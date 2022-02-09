This Angular module allows you to use the Bootstrap Icons in your angular application without additional dependencies.

npm i ngx-bootstrap-icons --save

Demo

Demo Here

Usage

1. Install the package

npm i ngx-bootstrap-icons --save

2. Import module

import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ;

3. Import assets

You can import all icons (not recomended) or each icon individually.

3.1 Import all icons

import { allIcons } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ;

3.2 Import some icons

import { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; const icons = { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom };

4. Import Module (all icons)

import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule, allIcons } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(allIcons) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

4.1. Import Module (some icons)

import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; import { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; const icons = { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom }; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(icons) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

4.2. Configure Module (optional)

import { NgxBootstrapIconsModule, ColorTheme } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; import { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; const icons = { alarm, alarmFill, alignBottom }; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, NgxBootstrapIconsModule.pick(icons, { width: '2em' , height: '2em' , theme: ColorTheme.Danger, }) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Configure options

Name of input prarameter Type Required Default Value Description width string false null icon default width height string false null icon default height theme enum false null default color theme

5. Use it in template

<i-bs name= "alarm-fill" >< /i-bs>

or (with your preffered tag)

<i i-bs name= "alarm-fill" >< /i>

or optionally use our enums for autocomplete support

import { iconNamesEnum } from 'ngx-bootstrap-icons' ; public iconNames = iconNamesEnum; <i-bs [name]= "iconNames.AlarmFill" >< /i-bs>

Also you can use width and height for icon (By default width and height are 1rem)

<i-bs name= "alarm-fill" width= "2rem" height= "2rem" > < /i-bs>

< i i-bs name= "alarm-fill" width = "2rem" height = "2rem" > </i>

6. Input parameters