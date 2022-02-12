openbase logo
ngx-compodoc

by compodoc
0.0.4

📔 The missing documentation tool for your Angular, Nest & Stencil application

Readme

Compodoc: The missing documentation tool for your Angular application
Github action Build Status Codecov npm badge Quality Gate Status
NPM Downloads MIT badge

saucelabs badge

Gitter badge

The missing documentation tool for your Angular application.

Compodoc: The missing documentation tool for your Angular application

Live Demo

A live demo is available — see it in action !

The demo features documentation generated for a simple TodoMVC application.

Features

  • Clean, simple design — Navigate the documentation on the left side, read it on the right.

  • Beautiful themes — Seven themes are available from well known documentation tools like Gitbook, Read the Docs and projects like Vagrant, Laravel, Postmark and Stripe.

  • Search — Includes a powerful search engine (lunr.js) for easily finding what you're looking for.

  • Automatic table of contents — API table of contents is generated using elements found during files parsing.

  • JSDoc light support — Support for @param, @returns, @link, @ignore and @example tags.

  • Documentation coverage — Get the documentation coverage report of your project.

  • Angular CLI-friendly — Supports Angular CLI projects out-of-the-box.

  • Offline — No server needed, no sources uploaded online, documentation generated entirely offline.

  • Open-source and on npm — Use it directly in your project using npm and a single script—that's it!

Documentation

Official documentation has moved to https://compodoc.github.io/website/.

Installation

Ready to get started? Read installation instructions.

🏅 Backers

Thank you to all our backers ! Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. Become a backer

Backers

🎖 Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. Become a sponsor

Sponsors

Contributing

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent!

Read up on our guidelines for contributing.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all these people.

vogloblinskymanekinekkomattlewis92JonasMHrprotsykdaniele-zuricoprofimedicaguilhermevrs
vogloblinskymanekinekkomattlewis92JonasMHrprotsykdaniele-zuricoprofimedicaguilhermevrs
vogloblinskyguilhermevrsBlakesalotBrigitte Hofmeisterlichangfeng
dp-1aValentinGotBlake SimmonBrigitte Hofmeisterlichangfeng

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs

License

Everything in this repository is licensed under the MIT License unless otherwise specified.

Copyright (c) 2016 – 2019 Vincent Ogloblinsky

