Angular 2+ wrapper for card.js
https://ihym.github.io/ngx-card/
Install through
npm:
npm install --save ngx-card
If you use SystemJS to load your files, you should adjust your configuration to point our UMD bundle:
map: {
...
'ngx-card/ngx-card': 'node_modules/ngx-card/bundles/ngx-card.umd.js'
}
This library depends on https://github.com/jessepollak/card (tested with 2.3.0).
We don't ship with the library, but you have to take care of including it in your page. There are various ways to achieve this, for example by adding this at the end of your
<body>:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/card@2.3.0/dist/card.js"></script>
container: any: A selector or DOM element for the form where users will be entering their information
card-width: number: default 350px
messages: any = {validDate: 'valid\ndate', monthYear: 'mm/yyyy'}: Strings for translation
placeholders: any = {number: '•••• •••• •••• ••••', name: 'Full Name', expiry: '••/••', cvc: '•••'}: Placeholders for rendered fields
masks: any;
formatting: boolean = true;
debug: boolean = false: If true, will log helpful messages for setting up Card
Once installed you need to import our main module into yours. You should end up with code similar to this:
import {MyComponent} from '...';
import {CardModule} from 'ngx-card/ngx-card';
@NgModule({
imports: [..., CardModule],
declarations: [MyComponent, ...],
})
export class MyModule {}
Modify slightly your form by adding the correct directives in your form elements.
You can have multiple form elements that render to a single field (i.e. you have a first and last name input).
To use ngx-card with this functionality, just rearrange your form elements in the correct order and add the proper directives. For example,
<div class="card-container"></div>
<form card
container=".card-container"
card-width="500"
[messages]="messages"
[placeholders]="placeholders"
[masks]="masks"
formatting="false"
debug="true">
<input type="text" name="number" card-number/>
<input type="text" name="first-name" card-name/>
<input type="text" name="last-name" card-name/>
<input type="text" name="expiry" card-expiry/>
<input type="text" name="cvc" card-cvc/>
</form>
npm run build
If you want to watch your source files for changes and build every time use:
npm start
Note: Generated output is placed into the
node_modules/ngx-card folder.
The best way to see your changes in action, is to use our demo page locally. Run:
npm run demo
which will create a development server accessible through
http:localhost:1111.
In conjunction with
npm start in another command tab you have a fully working environment!
All demo resources can be found in the
/demo folder.
MIT © Vasilis Diakomanolis