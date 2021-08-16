Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders. Inspired by the awesome React Content Loader.
Have a look at a demo app on Stackblitz
npm i --save ngx-content-loading
import { NgxContentLoadingModule } from 'ngx-content-loading';
@NgModule({
imports: [ NgxContentLoadingModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}
<ngx-content-loading [width]="800">
<svg:g ngx-facebook-preset></svg:g>
</ngx-content-loading>
<ngx-content-loading [width]="800" [height]="800">
<svg:g ngx-instagram-preset></svg:g>
</ngx-content-loading>
- ngx-facebook-preset
- ngx-instagram-preset
- ngx-code-preset
- ngx-list-preset
- ngx-bullet-list-preset
<ngx-content-loading
[speed]="'1500ms'"
[width]="1000"
[height]="300"
[primaryColor]="'#222'"
[secondaryColor]="'#5e5e5e'">
<svg:g ngx-circle cy="30" cx="30" r="30" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="150" height="10" y="10" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="90" height="10" y="40" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="210" height="10" y="70" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="240" height="10" y="100" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
</ngx-content-loading>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|speed
|Number
1000ms
|Animation speed specified in s or ms
|width
|Number
400
|viewBox width of SVG
|height
|Number
130
|viewBox height of SVG
|primaryColor
|String
#f3f3f3
|Background the SVG
|secondaryColor
|String
#ecebeb
|Animation color
|preserveAspectRatio
|String
xMidYMid meet
|Aspect ratio option of SVG
<ngx-content-loading
[speed]="'1500ms'"
[width]="1000"
[height]="300"
[primaryColor]="'#222'"
[secondaryColor]="'#5e5e5e'">
<b before-svg>
I am transcluded before the svg
</b>
<svg:g ngx-circle cy="30" cx="30" r="30" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="150" height="10" y="10" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="90" height="10" y="40" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="210" height="10" y="70" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<svg:g ngx-rect width="240" height="10" y="100" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
<b after-svg>
I am transcluded after the svg
</b>
</ngx-content-loading>
Fork the repo then clone it
$ git clone git@github.com:YourUsername/ngx-content-loading.git && cd ngx-content-loading
Install the dependencies
$ yarn or
npm i
Run the demo app
$ npm start
Please notice this is a work in progress and may not be ready for production usage.
More presets and options will follow soon :)