Angular Captcha

Google reCaptcha implementation for Angular 13.

Features:

reCaptcha v2 reCaptcha v3 (beta) invisible reCaptcha

Live examples: https://enngage.github.io/ngx-captcha/

Installation

npm install ngx-captcha

Import NgxCaptchaModule to your module (i.e. AppModule )

Use with Angular forms

Depending on whether you want to use reactive forms or template-driven forms you need to include the appropriate modules, too. Add ReactiveFormsModule to your imports in case you want to use reactive forms. If you prefer the the template-driven approach simple add the FormsModule to your module.

Both can be imported from @angular/forms . In the demo project you can check out the normal demo to see how to use reactive forms or the invisible demo to see what the template-driven approach looks like. With the template-driven approach you don't necessarily need to use a from element to wrap the component, you can instead use the [ngModelOptions]="{ standalone: true }" . However, using it with the standalone option is not recommended but can be used if needed.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { NgxCaptchaModule } from 'ngx-captcha' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ ReactiveFormsModule, NgxCaptchaModule }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

The configuration properties are a copy of the official ones that google provides. For explanation of what these properties do and how to use them, please refer to https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/display and https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/invisible.

reCaptcha v2

your.component.ts

export class YourComponent implements OnInit { protected aFormGroup: FormGroup; constructor ( private formBuilder: FormBuilder ) {} ngOnInit() { this .aFormGroup = this .formBuilder.group({ recaptcha: [ '' , Validators.required] }); } }

your.template.html

< form [ formGroup ]= "aFormGroup" > < ngx-recaptcha2 # captchaElem [ siteKey ]= "siteKey" ( reset )= "handleReset()" ( expire )= "handleExpire()" ( load )= "handleLoad()" ( success )= "handleSuccess($event)" [ useGlobalDomain ]= "false" [ size ]= "size" [ hl ]= "lang" [ theme ]= "theme" [ type ]= "type" formControlName = "recaptcha" > </ ngx-recaptcha2 > </ form >

reCaptcha v3

This is the implementation of beta version of google reCaptcha v3 as per following documentation"https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/v3".

First you need to inject the class in your component / service and then use Execute method with your action. Once you have the token, you need to verify it on your backend to get meaningful results. See official google documentation for more details.

import { ReCaptchaV3Service } from 'ngx-captcha' ; constructor ( private reCaptchaV3Service: ReCaptchaV3Service ) { } .... this .reCaptchaV3Service.execute( this .siteKey, 'homepage' , ( token ) => { console .log( 'This is your token: ' , token); }, { useGlobalDomain: false });

Invisible reCaptcha

< form [ formGroup ]= "aFormGroup" > < ngx-invisible-recaptcha # captchaElem [ siteKey ]= "siteKey" ( reset )= "handleReset()" ( ready )= "handleReady()" ( load )= "handleLoad()" ( success )= "handleSuccess($event)" [ useGlobalDomain ]= "false" [ type ]= "type" [ badge ]= "badge" [ ngModel ]= "recaptcha" [ ngModelOptions ]= "{ standalone: true }" > </ ngx-invisible-recaptcha > </ form >

Unit testing

Unit testing in Angular is possible, but a bit clunky because this component tries to dynamically include google's script if its not already loaded. You are not required to include in globally or manually which has a benefit of not loading until you actually use this component. This has a caveat though, since the load callback is executed outside of Angular's zone, performing unit tests might fail due to racing condition where Angular might fail the test before the script has a chance to load and initialize captcha.

A simple fix for this is wait certain amount of time so that everything has a chance to initialize. See example below:

beforeEach( () => { fixture = TestBed.createComponent(YourComponent); component = fixture.componentInstance; setTimeout( function ( ) { fixture.detectChanges(); }, 2000 ); });

Other possible scenario might be including google's script globally. If someone has a better solution, please do let me know or submit a PR for a change in readme.

Publishing lib

Under projects

gx-captcha-lib run