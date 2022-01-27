openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ngx-component-outlet

by IndigoSoft
0.0.8 (see all)

✨🦊 NgComponentOutlet + Data-Binding + Full Lifecycle = NgxComponentOutlet for Angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13+

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

272

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
use @ngxd/core with fully automatic bindings

Readme

✨🦊 NGX Dynamic for Angular Ivy and Angular 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13+

preview

🥳 Best way to quickly use Dynamic Components with Angular

Npm Npm Downloads Npm Downloads Weekly Travis Licence

GitHub Contributors GitHub PR GitHub Issue GitHub Stars

Use like NgComponentOutlet but with @Input and @Output auto bindings:

<ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="component"></ng-container>

Here is a demo example showing NGX Dynamic and Angular in action.

Getting started

Step 1: Install @ngxd/core:

npm install --save @ngxd/core
# or
yarn add @ngxd/core

Note: @ngxd/core@12 only supports angular with Ivy is enabled

Note: If you want to use @ngxd/core with a specific angular version, you have to install @ngxd/core which version you need:

  • @angular/core@7 => npm install @ngxd/core@7
  • @angular/core@8 => npm install @ngxd/core@8
  • @angular/core@9 => npm install @ngxd/core@9
  • @angular/core@10 => npm install @ngxd/core@10
  • @angular/core@11 => npm install @ngxd/core@11
  • @angular/core@12 => npm install @ngxd/core@12
  • @angular/core@13 => npm install @ngxd/core@13

Step 2: Import the NgxdModule:

import { NgxdModule } from '@ngxd/core';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [ AppComponent ],
  // have import NgxdModule here 👇
  imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxdModule ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule {}

Step 3: Use NgxComponentOutlet directly:

@Component({
  template: `
    <ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="component"></ng-container>`
    // using @ngxd/core 👆
})
class MyComponent {  
  // your dynamic component 👇
  component = DynamicComponent;

  // 🥳 inputs and outputs will binding automatically
  @Input() entity;
  @Output() action;
}

Use cases

There are several modes of operation of the directive.

1. Binding inputs and outputs

A simple variant of binding through the parent component.

@Component({
  template: `
    <ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="component"></ng-container>`
    // using @ngxd/core 👆
})
class MyComponent {  
  // your dynamic component 👇
  component = DynamicComponent;

  // 🥳 inputs and outputs will binding automatically
  @Input() entity;
  @Output() action;
}

Binding inputs through the context

Note: You not permitted to passing the outputs using the context. The context will be passing inputs only.

In the example below, you can see the binding through the context. This is useful when you need to display something through *ngFor. Note that the context has a higher priority than the inputs in the component.

<ng-container *ngFor="let color of colors"
  <ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="
      component; context: { color: color }
  "></ng-container>
</ng-container>

2. Switching the component

To switch a component, you just need to overwrite it with another one.

class AppComponent {
  ngOnChanges(changes: SimpleChanges): void {
    if ('type' in changes) {
      switch (this.type) {
        case 'number':
          this.component = NumberComponent;
          break;
        case 'text':
          this.component = TextComponent;
          break;
        default:
          this.component = DefaultComponent;
      }
    }
  }
}

Switching the component using pipe and resolver

If you have a bunch of components, then you go to switch between them. To do this, you can use NgxdResolvePipe and NgxdResolver to help you isolate dynamic component selection.

<ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="
    resolver | resolve : type
"></ng-container>

3. Lazy loading the dynamic component

If you need to load and display a dynamic component lazily, then you can use lazy import and pass it to the async pipe.

component = import('./my-lazy-component')
  .then(m => m.MyLazyComponent);

<ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="
    component | async
"></ng-container>

Lazy loading bunch of dynamic components

You can also load a bunch of components lazily and render them.

resolver = import('./my-lazy-resolver')
  .then(m => m.myLazyResolver);

<ng-container *ngxComponentOutlet="
    resolver | async | resolve : type
"></ng-container>

4. Content projection

If you want to use the <ng-content> and pass the content to your dynamic component, you have to check the example below.

Click to here

Comparison

FeatureNgxComponentOutletComponentFactoryResolverNgComponentOutlet
Friendliness⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dynamic Components
AOT support
Reactivity
Injector
NgModule
projectionNodes
Component Access
Lifecycle OnChanges⭕️ manually
Binding @Input()⭕️ manually
Binding @Output()⭕️ manually
Activate Event⭕️ manually
Deactivate Event⭕️ manually

API

InputTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
[ngxComponentOutlet]Type<any>n/ayes
[ngxComponentOutletContext]anyn/ano
[ngxComponentOutletInjector]Injectorn/ano
[ngxComponentOutletContent]any[][]n/ano
[ngxComponentOutletNgModuleFactory]NgModuleFactory<any>n/ano
OutputTypeDescription
(ngxComponentOutletActivate)any
(ngxComponentOutletDeactivate)any

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial