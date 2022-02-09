Declarative Charting Framework for Angular!
ngx-charts is unique because we don't merely wrap d3, nor any other chart engine for that matter. It is using Angular to render and animate the SVG elements with all of its binding and speed goodness, and uses d3 for the excellent math functions, scales, axis and shape generators. By having Angular do all of the rendering it opens us up to endless possibilities the Angular platform provides such as AoT, SSR, etc.
Data visualization is a science but that doesn't mean it has to be ugly. One of the big efforts we've made while creating this project is to make the charts aesthetically pleasing. The styles are also completely customizable through CSS, so you can override them as you please.
Also, constructing custom charts is possible by leveraging the various ngx-charts components that are exposed through the ngx-charts module.
For more info, check out the documentation and the demos.
To use ngx-charts in your project install it via npm:
npm i @swimlane/ngx-charts --save
To learn how to use the ngx-charts components to build custom charts and find examples, please refer to our Custom Charts Page.
