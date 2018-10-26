An Angular (4+) module generating breadcrumbs based on the routing state.
THIS PROJECT IS NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE
# install via npm
$ npm --save install ngx-breadcrumbs
# install via yarn
$ yarn add ngx-breadcrumbs
Import the
McBreadcrumbsModule in your root module (
app.module.ts) after
importing the router module.
import { RouterModule } from '@angular/router';
import { McBreadcrumbsModule } from 'ngx-breadcrumbs';
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(myRoutes),
McBreadcrumbsModule.forRoot()
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Place the
mc-breadcrumbs component, which will render the breadcrumbs,
somewhere in your markup.
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<div class="container">
<mc-breadcrumbs></mc-breadcrumbs>
<router-outlet></router-outlet>
</div>`
})
export class AppComponent {}
Usage of the
mc-breadcrumbs render component is optional. If a different
markup output is desired, a custom component can be created that subscribes to
the
McBreadcrumbsService.crumbs$ observable.
Breadcrumbs links are generated based on the route configuration. If a route
entry contains a
data.breadcrumbs property the breadcrumbs service assumes
breadcrumbs should be created whenever this route or one its child routes are
active.
const myRoutes : Route[] = {
{
path: '',
component: HomeComponent,
data: {
// Uses static text (Home)
breadcrumbs: 'Home'
}
},
{
path: 'about',
component: AboutComponent,
data: {
// Uses last urlfragment (about) as text
breadcrumbs: true
}
},
{
path: 'person',
data: {
// Uses text property (Person)
breadcrumbs: true,
text: 'Person'
},
children: [
{
path: '',
component: PersonListComponent
},
{
path: ':id',
component: PersonDetailComponent,
data: {
// Interpolates values resolved by the router
breadcrumbs: '{{ person.name }}'
},
resolve: {
person: PersonResolver
}
}
]
},
{
path: 'folder',
data: {
// Uses static text 'Folder'
breadcrumbs: 'Folder'
},
children: [
{
path: '',
component: FolderComponent
},
{
path: ':id',
component: FolderComponent,
data: {
// Resolves the breadcrumbs for this route by
// implementing a McBreadcrumbsResolver class.
breadcrumbs: FolderBreadcrumbsResolver
}
}
]
}
};
The IBreadcrumb interface defines the properties of the breadcrumb items.
export interface IBreadcrumb {
text: string, // The text to display
path: string // The associated path
}
The component simply renders the list of the
IBreadcrumb items
provided by the
McBreadcrumbsService. The HTML output matches that of
Bootstrap 4 markup.
A custom breadcrumb component is easily created by injecting the breadcrumb service and iterating over the breadcrumb items.
The service has one public property
crumbs$. It's an observable stream of
IBreadcrumb[], which is updated after each route change.
If needed, a custom resolver can be implemented which is activated whenever a certain route becomes active. This can be useful whenever the route configuration cannot match the desired breadcrumb hierachy.
The signature of the resolver implements
Resolve<T> from the
Angular Router and needs to resolve an
array of
IBreadcrumb items.
To associate a route with a certain resolver, it breadcrumbs data property in the route configuration should point to the resolver:
const myRoutes = [
{
path: 'somepath',
component: SomeComponent,
data: {
breadcrumbs: MyBreadcrumbsResolver
}
}
];
// Should resolve zero or more IBreadcrumb items.
function resolve(route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state: RouterStateSnapshot)
: Observable<T>|Promise<T>|T
// Helper function that returns the full path for the provided route snapshot.
function getFullPath(route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot)
: string
@Injectable()
export class MyBreadcrumbsResolver inherits McBreadcrumbsResolver {
// Optional: inject any required dependencies
constructor(private myService: MyService) {}
resolve(route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state: RouterStateSnapshot) {
const myFolderId = route.params.id;
const myCrumbs =
this.myService.getFolders(myFolderId)
.map((folder) => ({
text: folder.title,
path: super.getFullPath(route.parent) + '/' + folder.id
});
// Note: the resolve method can return any of the following types:
//
// * IBreadcrumb[]
// * Observable<IBreadcrumb[]>
// * Promise<IBreadcrumb>
return myCrumbs;
}
}
The configuration of the breadcrumbs module.
postProcess
Callback function with the following signature:
function (crumbs: IBreadcrumb[]) : Promise<IBreadcrumb[]> | Observable<IBreadcrumb[]> | IBreadcrumb[];
Can be used to make custom changes to the breadcrumb array after the service has constructed the breadcrumb trail.
Example:
@NgModule({
/* ... */
})
export class AppModule {
constructor(breadcrumbsConfig: McBreadcrumbsConfig) {
breadcrumbsConfig.postProcess = (x) => {
// Ensure that the first breadcrumb always points to home
let y = x;
if(x.length && x[0].text !== 'Home') {
y = [
{
text: 'Home',
path: ''
}
].concat(x);
}
return y;
};
}
}