Declarative Charting Framework for Angular!

ngx-charts is unique because we don't merely wrap d3, nor any other chart engine for that matter. It is using Angular to render and animate the SVG elements with all of its binding and speed goodness, and uses d3 for the excellent math functions, scales, axis and shape generators. By having Angular do all of the rendering it opens us up to endless possibilities the Angular platform provides such as AoT, SSR, etc.

Data visualization is a science but that doesn't mean it has to be ugly. One of the big efforts we've made while creating this project is to make the charts aesthetically pleasing. The styles are also completely customizable through CSS, so you can override them as you please.

Also, constructing custom charts is possible by leveraging the various ngx-charts components that are exposed through the ngx-charts module.

For more info, check out the documentation and the demos.

Features

Chart Types

Horizontal & Vertical Bar Charts (Standard, Grouped, Stacked, Normalized)

Line

Area (Standard, Stacked, Normalized)

Pie (Explodable, Grid, Custom legends)

Bubble

Donut

Gauge (Linear & Radial)

Heatmap

Treemap

Number Cards

Customization

Autoscaling

Timeline Filtering

Line Interpolation

Configurable Axis Labels

Legends (Labels & Gradient)

Advanced Label Positioning

Real-time data support

Advanced Tooltips

Data point Event Handlers

Works with ngUpgrade

Install

To use ngx-charts in your project install it via npm:

npm i @ swimlane / ngx - charts --save

Custom Charts

To learn how to use the ngx-charts components to build custom charts and find examples, please refer to our Custom Charts Page.

Release

Checkout master ( git checkout master )

) Pull master ( git pull )

) Refresh node modules ( npm ci )

) Run tests ( npm test )

) Examine log to determine next version (X.Y.Z)

Run git checkout -b release/X.Y.Z

Update version in projects/swimlane/ngx-charts/package.json .

. Update changelog in projects/docs/changelog.md

Run git commit -am "(release): X.Y.Z"

Run git tag X.Y.Z

Run git push origin HEAD --tags

Run npm run publish:lib

Submit PR

Credits

ngx-charts is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.

SecOps Hub is an open, product-agnostic, online community for security professionals to share ideas, use cases, best practices, and incident response strategies.