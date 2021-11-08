openbase logo
nc

ngx-color

by Scott Cooper
7.3.3

🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more

Readme

Angular color sketch preview

Angular Color


npm circleci codecov


DEMO: https://ngx-color.vercel.app

About

  • 13 Different Pickers - Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Twitter and many more

  • Make Your Own - Use the building block components to make your own

  • This is a port of react-color by casesandberg

Getting Started

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-colorAngular
3.0.36.x 7.x
4.1.18.x
5.1.49.x
6.2.010.x 11.x
current>= 12.x

Install

npm install ngx-color --save

Include Component

import
import { ColorSketchModule } from 'ngx-color/sketch';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ColorSketchModule, // added to imports
  ],
})
class YourModule {}
use
<color-sketch [color]="state" (onChangeComplete)="changeComplete($event)"></color-sketch>

Others available

import { ColorAlphaModule } from 'ngx-color/alpha'; // <color-alpha-picker></color-alpha-picker>
import { ColorBlockModule } from 'ngx-color/block'; // <color-block></color-block>
import { ColorChromeModule } from 'ngx-color/chrome'; // <color-chrome></color-chrome>
import { ColorCircleModule } from 'ngx-color/circle'; // <color-circle></color-circle>
import { ColorCompactModule } from 'ngx-color/compact'; // <color-compact></color-compact>
import { ColorGithubModule } from 'ngx-color/github'; // <color-github></color-github>
import { ColorHueModule } from 'ngx-color/hue'; // <color-hue-picker></color-hue-picker>
import { ColorMaterialModule } from 'ngx-color/material'; // <color-material></color-material>
import { ColorPhotoshopModule } from 'ngx-color/photoshop'; // <color-photoshop></color-photoshop>
import { ColorSketchModule } from 'ngx-color/sketch'; // <color-sketch></color-sketch>
import { ColorSliderModule } from 'ngx-color/slider'; // <color-slider></color-slider>
import { ColorSwatchesModule } from 'ngx-color/swatches'; // <color-swatches></color-swatches>
import { ColorTwitterModule } from 'ngx-color/twitter'; // <color-twitter></color-twitter>
import { ColorShadeModule } from 'ngx-color/shade'; // <color-shade-picker></color-shade-picker>

Component API

Color

Color controls what color is active on the color picker. You can use this to initialize the color picker with a particular color, or to keep it in sync with the state of a parent component.

Color accepts either a string of a hex color '#333' or a object of rgb or hsl values { r: 51, g: 51, b: 51 } or { h: 0, s: 0, l: .10 }. Both rgb and hsl will also take a a: 1 value for alpha. You can also use transparent.

<color-sketch color="#fff" (onChangeComplete)="handleChangeComplete($event)"></color-sketch>

In this case, the color picker will initialize with the color #fff. When the color is changed, handleChangeComplete will fire and set the new color to state.

onChange

Pass a function to call every time the color is changed. Use this to store the color in the state of a parent component or to make other transformations.

Keep in mind this is called on drag events that can happen quite frequently. If you just need to get the color once use onChangeComplete.

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ColorEvent } from 'ngx-color';

@Component({
  selector: 'selector-name',
  template: ` <color-sketch (onChange)="handleChange($event)"></color-sketch> `,
})
export class NameComponent {
  constructor() {}

  handleChange($event: ColorEvent) {
    console.log($event.color);
    // color = {
    //   hex: '#333',
    //   rgb: {
    //     r: 51,
    //     g: 51,
    //     b: 51,
    //     a: 1,
    //   },
    //   hsl: {
    //     h: 0,
    //     s: 0,
    //     l: .20,
    //     a: 1,
    //   },
    // }
  }
}

onChangeComplete

Pass a function to call once a color change is complete.

