Angular Context is a library to bind data to deeply nested child components without passing properties through other components or getting blocked by a router outlet.
If you would like to have further information on why you need a library like this, you may find the reasons below. Otherwise, skip to the quickstart or usage section.
Check demo application out for a preview.
You may also find the introductory blog post helpful.
Data-binding and input properties are great. However, working with them has some challenges:
router-outlet, data-binding is not available and prop-drilling is no longer an option.
This library is designed to improve developer experience by fixing all issues above. It provides context through dependency injection system behind-the-scenes and lets your deeply nested dumb components consume this context easily. It is inspired by React Context, but differs in implementation and is 100% tailored for Angular.
Run the following code in your terminal:
yarn add ngx-context
or if you are using npm:
npm install ngx-context
Import
NgxContextModule into your root module like:
import { NgxContextModule } from 'ngx-context';
@NgModule({
imports: [ NgxContextModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}
Simply put a
ContextProviderComponent around the children and refer to property names to provide.
@Component({
selector: 'parent-component',
template: `
<context-provider provide="someProp someOtherProp">
<!--
components consuming the context can be deeply nested
within the components placed here (inside context provider)
and be able to consume someProp and someOtherProp
-->
</context-provider>
`,
})
export class ParentComponent {
someProp: string = 'Test';
someOtherProp: boolean = true;
notProvided: number = 5;
alsoNotProvided: Observable<> = empty();
}
You may consume any provided context in a component by placing a
ContextConsumerDirective on it. This component can either be a direct or a deeply nested child of the context provider.
<!-- child component will be able to consume all provided props -->
<child-component contextConsumer></child-component>
The name of the props to be provided is set by
provide input and it can take
string or
Array<string> values.
<context-provider provide="someProp someOtherProp">
<!-- consumers will consume someProp and someOtherProp -->
</context-provider>
— or —
<context-provider [provide]="['someProp', 'someOtherProp']">
<!-- consumers will consume someProp and someOtherProp -->
</context-provider>
Provided property names can be dynamically set.
<context-provider [provide]="propertiesToProvide">
<!-- consumers will consume properties defined by propertiesToProvide -->
</context-provider>
Provided property names can be mapped.
<context-provider
provide="someProp"
[contextMap]="{someProp: 'someOtherPropName'}"
>
<!-- consumers will consume someOtherPropName -->
</context-provider>
Context consumers or their parents should be wrapped by
ContextProviderComponent in the parent component.
<context-provider provide="someProp someOtherProp">
<some-context-consumer></some-context-consumer>
<some-other-context-consumer></some-other-context-consumer>
<parent-of-context-consumer></parent-of-context-consumer>
<grand-grand-grand-parent-of-context-consumer></grand-grand-grand-parent-of-context-consumer>
</context-provider>
More than one
ContextProviderComponent can be placed in a parent component.
<context-provider provide="someProp someOtherProp">
<some-context-consumer></some-context-consumer>
<parent-of-context-consumer></parent-of-context-consumer>
</context-provider>
<context-provider provide="yetAnotherProp">
<some-other-context-consumer></some-other-context-consumer>
</context-provider>
Router outlets have no effect on context and can be safely used.
<context-provider provide="someProp someOtherProp">
<router-outlet></router-outlet>
</context-provider>
The easiest way to consume a context is to place a
ContextConsumerComponent inside a child component. It will be able to consume context once provided and behave normally when not.
<!--
place this inside the template of the consumer component
consumer will consume any property provided
-->
<context-consumer></context-consumer>
The name of specific props to be consumed can be set by
consume input and it can take
string or
Array<string> values.
<!-- consumer will consume someProp and someOtherProp -->
<context-consumer consume="someProp someOtherProp"></context-consumer>
— or —
<!-- consumer will consume someProp and someOtherProp -->
<context-consumer [consume]="['someProp', 'someOtherProp']"></context-consumer>
Consumed property names can be dynamically set.
<!-- consumer will consume properties defined by propertiesToConsume -->
<context-consumer [consume]="propertiesToConsume"></context-consumer>
Consumed property names can be mapped.
<!-- consumer will consume someOtherPropName -->
<context-consumer [contextMap]="{someProp: 'someOtherPropName'}"></context-consumer>
If a component cannot take
ContextConsumerComponent in (e.g. 3rd-party components), you can use
ContextConsumerDirective on them.
<!-- consumer will consume any property provided -->
<child-component contextConsumer></child-component>
The name of specific props to be consumed can be set by
contextConsumer input and it can take
string or
Array<string> values.
<!-- consumer will consume someProp and someOtherProp -->
<child-component contextConsumer="someProp someOtherProp"></child-component>
— or —
<!-- consumer will consume someProp and someOtherProp -->
<child-component [contextConsumer]="['someProp', 'someOtherProp']"></child-component>
Consumed property names can be dynamically set.
<!-- consumer will consume properties defined by propertiesToConsume -->
<child-component [contextConsumer]="propertiesToConsume"></child-component>
Consumed property names can be mapped.
<!-- consumer will consume someOtherPropName -->
<child-component [contextMap]="{someProp: 'someOtherPropName'}"></child-component>
There are some cases where you will need the context on a higher level and end up putting properties on a middle component's class. For example, in order to make reactive forms work, a
ContextConsumerComponent will most likely be used and the consumed properties will have to be added to the wrapper component. This is usually not the preferred result. After all, we are trying to keep intermediary components as clean as possible. In such a case, you can use
ContextDisposerDirective on an
<ng-template> and make use of template input variables.
<!-- disposer will dispose any property provided under context -->
<ng-template contextDisposer let-context>
<child-component [someProp]="context.someProp"></child-component>
</ng-template>
The name of specific props to be disposed can be set by
contextDisposer input and it can take
string or
Array<string> values.
<!-- disposer will dispose someProp and someOtherProp under context -->
<ng-template contextDisposer="someProp someOtherProp" let-context>
<child-component
[prop1]="context.someProp"
[prop2]="context.someOtherProp"
></child-component>
</ng-template>
— or —
<!-- disposer will dispose someProp and someOtherProp under context -->
<ng-template contextDisposer="['someProp', 'someOtherProp']" let-context>
<child-component
[prop1]="context.someProp"
[prop2]="context.someOtherProp"
></child-component>
</ng-template>
Properties to dispose can be dynamically set.
<!-- disposer will dispose properties defined by propertiesToDispose under context -->
<ng-template [contextDisposer]="propertiesToDispose" let-context>
<child-component
[prop1]="context.someProp"
[prop2]="context.someOtherProp"
></child-component>
</ng-template>
Disposed property names can be individually assigned to template input variables.
<!-- disposer will dispose prop1 and prop2 -->
<ng-template
contextDisposer
let-prop1="someProp"
let-prop2="someOtherProp"
>
<child-component [prop1]="prop1" [prop2]="prop2"></child-component>
</ng-template>
Note: If you are wondering how you can implement reactive forms using Angular Context, please refer to the demo application.
There are several issues which are simply not addressed yet or impossible with currently available tools.
Component to provide context
Component and directive to consume context
Directive to dispose context
Test coverage
Documentation & examples
Permissive license
Inclusive code of conduct
Issue submission templates
Contribution guidelines
CI integrations
Benchmarks
Optimization