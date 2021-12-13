From 6.0.0, there is no other JS dependency anymore. Just Angular.

It works with angular version 2.0.0 and up

To make more sense with the future versioning scheme of Angular, the directive selector is now rename to ngxClipboard

Dependencies

If you need to use it on 2.x, please use version 7.x.x.

If you need to use it on 4.x, please use version 8.x.x.

If you need to use it on 5.x, please use version 10.x.x.

If you need to use it on 8.x, please use version 12.x.x.

If you need to use it on 9.x, please use version 13.x.x.

If you need to use it on 10.x - 12.x, please use version 14.0.2.

If you need to use it on 13.x, please use version 15.x.x. (Also thanks https://github.com/arturovt for updating & tuning)

The code are pretty much the same, in v8.0.0 it uses InjectionToken which requires angular4 and above.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ngx-clipboard --save

Open your module file e.g app.module.ts and update imports array

import { ClipboardModule } from 'ngx-clipboard' ; ... imports: [ ... ClipboardModule, ... ]

Usage

If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config:

System.config({ map : { 'ngx-clipboard' : 'node_modules/ngx-clipboard' } });

Copy source

This library support multiple kinds of copy source.

Setting cbContent attribute

< button ngxClipboard [ cbContent ]= "'target string'" > Copy </ button >

You can assign the parent container to avoid focus trapper issue, #145

< div # container > < button ngxClipboard [ cbContent ]= "'target string'" [ container ]= "container" > Copy </ button > </ div >

Setting an input target

.... < input type = "text" # inputTarget /> < button [ ngxClipboard ]= "inputTarget" > Copy </ button >

Using copy from ClipboardService to copy any text you dynamically created.

import { ClipboardService } from 'ngx-clipboard' ... constructor ( private _clipboardService: ClipboardService ){ ... } copy(text: string ){ this ._clipboardService.copy(text) }

Callbacks

cbOnSuccess callback attribute is triggered after copy was successful with $event: {isSuccess: true, content: string}

< button ( cbOnSuccess )= "copied($event)" [ cbContent ]= "'example string'" > Copied </ button >

Or updating parameters directly like so

< button ( cbOnSuccess )= "isCopied = true" [ cbContent ]= "'example string'" > Copied </ button >

cbOnError callback attribute is triggered when there's failure in copying with $event:{isSuccess: false}

Conditionally render host

You can also use the structural directive *ngxClipboardIfSupported to conditionally render the host element

< button ngxClipboard * ngxClipboardIfSupported [ cbContent ]= "'target string'" ( cbOnSuccess )= "isCopied = true" > Copy </ button >

Special thanks to @surajpoddar16 for implementing this feature

Handle copy response globally

To handle copy response globally, you can subscribe to copyResponse$ exposed by the ClipboardService

export class ClipboardResponseService { constructor ( private _clipboardService: ClipboardService, private _toasterService: ToasterService ) { this .handleClipboardResponse(); } handleClipboardResponse() { this ._clipboardService.copyResponse$.subscribe( ( res: IClipboardResponse ) => { if (res.isSuccess) { this ._toasterService.pop( 'success' , undefined , res.successMessage); } }); } }

Special thanks to @surajpoddar16 for implementing this feature

Clean up temporary textarea used by this module after each copy to clipboard

This library creates a textarea element at the root of the body for its internal use. By default it only destroys it when the directive is destroyed. If you'd like it to be destroyed after each copy to clipboard, provide root level module configuration like this:

ClipboardService.configure({ cleanUpAfterCopy: true });

Special thanks to @DmitryEfimenko for implementing this feature

Example

stackblitz.com

Build project

npm i && npm run build

To run demo code locally

npm run start

Contributing

Your commits conform to the conventions established here

Troubleshooting

Please ask your general questions at https://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/ngx-clipboard

Shoutouts 🙏

Kudos to

Thierry Templier This project is inspired by his answer on StackOverflow.

The core function is ported from clipboard.js by @zenorocha.

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 7.

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]