Individual APIs

Some pickers have specific APIs that are unique to themselves:

Alpha

  • width - String | Number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 316px
  • height - String | Number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 16px
  • direction - String, horizontal or vertical. Default horizontal

Block

  • width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 170px
  • colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#D9E3F0', '#F47373', '#697689', '#37D67A', '#2CCCE4', '#555555', '#dce775', '#ff8a65', '#ba68c8']
  • triangle - String, Either hide or top. Default top
  • onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Chrome

  • disableAlpha - Bool, Remove alpha slider and options from picker. Default false

Circle

  • width - String | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 252px
  • colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ["#f44336", "#e91e63", "#9c27b0", "#673ab7", "#3f51b5", "#2196f3", "#03a9f4", "#00bcd4", "#009688", "#4caf50", "#8bc34a", "#cddc39", "#ffeb3b", "#ffc107", "#ff9800", "#ff5722", "#795548", "#607d8b"]
  • circleSize - Number, Value for circle size. Default 28
  • circleSpacing - Number, Value for spacing between circles. Default 14
  • onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Compact

  • colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#4D4D4D', '#999999', '#FFFFFF', '#F44E3B', '#FE9200', '#FCDC00', '#DBDF00', '#A4DD00', '#68CCCA', '#73D8FF', '#AEA1FF', '#FDA1FF', '#333333', '#808080', '#cccccc', '#D33115', '#E27300', '#FCC400', '#B0BC00', '#68BC00', '#16A5A5', '#009CE0', '#7B64FF', '#FA28FF', '#000000', '#666666', '#B3B3B3', '#9F0500', '#C45100', '#FB9E00', '#808900', '#194D33', '#0C797D', '#0062B1', '#653294', '#AB149E']
  • onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Github

  • width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 212px
  • colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#B80000', '#DB3E00', '#FCCB00', '#008B02', '#006B76', '#1273DE', '#004DCF', '#5300EB', '#EB9694', '#FAD0C3', '#FEF3BD', '#C1E1C5', '#BEDADC', '#C4DEF6', '#BED3F3', '#D4C4FB']
  • triangle - String, Either hide, top-left or top-right. Default top-left
  • onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Hue

  • width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 316px
  • height - string | number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 16px
  • direction - String Enum, horizontal or vertical. Default horizontal

Material

None

Photoshop

  • header - String, Title text. Default Color Picker
  • onAccept - (Output), Callback for when accept is clicked.
  • onCancel - (Output), Callback for when cancel is clicked.

Sketch

  • disableAlpha - Bool, Remove alpha slider and options from picker. Default false
  • presetColors - Array of Strings or Objects, Hex strings for default colors at bottom of picker. Default ['#D0021B', '#F5A623', '#F8E71C', '#8B572A', '#7ED321', '#417505', '#BD10E0', '#9013FE', '#4A90E2', '#50E3C2', '#B8E986', '#000000', '#4A4A4A', '#9B9B9B', '#FFFFFF']

    presetColors may also be described as an array of objects with color and title properties: [{ color: '#f00', title: 'red' }] or a combination of both

  • width - Number, Width of picker. Default 200
  • onSwatchHover - An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Slider

  • pointer - React Component, Custom pointer component

Swatches

  • width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 320
  • height - string | number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 240
  • colors - Array of Arrays of Strings, An array of color groups, each with an array of colors
  • onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Twitter

  • width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 276px
  • colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#FF6900', '#FCB900', '#7BDCB5', '#00D084', '#8ED1FC', '#0693E3', '#ABB8C3', '#EB144C', '#F78DA7', '#9900EF']
  • triangle - String, Either hide, top-left or top-right. Default top-left
  • onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Shade

  • width - String | Number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 316px
  • height - String | Number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 16px

GitHub @scttcper  ·  Twitter @scttcper

Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I wanted a color picker for an angular side project and ngx-color was the first one I tried. It did want I wanted and expected from a color picker perfectly. Was really easy to setup as well. It has different types of color pickers as so should fit most use cases one might have. You can also set a predefined set of colors if you want to reduce the option of colors for the user. Color pickers don't usually come in UI component libraries and so if you ever need one for an angular project pick ngx-color without a second thought.

