Mario's Angular Packages

Package 1. ngx-trim-directive

This directive helps to trim whitespaces of an input text value.

Readme

Demo

Screenshot:

CI & Test Status

Travis build status:

Compatible with Chrome, Safari, Edge & IE. Test status .

Manually tested in Firefox.

Package 2. ngx-upper-case-directive

This directive helps to convert an input text value to upper case.

Readme

Package 3. ngx-lower-case-directive

This directive helps to convert an input text value to lower case.

Readme

Package 4. ngx-cleave-directive

This directive integrates cleave.js into Angular Form.

Readme

Development & Contribution

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 6.0.3, and would be regularly updated to the latest version of Angular and other dependencies.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module .

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help