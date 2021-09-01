openbase logo
Readme

Angular Multiselect Dropdown for Bootstrap CSS

Compiled for Angular 10 (Ivy disabled for backwards compatibility)

Customizable multiselect dropdown in Angular(9+), TypeScript with Bootstrap css.

Dependencies

  • Bootstrap CSS 3 or 4
  • Font Awesome (optional)

Install

  • Install with npm: npm install ngx-bootstrap-multiselect --save.

Usage

Import NgxBootstrapMultiselectModule into your @NgModule.

import { NgxBootstrapMultiselectModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap-multiselect';

@NgModule({
  // ...
  imports: [
    NgxBootstrapMultiselectModule,
  ]
  // ...
})

Define options in your consuming component:

import { IMultiSelectOption } from 'ngx-bootstrap-multiselect';

export class MyClass implements OnInit {
    optionsModel: number[];
    myOptions: IMultiSelectOption[];

    ngOnInit() {
        this.myOptions = [
            { id: 1, name: 'Option 1' },
            { id: 2, name: 'Option 2' },
        ];
    }
    onChange() {
        console.log(this.optionsModel);
    }
}

In your template, use the component directive:

<ngx-bootstrap-multiselect [options]="myOptions" [(ngModel)]="optionsModel" (ngModelChange)="onChange()"></ngx-bootstrap-multiselect>

Customize

Import the IMultiSelectOption and IMultiSelectTexts interfaces to enable/override settings and text strings:


// Default selection
optionsModel: number[] = [1, 2];

// Settings configuration
mySettings: IMultiSelectSettings = {
    enableSearch: true,
    checkedStyle: 'fontawesome',
    buttonClasses: 'btn btn-default btn-block',
    dynamicTitleMaxItems: 3,
    displayAllSelectedText: true
};

// Text configuration
myTexts: IMultiSelectTexts = {
    checkAll: 'Select all',
    uncheckAll: 'Unselect all',
    checked: 'item selected',
    checkedPlural: 'items selected',
    searchPlaceholder: 'Find',
    searchEmptyResult: 'Nothing found...',
    searchNoRenderText: 'Type in search box to see results...',
    defaultTitle: 'Select',
    allSelected: 'All selected',
};

// Labels / Parents
myOptions: IMultiSelectOption[] = [
    { id: 1, name: 'Car brands', isLabel: true },
    { id: 2, name: 'Volvo', parentId: 1 },
    { id: 3, name: 'Honda', parentId: 1 },
    { id: 4, name: 'BMW', parentId: 1 },
    { id: 5, name: 'Colors', isLabel: true },
    { id: 6, name: 'Blue', parentId: 5 },
    { id: 7, name: 'Red', parentId: 5 },
    { id: 8, name: 'White', parentId: 5 }
];


<ngx-bootstrap-multiselect [options]="myOptions" [texts]="myTexts" [settings]="mySettings" [(ngModel)]="optionsModel"></ngx-bootstrap-multiselect>

Settings

SettingDescriptionDefault Value
pullRightFloat the dropdown to the rightfalse
enableSearchEnable searching the dropdown itemsfalse
checkedStyleStyle of checked items one of 'checkboxes', 'glyphicon' or 'fontawesome''checkboxes'
buttonClassesCSS classes to apply to the trigger button'btn btn-default'
itemClassesCSS classes to apply to items''
containerClassesCSS classes to apply to container div'dropdown-inline'
selectionLimitMaximum number of items that may be selected (0 = no limit)0
minSelectionLimitMinimum number of items that may be selected0
autoUnselectUnselect the previous selection(s) once selectionLimit is reachedfalse
closeOnSelectIf enabled, dropdown will be closed after selectionfalse
showCheckAllDisplay the checkAll item to select all optionsfalse
showUncheckAllDisplay the uncheckAll item to unselect all optionsfalse
fixedTitleUse the default title (do not apply the dynamic title)false
dynamicTitleMaxItemsThe maximum number of options to display in the dynamic title3
maxHeightThe maximum height for the dropdown (including unit)'300px'
displayAllSelectedTextDisplay the allSelected text when all options are selectedfalse
searchRenderLimitIf enableSearch=true and total amount of items more then searchRenderLimit (0 - No limit) then render items only when user typed more then or equal searchRenderAfter charachters0
searchRenderAfterAmount of characters to trigger rendering of items1
searchMaxLimitIf more than zero will render only first N options in search results0
searchMaxRenderedItemsUsed with searchMaxLimit to further limit rendering for optimization. Should be less than searchMaxLimit to take effect0
displayAllSelectedTextDisplay the allSelected text when all options are selectedfalse
closeOnClickOutsideClose dropdown when clicked outsidetrue
isLazyLoadAn event, onLazyLoad, triggers on scrolling to a specified distance from the bottom of the dropdown, allowing additional data to loadfalse
loadViewDistanceDistance from bottom of dropdown to trigger lazy load, in units of dropdown viewport height1
stopScrollPropagationScrolling the dropdown will not overflow to documentfalse
selectAddedValuesAdditional lazy loaded Select All values are checked when added on scrollingfalse
ignoreLabelsIgnore label options when counting selected optionsfalse
maintainSelectionOrderInTitleThe title will show selections in the order they were selectedfalse
focusBackSet the focus back to the input control when the dropdown closedtrue

