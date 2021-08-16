Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders. Inspired by the awesome React Content Loader.

Have a look at a demo app on Stackblitz

Install

npm i --save ngx- content -loading

Usage

Import the module in your app module

import { NgxContentLoadingModule } from 'ngx-content-loading' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ NgxContentLoadingModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

Presets

Use presets

< ngx-content-loading [ width ]= "800" > < svg:g ngx-facebook-preset > </ svg:g > </ ngx-content-loading > < ngx-content-loading [ width ]= "800" [ height ]= "800" > < svg:g ngx-instagram-preset > </ svg:g > </ ngx-content-loading >

Available presets

- ngx-facebook-preset - ngx-instagram-preset - ngx-code-preset - ngx-list-preset - ngx-bullet-list-preset

Define custom shapes

< ngx-content-loading [ speed ]= "'1500ms'" [ width ]= "1000" [ height ]= "300" [ primaryColor ]= "'#222'" [ secondaryColor ]= "'#5e5e5e'" > < svg:g ngx-circle cy = "30" cx = "30" r = "30" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "150" height = "10" y = "10" x = "70" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "90" height = "10" y = "40" x = "70" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "210" height = "10" y = "70" x = "0" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "240" height = "10" y = "100" x = "0" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > </ ngx-content-loading >

API

Name Type Default Description speed Number 1000ms Animation speed specified in s or ms width Number 400 viewBox width of SVG height Number 130 viewBox height of SVG primaryColor String #f3f3f3 Background the SVG secondaryColor String #ecebeb Animation color preserveAspectRatio String xMidYMid meet Aspect ratio option of SVG

Transclude elements before and after the SVG element

< ngx-content-loading [ speed ]= "'1500ms'" [ width ]= "1000" [ height ]= "300" [ primaryColor ]= "'#222'" [ secondaryColor ]= "'#5e5e5e'" > < b before-svg > I am transcluded before the svg </ b > < svg:g ngx-circle cy = "30" cx = "30" r = "30" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "150" height = "10" y = "10" x = "70" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "90" height = "10" y = "40" x = "70" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "210" height = "10" y = "70" x = "0" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < svg:g ngx-rect width = "240" height = "10" y = "100" x = "0" rx = "5" ry = "5" > </ svg:g > < b after-svg > I am transcluded after the svg </ b > </ ngx-content-loading >

Development

Fork the repo then clone it

$ git clone git@github.com:YourUsername/ngx-content-loading.git && cd ngx-content-loading

Install the dependencies

$ yarn or npm i

Run the demo app

$ npm start

License

MIT

Please notice this is a work in progress and may not be ready for production usage.

More presets and options will follow soon :)