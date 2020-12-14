This directive helps to trim whitespaces of an input text value.
Compatible with Chrome, Safari, Edge & IE. Test status .
Manually tested in Firefox.
This directive helps to convert an input text value to upper case.
This directive helps to convert an input text value to lower case.
This directive integrates cleave.js into Angular Form.
