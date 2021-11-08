DEMO: https://ngx-color.vercel.app
13 Different Pickers - Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Twitter and many more
Make Your Own - Use the building block components to make your own
This is a port of react-color by casesandberg
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|ngx-color
|Angular
|3.0.3
|6.x 7.x
|4.1.1
|8.x
|5.1.4
|9.x
|6.2.0
|10.x 11.x
|current
|>= 12.x
npm install ngx-color --save
import { ColorSketchModule } from 'ngx-color/sketch';
@NgModule({
imports: [
ColorSketchModule, // added to imports
],
})
class YourModule {}
<color-sketch [color]="state" (onChangeComplete)="changeComplete($event)"></color-sketch>
import { ColorAlphaModule } from 'ngx-color/alpha'; // <color-alpha-picker></color-alpha-picker>
import { ColorBlockModule } from 'ngx-color/block'; // <color-block></color-block>
import { ColorChromeModule } from 'ngx-color/chrome'; // <color-chrome></color-chrome>
import { ColorCircleModule } from 'ngx-color/circle'; // <color-circle></color-circle>
import { ColorCompactModule } from 'ngx-color/compact'; // <color-compact></color-compact>
import { ColorGithubModule } from 'ngx-color/github'; // <color-github></color-github>
import { ColorHueModule } from 'ngx-color/hue'; // <color-hue-picker></color-hue-picker>
import { ColorMaterialModule } from 'ngx-color/material'; // <color-material></color-material>
import { ColorPhotoshopModule } from 'ngx-color/photoshop'; // <color-photoshop></color-photoshop>
import { ColorSketchModule } from 'ngx-color/sketch'; // <color-sketch></color-sketch>
import { ColorSliderModule } from 'ngx-color/slider'; // <color-slider></color-slider>
import { ColorSwatchesModule } from 'ngx-color/swatches'; // <color-swatches></color-swatches>
import { ColorTwitterModule } from 'ngx-color/twitter'; // <color-twitter></color-twitter>
import { ColorShadeModule } from 'ngx-color/shade'; // <color-shade-picker></color-shade-picker>
Color controls what color is active on the color picker. You can use this to initialize the color picker with a particular color, or to keep it in sync with the state of a parent component.
Color accepts either a string of a hex color
'#333' or a object of rgb or hsl
values
{ r: 51, g: 51, b: 51 } or
{ h: 0, s: 0, l: .10 }. Both rgb and hsl
will also take a
a: 1 value for alpha. You can also use
transparent.
<color-sketch color="#fff" (onChangeComplete)="handleChangeComplete($event)"></color-sketch>
In this case, the color picker will initialize with the color
#fff. When the
color is changed,
handleChangeComplete will fire and set the new color to
state.
Pass a function to call every time the color is changed. Use this to store the color in the state of a parent component or to make other transformations.
Keep in mind this is called on drag events that can happen quite frequently. If
you just need to get the color once use
onChangeComplete.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ColorEvent } from 'ngx-color';
@Component({
selector: 'selector-name',
template: ` <color-sketch (onChange)="handleChange($event)"></color-sketch> `,
})
export class NameComponent {
constructor() {}
handleChange($event: ColorEvent) {
console.log($event.color);
// color = {
// hex: '#333',
// rgb: {
// r: 51,
// g: 51,
// b: 51,
// a: 1,
// },
// hsl: {
// h: 0,
// s: 0,
// l: .20,
// a: 1,
// },
// }
}
}
Pass a function to call once a color change is complete.
Some pickers have specific APIs that are unique to themselves:
316px
16px
horizontal or
vertical. Default
horizontal
170px
['#D9E3F0', '#F47373', '#697689', '#37D67A', '#2CCCE4', '#555555', '#dce775', '#ff8a65', '#ba68c8']
hide or
top. Default
top
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
false
252px
["#f44336", "#e91e63", "#9c27b0", "#673ab7", "#3f51b5", "#2196f3", "#03a9f4", "#00bcd4", "#009688", "#4caf50", "#8bc34a", "#cddc39", "#ffeb3b", "#ffc107", "#ff9800", "#ff5722", "#795548", "#607d8b"]
28
14
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
['#4D4D4D', '#999999', '#FFFFFF', '#F44E3B', '#FE9200', '#FCDC00', '#DBDF00', '#A4DD00', '#68CCCA', '#73D8FF', '#AEA1FF', '#FDA1FF', '#333333', '#808080', '#cccccc', '#D33115', '#E27300', '#FCC400', '#B0BC00', '#68BC00', '#16A5A5', '#009CE0', '#7B64FF', '#FA28FF', '#000000', '#666666', '#B3B3B3', '#9F0500', '#C45100', '#FB9E00', '#808900', '#194D33', '#0C797D', '#0062B1', '#653294', '#AB149E']
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
212px
['#B80000', '#DB3E00', '#FCCB00', '#008B02', '#006B76', '#1273DE', '#004DCF', '#5300EB', '#EB9694', '#FAD0C3', '#FEF3BD', '#C1E1C5', '#BEDADC', '#C4DEF6', '#BED3F3', '#D4C4FB']
hide,
top-left or
top-right. Default
top-left
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
316px
16px
horizontal or
vertical. Default
horizontal
None
Color Picker
false
['#D0021B', '#F5A623', '#F8E71C', '#8B572A', '#7ED321', '#417505', '#BD10E0', '#9013FE', '#4A90E2', '#50E3C2', '#B8E986', '#000000', '#4A4A4A', '#9B9B9B', '#FFFFFF']
presetColors may also be described as an array of objects with
colorand
titleproperties:
[{ color: '#f00', title: 'red' }]or a combination of both
200
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s
within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
320
240
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
276px
['#FF6900', '#FCB900', '#7BDCB5', '#00D084', '#8ED1FC', '#0693E3', '#ABB8C3', '#EB144C', '#F78DA7', '#9900EF']
hide,
top-left or
top-right. Default
top-left
onMouseOver on the
<Swatch>s within this component. Gives the args
(color, event)
316px
16px
I wanted a color picker for an angular side project and ngx-color was the first one I tried. It did want I wanted and expected from a color picker perfectly. Was really easy to setup as well. It has different types of color pickers as so should fit most use cases one might have. You can also set a predefined set of colors if you want to reduce the option of colors for the user. Color pickers don't usually come in UI component libraries and so if you ever need one for an angular project pick ngx-color without a second thought.