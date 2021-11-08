

Angular Color



DEMO: https://ngx-color.vercel.app

About

13 Different Pickers - Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Twitter and many more

Make Your Own - Use the building block components to make your own

This is a port of react-color by casesandberg

Getting Started

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-color Angular 3.0.3 6.x 7.x 4.1.1 8.x 5.1.4 9.x 6.2.0 10.x 11.x current >= 12.x

Install

npm install ngx-color --save

Include Component

import

import { ColorSketchModule } from 'ngx-color/sketch' ; ({ imports: [ ColorSketchModule, ], }) class YourModule {}

use

< color-sketch [ color ]= "state" ( onChangeComplete )= "changeComplete($event)" > </ color-sketch >

Others available

import { ColorAlphaModule } from 'ngx-color/alpha' ; import { ColorBlockModule } from 'ngx-color/block' ; import { ColorChromeModule } from 'ngx-color/chrome' ; import { ColorCircleModule } from 'ngx-color/circle' ; import { ColorCompactModule } from 'ngx-color/compact' ; import { ColorGithubModule } from 'ngx-color/github' ; import { ColorHueModule } from 'ngx-color/hue' ; import { ColorMaterialModule } from 'ngx-color/material' ; import { ColorPhotoshopModule } from 'ngx-color/photoshop' ; import { ColorSketchModule } from 'ngx-color/sketch' ; import { ColorSliderModule } from 'ngx-color/slider' ; import { ColorSwatchesModule } from 'ngx-color/swatches' ; import { ColorTwitterModule } from 'ngx-color/twitter' ; import { ColorShadeModule } from 'ngx-color/shade' ;

Component API

Color

Color controls what color is active on the color picker. You can use this to initialize the color picker with a particular color, or to keep it in sync with the state of a parent component.

Color accepts either a string of a hex color '#333' or a object of rgb or hsl values { r: 51, g: 51, b: 51 } or { h: 0, s: 0, l: .10 } . Both rgb and hsl will also take a a: 1 value for alpha. You can also use transparent .

< color-sketch color = "#fff" ( onChangeComplete )= "handleChangeComplete($event)" > </ color-sketch >

In this case, the color picker will initialize with the color #fff . When the color is changed, handleChangeComplete will fire and set the new color to state.

onChange

Pass a function to call every time the color is changed. Use this to store the color in the state of a parent component or to make other transformations.

Keep in mind this is called on drag events that can happen quite frequently. If you just need to get the color once use onChangeComplete .

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ColorEvent } from 'ngx-color' ; ({ selector: 'selector-name' , template: ` <color-sketch (onChange)="handleChange($event)"></color-sketch> ` , }) export class NameComponent { constructor ( ) {} handleChange($event: ColorEvent) { console .log($event.color); } }

onChangeComplete

Pass a function to call once a color change is complete.

Individual APIs

Some pickers have specific APIs that are unique to themselves:

Alpha

width - String | Number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 316px

- String | Number, Pixel value for picker width. Default height - String | Number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 16px

- String | Number, Pixel value for picker height. Default direction - String, horizontal or vertical . Default horizontal

Block

width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 170px

- string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#D9E3F0', '#F47373', '#697689', '#37D67A', '#2CCCE4', '#555555', '#dce775', '#ff8a65', '#ba68c8']

- Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default triangle - String, Either hide or top . Default top

- String, Either or . Default onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Chrome

disableAlpha - Bool, Remove alpha slider and options from picker. Default false

Circle

width - String | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 252px

- String | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ["#f44336", "#e91e63", "#9c27b0", "#673ab7", "#3f51b5", "#2196f3", "#03a9f4", "#00bcd4", "#009688", "#4caf50", "#8bc34a", "#cddc39", "#ffeb3b", "#ffc107", "#ff9800", "#ff5722", "#795548", "#607d8b"]

- Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default circleSize - Number, Value for circle size. Default 28

- Number, Value for circle size. Default circleSpacing - Number, Value for spacing between circles. Default 14

- Number, Value for spacing between circles. Default onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Compact

colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#4D4D4D', '#999999', '#FFFFFF', '#F44E3B', '#FE9200', '#FCDC00', '#DBDF00', '#A4DD00', '#68CCCA', '#73D8FF', '#AEA1FF', '#FDA1FF', '#333333', '#808080', '#cccccc', '#D33115', '#E27300', '#FCC400', '#B0BC00', '#68BC00', '#16A5A5', '#009CE0', '#7B64FF', '#FA28FF', '#000000', '#666666', '#B3B3B3', '#9F0500', '#C45100', '#FB9E00', '#808900', '#194D33', '#0C797D', '#0062B1', '#653294', '#AB149E']

- Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Github

width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 212px

- string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#B80000', '#DB3E00', '#FCCB00', '#008B02', '#006B76', '#1273DE', '#004DCF', '#5300EB', '#EB9694', '#FAD0C3', '#FEF3BD', '#C1E1C5', '#BEDADC', '#C4DEF6', '#BED3F3', '#D4C4FB']

- Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default triangle - String, Either hide , top-left or top-right . Default top-left

- String, Either , or . Default onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Hue

width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 316px

- string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default height - string | number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 16px

- string | number, Pixel value for picker height. Default direction - String Enum, horizontal or vertical . Default horizontal

Material

None

Photoshop

header - String, Title text. Default Color Picker

- String, Title text. Default onAccept - (Output), Callback for when accept is clicked.

- (Output), Callback for when accept is clicked. onCancel - (Output), Callback for when cancel is clicked.

Sketch

disableAlpha - Bool, Remove alpha slider and options from picker. Default false

- Bool, Remove alpha slider and options from picker. Default presetColors - Array of Strings or Objects, Hex strings for default colors at bottom of picker. Default ['#D0021B', '#F5A623', '#F8E71C', '#8B572A', '#7ED321', '#417505', '#BD10E0', '#9013FE', '#4A90E2', '#50E3C2', '#B8E986', '#000000', '#4A4A4A', '#9B9B9B', '#FFFFFF'] presetColors may also be described as an array of objects with color and title properties: [{ color: '#f00', title: 'red' }] or a combination of both

- Array of Strings or Objects, Hex strings for default colors at bottom of picker. Default width - Number, Width of picker. Default 200

- Number, Width of picker. Default onSwatchHover - An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Slider

pointer - React Component, Custom pointer component

Swatches

width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 320

- string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default height - string | number, Pixel value for picker height. Default 240

- string | number, Pixel value for picker height. Default colors - Array of Arrays of Strings, An array of color groups, each with an array of colors

- Array of Arrays of Strings, An array of color groups, each with an array of colors onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Twitter

width - string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default 276px

- string | number, Pixel value for picker width. Default colors - Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default ['#FF6900', '#FCB900', '#7BDCB5', '#00D084', '#8ED1FC', '#0693E3', '#ABB8C3', '#EB144C', '#F78DA7', '#9900EF']

- Array of Strings, Color squares to display. Default triangle - String, Either hide , top-left or top-right . Default top-left

- String, Either , or . Default onSwatchHover - (Output) An event handler for onMouseOver on the <Swatch> s within this component. Gives the args (color, event)

Shade