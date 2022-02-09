openbase logo
This Angular module allows you to use the Bootstrap Icons in your angular application without additional dependencies.

Readme

ngx-bootstrap-icons

This Angular module allows you to use the Bootstrap Icons in your angular application without additional dependencies.


npm i ngx-bootstrap-icons --save

Bootstrap Icons full set

Demo

Demo Here

Usage

1. Install the package

npm i ngx-bootstrap-icons --save

2. Import module

import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';

3. Import assets

You can import all icons (not recomended) or each icon individually.

3.1 Import all icons
import { allIcons } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';
3.2 Import some icons
import { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';
// Select some icons (use an object, not an array)
const icons = {
  alarm,
  alarmFill,
  alignBottom
};

4. Import Module (all icons)

import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule, allIcons } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    AppRoutingModule,
    NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(allIcons)
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
4.1. Import Module (some icons)
import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';
import { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';

// Select some icons (use an object, not an array)
const icons = {
  alarm,
  alarmFill,
  alignBottom
};

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    AppRoutingModule,
    NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(icons)
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

/**

Another way.
--------------

Import NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(icons) inside of the AppModule

Import NgxBootstrapIconsModule (without the pick() method) inside of any FeatureModule where will be used.

Now you can import icons in one place only (root module) and successfully use the component anywhere you want.

**/
4.2. Configure Module (optional)
import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule, ColorTheme } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';
import { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';

// Select some icons (use an object, not an array)
const icons = {
  alarm,
  alarmFill,
  alignBottom
};

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    AppRoutingModule,
    NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(icons, { 
        width: '2em', 
        height: '2em', 
        theme: ColorTheme.Danger,
    })
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Configure options
Name of input prarameterTypeRequiredDefault ValueDescription
widthstringfalsenullicon default width
heightstringfalsenullicon default height
themeenumfalsenulldefault color theme

5. Use it in template

<i-bs name="alarm-fill"></i-bs>

or (with your preffered tag)

<i i-bs name="alarm-fill"></i>

or optionally use our enums for autocomplete support

import { iconNamesEnum } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons';

public iconNames = iconNamesEnum;

<i-bs [name]="iconNames.AlarmFill"></i-bs>

Also you can use width and height for icon (By default width and height are 1rem)

<i-bs 
  name="alarm-fill" 
  width="2rem" 
  height="2rem">
</i-bs>

<i
  i-bs 
  name="alarm-fill" 
  width="2rem" 
  height="2rem">
</i>

6. Input parameters

Name of input prarameterTypeRequiredDefault ValueDescription
namestringtruenullname of the icon
widthstringfalsenullwidth of the icon. Default value used from svg
heightstringfalsenullheight of the icon. Default value used from svg
resetDefaultDimensionsbooleanfalsefalseif this parameter is set, default dimensions of the svg icon will be removed

