Angular Context (ngx-context)

Angular Context is a library to bind data to deeply nested child components without passing properties through other components or getting blocked by a router outlet.

If you would like to have further information on why you need a library like this, you may find the reasons below. Otherwise, skip to the quickstart or usage section.

Check demo application out for a preview.

You may also find the introductory blog post helpful.

Reasons to Use This Library

Data-binding and input properties are great. However, working with them has some challenges:

Passing properties through several layers of the component tree is known as prop-drilling and it is time consuming and error prone to maintain.

The intermediary components become bloated with properties and methods just to pass data from parent to child and vice versa.

When a component is loaded via router-outlet , data-binding is not available and prop-drilling is no longer an option.

This library is designed to improve developer experience by fixing all issues above. It provides context through dependency injection system behind-the-scenes and lets your deeply nested dumb components consume this context easily. It is inspired by React Context, but differs in implementation and is 100% tailored for Angular.

Quickstart

Installation

Run the following code in your terminal:

yarn add ngx-context

or if you are using npm:

npm install ngx-context

Setup Before Initial Use

Import NgxContextModule into your root module like:

import { NgxContextModule } from 'ngx-context' ; ({ imports: [ NgxContextModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

How to Provide Context from Parent Component

Simply put a ContextProviderComponent around the children and refer to property names to provide.

({ selector: 'parent-component' , template: ` <context-provider provide="someProp someOtherProp"> <!-- components consuming the context can be deeply nested within the components placed here (inside context provider) and be able to consume someProp and someOtherProp --> </context-provider> ` , }) export class ParentComponent { someProp: string = 'Test' ; someOtherProp: boolean = true ; notProvided: number = 5 ; alsoNotProvided: Observable<> = empty(); }

How to Consume Context in Child Component

You may consume any provided context in a component by placing a ContextConsumerDirective on it. This component can either be a direct or a deeply nested child of the context provider.

< child-component contextConsumer > </ child-component >

Usage

ContextProviderComponent

The name of the props to be provided is set by provide input and it can take string or Array<string> values.

< context-provider provide = "someProp someOtherProp" > </ context-provider >

— or —

< context-provider [ provide ]= "['someProp', 'someOtherProp']" > </ context-provider >

Provided property names can be dynamically set.

< context-provider [ provide ]= "propertiesToProvide" > </ context-provider >

Provided property names can be mapped.

< context-provider provide = "someProp" [ contextMap ]= "{someProp: 'someOtherPropName'}" > </ context-provider >

Context consumers or their parents should be wrapped by ContextProviderComponent in the parent component.

< context-provider provide = "someProp someOtherProp" > < some-context-consumer > </ some-context-consumer > < some-other-context-consumer > </ some-other-context-consumer > < parent-of-context-consumer > </ parent-of-context-consumer > < grand-grand-grand-parent-of-context-consumer > </ grand-grand-grand-parent-of-context-consumer > </ context-provider >

More than one ContextProviderComponent can be placed in a parent component.

< context-provider provide = "someProp someOtherProp" > < some-context-consumer > </ some-context-consumer > < parent-of-context-consumer > </ parent-of-context-consumer > </ context-provider > < context-provider provide = "yetAnotherProp" > < some-other-context-consumer > </ some-other-context-consumer > </ context-provider >

Router outlets have no effect on context and can be safely used.

< context-provider provide = "someProp someOtherProp" > < router-outlet > </ router-outlet > </ context-provider >

ContextConsumerComponent

The easiest way to consume a context is to place a ContextConsumerComponent inside a child component. It will be able to consume context once provided and behave normally when not.

< context-consumer > </ context-consumer >

The name of specific props to be consumed can be set by consume input and it can take string or Array<string> values.

< context-consumer consume = "someProp someOtherProp" > </ context-consumer >

— or —

< context-consumer [ consume ]= "['someProp', 'someOtherProp']" > </ context-consumer >

Consumed property names can be dynamically set.

< context-consumer [ consume ]= "propertiesToConsume" > </ context-consumer >

Consumed property names can be mapped.

< context-consumer [ contextMap ]= "{someProp: 'someOtherPropName'}" > </ context-consumer >

ContextConsumerDirective

If a component cannot take ContextConsumerComponent in (e.g. 3rd-party components), you can use ContextConsumerDirective on them.

< child-component contextConsumer > </ child-component >

The name of specific props to be consumed can be set by contextConsumer input and it can take string or Array<string> values.

< child-component contextConsumer = "someProp someOtherProp" > </ child-component >

— or —

< child-component [ contextConsumer ]= "['someProp', 'someOtherProp']" > </ child-component >

Consumed property names can be dynamically set.

< child-component [ contextConsumer ]= "propertiesToConsume" > </ child-component >

Consumed property names can be mapped.

< child-component [ contextMap ]= "{someProp: 'someOtherPropName'}" > </ child-component >

ContextDisposerDirective

There are some cases where you will need the context on a higher level and end up putting properties on a middle component's class. For example, in order to make reactive forms work, a ContextConsumerComponent will most likely be used and the consumed properties will have to be added to the wrapper component. This is usually not the preferred result. After all, we are trying to keep intermediary components as clean as possible. In such a case, you can use ContextDisposerDirective on an <ng-template> and make use of template input variables.

< ng-template contextDisposer let-context > < child-component [ someProp ]= "context.someProp" > </ child-component > </ ng-template >

The name of specific props to be disposed can be set by contextDisposer input and it can take string or Array<string> values.

< ng-template contextDisposer = "someProp someOtherProp" let-context > < child-component [ prop1 ]= "context.someProp" [ prop2 ]= "context.someOtherProp" > </ child-component > </ ng-template >

— or —

< ng-template contextDisposer = "['someProp', 'someOtherProp']" let-context > < child-component [ prop1 ]= "context.someProp" [ prop2 ]= "context.someOtherProp" > </ child-component > </ ng-template >

Properties to dispose can be dynamically set.

< ng-template [ contextDisposer ]= "propertiesToDispose" let-context > < child-component [ prop1 ]= "context.someProp" [ prop2 ]= "context.someOtherProp" > </ child-component > </ ng-template >

Disposed property names can be individually assigned to template input variables.

< ng-template contextDisposer let-prop1 = "someProp" let-prop2 = "someOtherProp" > < child-component [ prop1 ]= "prop1" [ prop2 ]= "prop2" > </ child-component > </ ng-template >

Note: If you are wondering how you can implement reactive forms using Angular Context, please refer to the demo application.

Caveats / Trade-offs

There are several issues which are simply not addressed yet or impossible with currently available tools.

There can be only one provider for any component sub-tree, altough using a provider in combination with a consumer would help transfer parent provider down the tree.

Several consumers can consume the same provider, but a consumer can only have one provider (first provider up the tree).

There is a performance penalty to be paid due to use of getters and setters. Although this penalty is kept as small as possible, it is not benchmarked yet.

Debugging may become more difficult for child components, because their behavior will be defined by the context magically provided by some parent. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

