng-template> that references it.
package.json to reference
ngx-contextmenu instead of
angular2-contextmenu
@angular 4.x
<ng-template> instead of
<template>
.angular2-contextmenu to use
.ngx-contextmenu instead
Note: The imperative way of declaring context menu items has been removed. i.e. You can't pass an
actions property to
contextMenuService.show.next().
visible and
enabled functions
If you need access to properties in your component from within the
enabled or
visible functions, you can pass in an arrow function.
<ng-template ... [visible]="isMenuItemOutsideValue">
public outsideValue = "something";
public isMenuItemOutsideValue = (item: any): boolean => {
return item.type === this.outsideValue;
}
You can use multiple context menus in the same component if you would like.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="basicMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">{{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu #basicMenu>
...
</context-menu>
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" [contextMenu]="otherMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">{{item?.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu #otherMenu>
...
</context-menu>
@ViewChild('basicMenu') public basicMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
@ViewChild('otherMenu') public otherMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
If your
<context-menu> component is in a different component from your list, you'll need to wire up the context menu event yourself.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" (contextmenu)="onContextMenu($event, item)">Right Click: {{item.name}}</li>
</ul>
import { ContextMenuService } from 'ngx-contextmenu';
@Component({
...
})
export class MyContextMenuClass {
public items = [
{ name: 'John', otherProperty: 'Foo' },
{ name: 'Joe', otherProperty: 'Bar' }
];
// Optional
@Input() contextMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
constructor(private contextMenuService: ContextMenuService) {}
public onContextMenu($event: MouseEvent, item: any): void {
this.contextMenuService.show.next({
// Optional - if unspecified, all context menu components will open
contextMenu: this.contextMenu,
event: $event,
item: item,
});
$event.preventDefault();
$event.stopPropagation();
}
}
The context menu can be triggered at any point using the method above. For instance, to trigger the context menu with a left click instead of a right click, use this html:
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of items" (click)="onContextMenu($event, item)">Left Click: {{item.name}}</li>
</ul>
This could be
(keydown),
(mouseover), or
(myCustomEvent) as well.
If you want to override the context menu positioning to be appended to an element instead of based on mouse position,
provide an
anchorElement to the
contextMenuService. This makes sense if you want to trigger the context menu with
a non-MouseEvent.
public onContextMenu($event: KeyboardEvent, item: any): void {
this.contextMenuService.show.next({
anchorElement: $event.target,
// Optional - if unspecified, all context menu components will open
contextMenu: this.contextMenu,
event: <any>$event,
item: item,
});
$event.preventDefault();
$event.stopPropagation();
}
The html that is generated for the context menu looks like this:
<div class="dropdown ngx-contextmenu">
<ul class="dropdown-menu">
<li>
<a><!-- the template for each context menu item goes here --></a>
<span><!-- the template for each passive context menu item goes here --></span>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
You can key off of the
ngx-contextmenu class to create your own styles. Note that the
ul.dropdown-menu will have inline styles applied for
position,
display,
left and
top so that it will be positioned at the cursor when you right-click.
.ngx-contextmenu .dropdown-menu {
border: solid 1px chartreuse;
background-color: darkgreen;
padding: 0;
}
.ngx-contextmenu li {
display: block;
border-top: solid 1px chartreuse;
text-transform: uppercase;
text-align: center;
}
.ngx-contextmenu li:first-child {
border-top:none;
}
.ngx-contextmenu a {
color:chartreuse;
display: block;
padding: 0.5em 1em;
}
.ngx-contextmenu a:hover {
color:darkgreen;
background-color:chartreuse;
}
If you're using Bootstrap 4, you can specify a
useBootstrap4 property in the
forRoot function of the
ContextMenuModule in order to get the appropriate class names. Like this:
@NgModule({
import: [
ContextMenuModule.forRoot({
useBootstrap4: true,
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Or, if you want to repeat yourself, you can add a
useBootstrap4 attribute to each
context-menu component. Like this:
<context-menu [useBootstrap4]="true"></context-menu>
If you want to style one menu differently than other menus, you can add a custom style to the menu.
<context-menu [menuClass]="'mystyle'"></context-menu>
Please note that the style needs to be global to affect the menu, since the menu element is added to the page outside the component that triggers the menu.
You can optionally set focus on the context menu whenever it opens. This enables a user to easily tab through the context menu items and press enter to select them.
@NgModule({
import: [
ContextMenuModule.forRoot({
autoFocus: true,
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
You can use the keyboard to manipulate the context menu. Note: Keyboard navigation should be used in conjunction with
autoFocus, since key events are only captured when the context menu is focused.
|Key
|Action
|ArrowDown
|Move to next menu item (wrapping)
|ArrowUp
|Move to previous menu item (wrapping)
|ArrowRight
|Open submenu of current menu item if present
|ArrowLeft
|Close current menu unless already at root menu
|Enter | Space
|Open submenu or execute current menu item
|Esc
|Close current menu
If you need to disable the context menu, you can pass a
boolean to the
[disabled] input:
<context-menu [disabled]="true"></context-menu>
There is a
(close) output EventEmitter that you can subscribe to for notifications when the context menu closes (either by clicking outside or choosing a menu item).
<context-menu (close)="processContextMenuCloseEvent()"></context-menu>
The items in the context menu are completely controlled by the
contextMenuActions object.
<ul>
<li *ngFor="item in items" [contextMenu]="myContextMenu" [contextMenuSubject]="item">Right Click: {{item.name}}</li>
</ul>
<context-menu #myContextMenu>
<ng-template *ngFor="let action of contextMenuActions" contextMenuItem let-item
[visible]="action.visible" [enabled]="action.enabled" [divider]="action.divider"
(execute)="action.click($event.item)">
{{ action.html($event.item) }}
</ng-template>
</context-menu>
@Component({
...
})
export class MyContextMenuClass {
public items = [
{ name: 'John', otherProperty: 'Foo', type: 'type1' },
{ name: 'Joe', otherProperty: 'Bar', type: 'type2' }
];
@ViewChild(ContextMenuComponent) public contextMenu: ContextMenuComponent;
public contextMenuActions = [
{
html: (item) => `Say hi!`,
click: (item) => alert('Hi, ' + item.name),
enabled: (item) => true,
visible: (item) => item.type === 'type1',
},
{
divider: true,
visible: true,
},
{
html: (item) => `Something else`,
click: (item) => alert('Or not...'),
enabled: (item) => false,
visible: (item) => item.type === 'type1',
},
];
}