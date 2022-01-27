✨🦊 NGX Dynamic for Angular Ivy and Angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13+

🥳 Best way to quickly use Dynamic Components with Angular

Use like NgComponentOutlet but with @Input and @Output auto bindings:

< ng-container * ngxComponentOutlet = "component" > </ ng-container >

Here is a demo example showing NGX Dynamic and Angular in action.

Getting started

Step 1: Install @ngxd/core :

npm install --save @ngxd/core yarn add @ngxd/core

Note: @ngxd/core@12 only supports angular with Ivy is enabled

Note: If you want to use @ngxd/core with a specific angular version, you have to install @ngxd/core which version you need: @angular/core@7 => npm install @ngxd/core@7

@angular/core@8 => npm install @ngxd/core@8

@angular/core@9 => npm install @ngxd/core@9

@angular/core@10 => npm install @ngxd/core@10

@angular/core@11 => npm install @ngxd/core@11

@angular/core@12 => npm install @ngxd/core@12

@angular/core@13 => npm install @ngxd/core@13

Step 2: Import the NgxdModule:

import { NgxdModule } from '@ngxd/core' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxdModule ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule {}

Step 3: Use NgxComponentOutlet directly:

({ template: ` <ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="component"></ng-container>` }) class MyComponent { component = DynamicComponent; () entity; () action; }

Use cases

There are several modes of operation of the directive.

1. Binding inputs and outputs

A simple variant of binding through the parent component.

Binding inputs through the context

Note: You not permitted to passing the outputs using the context. The context will be passing inputs only.

In the example below, you can see the binding through the context. This is useful when you need to display something through *ngFor. Note that the context has a higher priority than the inputs in the component.

< ng-container * ngFor = "let color of colors" < ng-container * ngxComponentOutlet = " component; context: { color: color } " > </ ng-container > </ ng-container >

2. Switching the component

To switch a component, you just need to overwrite it with another one.

class AppComponent { ngOnChanges(changes: SimpleChanges): void { if ( 'type' in changes) { switch ( this .type) { case 'number' : this .component = NumberComponent; break ; case 'text' : this .component = TextComponent; break ; default : this .component = DefaultComponent; } } } }

Switching the component using pipe and resolver

If you have a bunch of components, then you go to switch between them. To do this, you can use NgxdResolvePipe and NgxdResolver to help you isolate dynamic component selection.

< ng-container * ngxComponentOutlet = " resolver | resolve : type " > </ ng-container >

3. Lazy loading the dynamic component

If you need to load and display a dynamic component lazily, then you can use lazy import and pass it to the async pipe.

component = import ( './my-lazy-component' ) .then( m => m.MyLazyComponent);

< ng-container * ngxComponentOutlet = " component | async " > </ ng-container >

Lazy loading bunch of dynamic components

You can also load a bunch of components lazily and render them.

resolver = import ( './my-lazy-resolver' ) .then( m => m.myLazyResolver);

< ng-container * ngxComponentOutlet = " resolver | async | resolve : type " > </ ng-container >

4. Content projection

If you want to use the <ng-content> and pass the content to your dynamic component, you have to check the example below.

Click to here

Comparison

Feature NgxComponentOutlet ComponentFactoryResolver NgComponentOutlet Friendliness ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐⭐ Dynamic Components ✅ ✅ ✅ AOT support ✅ ✅ ✅ Reactivity ✅ ✅ ✅ Injector ✅ ✅ ✅ NgModule ✅ ✅ ✅ projectionNodes ✅ ✅ ✅ Component Access ✅ ✅ ❌ Lifecycle OnChanges ✅ ⭕️ manually ❌ Binding @Input() ✅ ⭕️ manually ❌ Binding @Output() ✅ ⭕️ manually ❌ Activate Event ✅ ⭕️ manually ❌ Deactivate Event ✅ ⭕️ manually ❌

API

Input Type Default Required Description [ngxComponentOutlet] Type<any> n/a yes [ngxComponentOutletContext] any n/a no [ngxComponentOutletInjector] Injector n/a no [ngxComponentOutletContent] any[][] n/a no [ngxComponentOutletNgModuleFactory] NgModuleFactory<any> n/a no