From 6.0.0, there is no other JS dependency anymore. Just Angular.
It works with angular version 2.0.0 and up
To make more sense with the future versioning scheme of Angular, the directive selector is now rename to ngxClipboard
The code are pretty much the same, in v8.0.0 it uses InjectionToken which requires angular4 and above.
You can get it on npm.
npm install ngx-clipboard --save
Open your module file e.g
app.module.ts and update imports array
import { ClipboardModule } from 'ngx-clipboard';
...
imports: [
...
ClipboardModule,
...
]
If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:
System.config({
map: {
'ngx-clipboard': 'node_modules/ngx-clipboard'
}
});
This library support multiple kinds of copy source.
cbContent attribute
<button ngxClipboard [cbContent]="'target string'">Copy</button>
You can assign the parent container to avoid focus trapper issue, #145
<div #container>
<button ngxClipboard [cbContent]="'target string'" [container]="container">Copy</button>
</div>
....
<input type="text" #inputTarget />
<button [ngxClipboard]="inputTarget">Copy</button>
copy from
ClipboardService to copy any text you dynamically created.
import { ClipboardService } from 'ngx-clipboard'
...
constructor(private _clipboardService: ClipboardService){
...
}
copy(text: string){
this._clipboardService.copy(text)
}
cbOnSuccess callback attribute is triggered after copy was successful with
$event: {isSuccess: true, content: string}
<button (cbOnSuccess)="copied($event)" [cbContent]="'example string'">Copied</button>
Or updating parameters directly like so
<button (cbOnSuccess)="isCopied = true" [cbContent]="'example string'">Copied</button>
cbOnError callback attribute is triggered when there's failure in copying with
$event:{isSuccess: false}
You can also use the structural directive *ngxClipboardIfSupported to conditionally render the host element
<button ngxClipboard *ngxClipboardIfSupported [cbContent]="'target string'" (cbOnSuccess)="isCopied = true">
Copy
</button>
Special thanks to @surajpoddar16 for implementing this feature
To handle copy response globally, you can subscribe to
copyResponse$ exposed by the
ClipboardService
export class ClipboardResponseService {
constructor(
private _clipboardService: ClipboardService,
private _toasterService: ToasterService
) {
this.handleClipboardResponse();
}
handleClipboardResponse() {
this._clipboardService.copyResponse$.subscribe((res: IClipboardResponse) => {
if (res.isSuccess) {
this._toasterService.pop('success', undefined, res.successMessage);
}
});
}
}
Special thanks to @surajpoddar16 for implementing this feature
This library creates a textarea element at the root of the body for its internal use. By default it only destroys it when the directive is destroyed. If you'd like it to be destroyed after each copy to clipboard, provide root level module configuration like this:
ClipboardService.configure({ cleanUpAfterCopy: true });
Special thanks to @DmitryEfimenko for implementing this feature
npm i && npm run build
To run demo code locally
npm run start
Please ask your general questions at https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/ngx-clipboard
Kudos to
Thierry Templier This project is inspired by his answer on StackOverflow.
The core function is ported from clipboard.js by @zenorocha.
This project was generated with Angular CLI version 7.
Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.