Texts

Text ItemDescriptionDefault Value
checkAllThe text for the "check all" option'Check all'
uncheckAllThe text for the "uncheck all" option'Uncheck all'
checkedText for "checked" with single item selected (used in dynamic title)'checked'
checkedPluralText for "checked" with multiple items selected (used in dynamic title)'checked'
searchPlaceholderText initially displayed in search input'Search...'
defaultTitleTitle displayed in button before selection'Select'
allSelectedText displayed when all items are selected (must be enabled in options)'All selected'
searchEmptyResultText displayed when no items are rendered'Nothing found...'
searchNoRenderTextText displayed when items rendering disabled by the searchRenderLimit option'Type in search box to see results...'

Other examples

Single select

Although this dropdown is designed for multiple selections, a common request is to only allow a single selection without requiring the user to unselect their previous selection each time. This can be accomplished by setting selectionLimit to 1 and autoUnselect to true.

{
  ...
  selectionLimit: 1,
  autoUnselect: true,
  ...
}

Lazy Loading

This Stackblitz link demonstrates an implementation of lazy loading: Lazy loading Stackblitz

If using search during lazy load, the search term must be supplied to the back end to return the appropriate number of results. Standard inline search will not work, since the front end does not know how many items to load to retrieve the desired number of matches.

If selectAddedValues is set to true for lazy loading, all values loaded to the checklist are checked when matching Select All criteria. If a search is used with Select All, each search is added to a collection to be matched against when scrolling in. If selectAddedValues is false, only presently viewed matches will check on Select All.

If a user searches countries on al and clicks Select All, all matches will be selected as they load in on scrolling. If the user clears the search box, only matches to al will select upon scrolling in all country values.

If the user then searches an and clicks Select All, all matches to an and al will select upon scrolling in. If the user then clicks Unselect All while an is the search criteria, all matches to an will clear, except those that match al, which is still stored.

Clicking Select All or Unselect All with no search criteria present will clear all previously stored searches. Any search match that is manually unchecked will remain unchecked unless matched by a new search Select All.

The implementor will be responsible for completing checks when the form is submitted. This could possibly either consist of completing the load of all lazy load checklists before submitting or sending checked items and search criteria to a back-end api to complete.

Use model driven forms with ReactiveFormsModule:

import { IMultiSelectOption } from 'ngx-bootstrap-multiselect';

export class MyClass implements OnInit {
    myOptions: IMultiSelectOption[] = [
        { id: 1, name: 'Option 1' },
        { id: 2, name: 'Option 2' },
    ];

    ngOnInit() {
        this.myForm = this.formBuilder.group({
            optionsModel: [1, 2], // Default model
        });

        this.myForm.controls['optionsModel'].valueChanges
            .subscribe((selectedOptions) => {
                // changes
            });
    }
}

<form [formGroup]="myForm">
    <ngx-bootstrap-multiselect [options]="myOptions" formControlName="optionsModel"></ngx-bootstrap-multiselect>
</form>

Developing

Pull requests are welcome!

License

[MIT]

