ncl

ngx-content-loading

by Giancarlo Buomprisco
0.2.1 (see all)

Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders

Overview

1.6K

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Loading Skeleton

Readme

ngx-content-loading v0.1.4

Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders. Inspired by the awesome React Content Loader.

Demo

Have a look at a demo app on Stackblitz

Install

npm i --save ngx-content-loading

Usage

Import the module in your app module

import { NgxContentLoadingModule } from 'ngx-content-loading';

@NgModule({
    imports: [ NgxContentLoadingModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}

Presets

Use presets

<ngx-content-loading [width]="800">
    <svg:g ngx-facebook-preset></svg:g>
</ngx-content-loading>

<ngx-content-loading [width]="800" [height]="800">
    <svg:g ngx-instagram-preset></svg:g>
</ngx-content-loading>

Available presets

- ngx-facebook-preset
- ngx-instagram-preset
- ngx-code-preset
- ngx-list-preset
- ngx-bullet-list-preset

Define custom shapes

<ngx-content-loading 
    [speed]="'1500ms'"
    [width]="1000"
    [height]="300"
    [primaryColor]="'#222'"
    [secondaryColor]="'#5e5e5e'">
    <svg:g ngx-circle cy="30" cx="30" r="30" ry="5"></svg:g>
      <svg:g ngx-rect width="150" height="10" y="10" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
      <svg:g ngx-rect width="90" height="10" y="40" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
      <svg:g ngx-rect width="210" height="10" y="70" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
      <svg:g ngx-rect width="240" height="10" y="100" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
  </ngx-content-loading>

API

NameTypeDefaultDescription
speedNumber1000msAnimation speed specified in s or ms
widthNumber400viewBox width of SVG
heightNumber130viewBox height of SVG
primaryColorString#f3f3f3Background the SVG
secondaryColorString#ecebebAnimation color
preserveAspectRatioStringxMidYMid meetAspect ratio option of SVG

Transclude elements before and after the SVG element

<ngx-content-loading 
    [speed]="'1500ms'"
    [width]="1000"
    [height]="300"
    [primaryColor]="'#222'"
    [secondaryColor]="'#5e5e5e'">
        <b before-svg>
            I am transcluded before the svg
        </b>
        <svg:g ngx-circle cy="30" cx="30" r="30" ry="5"></svg:g>
        <svg:g ngx-rect width="150" height="10" y="10" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
        <svg:g ngx-rect width="90" height="10" y="40" x="70" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
        <svg:g ngx-rect width="210" height="10" y="70" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
        <svg:g ngx-rect width="240" height="10" y="100" x="0" rx="5" ry="5"></svg:g>
        
        <b after-svg>
            I am transcluded after the svg
        </b>
  </ngx-content-loading>

Development

Fork the repo then clone it

$ git clone git@github.com:YourUsername/ngx-content-loading.git && cd ngx-content-loading

Install the dependencies

$ yarn or npm i

Run the demo app

$ npm start

License

MIT

Please notice this is a work in progress and may not be ready for production usage.

More presets and options will follow soon :)

