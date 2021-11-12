Extend the Angular CLI's default build behavior without ejecting:
ng build --single-bundle: Puts everything reachable from the main entry point into one bundle. Polyfills, scripts, and styles stay in their own bundles as the consuming application might have its own versions of these.
ng add ngx-build-plus
ng g ngx-build-plus:wc-polyfill: Adds webcomponent polyfills to your app
ng g ngx-build-plus:externals: Updates your app to use webpack externals (see example at the end)
This shows a minimal example for getting started. It uses a minimal partial webpack configuration that is merged into the CLI's one. Representative for all possible custom webpack configurations, the used one just leverages the
DefinePlugin to create a global
VERSION constant during the build.
Please find the example shown here in the sample application in the folder
projects/getting-started.
Create a new Angular project with the CLI
Add ngx-build-plus:
ng add ngx-build-plus
Note: If you want to add it to specific sub project in your
projects folder, use the
--project switch to point to it:
ng add ngx-build-plus --project getting-started
Remark: This step installs the package via npm and updates your angular.json so that your project uses custom builders for
ng serve and
ng build.
Add a file
webpack.partial.js to the root of your (sub-)project:
const webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
"VERSION": JSON.stringify("4711")
})
]
}
Use the global variable VERSION in your
app.component.ts:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
declare const VERSION: string;
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
title = 'Version: ' + VERSION;
}
Start your application with the
--extra-webpack-config switch pointing to your partial webpack config:
ng serve --extra-webpack-config webpack.partial.js -o
If your project is a CLI based sub project, use the
--project switch too:
ng serve --project getting-started -o --extra-webpack-config webpack.partial.js
Hint: Consider creating a npm script for this command.
Make sure that the VERSION provided by your webpack config is displayed.
While
ngx-build-plus can be used in every Angular configuration, it also comes with some schematics automating some scenarios for Angular Elements. More information about can be found here.
Plugins allow you to provide some custom code that modifies your webpack configuration. In addition to that, they also provide a pre- and a post-hook for tasks that need to take happen before and after bundling. This is an example for an plugin:
export default {
pre(options) {
console.debug('pre');
},
config(cfg) {
console.debug('config');
return cfg;
},
post(options) {
console.debug('post');
}
}
As this plugin is written with TypeScript you need to compile it.
The
config method works like a
configHook (see above).
To use a plugin, point to it's JavaScript representation (not the TypeScript file) using the
--plugin switch:
ng build --plugin ~dist\out-tsc\hook\plugin
The prefix
~ points to the current directory. Without this prefix, ngx-build-plus assumes that the plugin is an installed
node_module.
You can also use plugins to implement different merging strategies. The following plugin demonstrates this:
var merge = require('webpack-merge');
var webpack = require('webpack');
exports.default = {
config: function(cfg) {
const strategy = merge.strategy({
'plugins': 'prepend'
});
return strategy (cfg, {
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
"VERSION": JSON.stringify("4711")
})
]
});
}
}
To execute this, use the following command:
ng build --plugin ~my-plugin.js
One more time, the
~ tells ngx-build-plus that the plugin is not an installed node_module but a local file.
This shows another example for using
ngx-build-plus. It uses a custom webpack configuration to define some dependencies of an Angular Element as external which can be loaded separately into the browser and shared among several bundles.
If you are not interested into this very use case, skip this section.
The result of this description can be found in the repository's
sample directory.
Create a new Angular CLI based project and install
@angular/elements as well as
@webcomponents/custom-elements which provides needed polyfills:
npm i @angular/elements --save
Expose a component as an Custom Element:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule, Injector } from '@angular/core';
import { createCustomElement } from '@angular/elements';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [],
entryComponents:[AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
constructor(private injector: Injector) {
}
ngDoBootstrap() {
const elm = createCustomElement(AppComponent, { injector: this.injector });
customElements.define('custom-element', elm);
}
}
Install
ngx-build-plus:
When using Angular >= 7 and CLI >= 7, you can simply use
ng add for installing
ngx-build-plus:
ng add ngx-build-plus
If you are using a monorepo, mention the project you want to install ngx-build-plus for:
ng add ngx-build-plus --project myProject
Add polyfills:
ng g ngx-build-plus:wc-polyfill --project myProject
Execute the externals schematic:
ng g ngx-build-plus:externals --project myProject
This creates a partial webpack config in your project's root:
module.exports = {
"externals": {
"rxjs": "rxjs",
"@angular/core": "ng.core",
"@angular/common": "ng.common",
"@angular/platform-browser": "ng.platformBrowser",
"@angular/elements": "ng.elements"
}
}
Build your application. You can use the npm script created by the above mentioned schematic:
npm run build:myProject:externals
Angular will now be compiled into a
scripts.js and can be reused amongs several seperately compiled bundles. Your code is in the main bundle which is quite tiny b/c it does not contain Angular.
Further information about this can be found in my blog here.