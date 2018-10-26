An Angular (4+) module generating breadcrumbs based on the routing state.

THIS PROJECT IS NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE

Installation

$ npm --save install ngx-breadcrumbs

$ yarn add ngx-breadcrumbs

Usage

Import the McBreadcrumbsModule in your root module ( app.module.ts ) after importing the router module.

import { RouterModule } from '@angular/router' ; import { McBreadcrumbsModule } from 'ngx-breadcrumbs' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ RouterModule.forRoot(myRoutes), McBreadcrumbsModule.forRoot() ], }) export class AppModule {}

Place the mc-breadcrumbs component, which will render the breadcrumbs, somewhere in your markup.

@Component({ selector : 'app-root' , template : ` <div class="container"> <mc-breadcrumbs></mc-breadcrumbs> <router-outlet></router-outlet> </div>` }) export class AppComponent {}

Usage of the mc-breadcrumbs render component is optional. If a different markup output is desired, a custom component can be created that subscribes to the McBreadcrumbsService.crumbs$ observable.

Routing Configuration

Breadcrumbs links are generated based on the route configuration. If a route entry contains a data.breadcrumbs property the breadcrumbs service assumes breadcrumbs should be created whenever this route or one its child routes are active.

const myRoutes : Route[] = { { path : '' , component : HomeComponent, data : { breadcrumbs : 'Home' } }, { path : 'about' , component : AboutComponent, data : { breadcrumbs : true } }, { path : 'person' , data : { breadcrumbs : true , text : 'Person' }, children : [ { path : '' , component : PersonListComponent }, { path : ':id' , component : PersonDetailComponent, data : { breadcrumbs : '{{ person.name }}' }, resolve : { person : PersonResolver } } ] }, { path : 'folder' , data : { breadcrumbs : 'Folder' }, children : [ { path : '' , component : FolderComponent }, { path : ':id' , component : FolderComponent, data : { breadcrumbs : FolderBreadcrumbsResolver } } ] } };

API

IBreadcrumb

The IBreadcrumb interface defines the properties of the breadcrumb items.

export interface IBreadcrumb { text : string, path : string }

The component simply renders the list of the IBreadcrumb items provided by the McBreadcrumbsService . The HTML output matches that of Bootstrap 4 markup.

A custom breadcrumb component is easily created by injecting the breadcrumb service and iterating over the breadcrumb items.

The service has one public property crumbs$ . It's an observable stream of IBreadcrumb[] , which is updated after each route change.

If needed, a custom resolver can be implemented which is activated whenever a certain route becomes active. This can be useful whenever the route configuration cannot match the desired breadcrumb hierachy.

The signature of the resolver implements Resolve<T> from the Angular Router and needs to resolve an array of IBreadcrumb items.

To associate a route with a certain resolver, it breadcrumbs data property in the route configuration should point to the resolver:

const myRoutes = [ { path : 'somepath' , component : SomeComponent, data : { breadcrumbs : MyBreadcrumbsResolver } } ];

Members

function resolve ( route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state: RouterStateSnapshot ) : Observable < T >| Promise < T >| T

function getFullPath ( route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot ) : string

Example

@Injectable() export class MyBreadcrumbsResolver inherits McBreadcrumbsResolver { constructor (private myService: MyService) {} resolve(route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state : RouterStateSnapshot) { const myFolderId = route.params.id; const myCrumbs = this .myService.getFolders(myFolderId) .map( ( folder ) => ({ text : folder.title, path : super .getFullPath(route.parent) + '/' + folder.id }); return myCrumbs; } }

The configuration of the breadcrumbs module.

Members

postProcess

Callback function with the following signature:

function ( crumbs: IBreadcrumb[] ) : Promise < IBreadcrumb []> | Observable < IBreadcrumb []> | IBreadcrumb [];

Can be used to make custom changes to the breadcrumb array after the service has constructed the breadcrumb trail.

Example: