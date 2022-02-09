NOTE: DO NOT USE 5.0.0 THIS IS BROKEN!! PLEASE USE 5.0.1+ WITH NGX-BOOTSTRAP 5.0.0+. If you require ngx-bootstrap v4+ then continue to use 4.3.0+. For angular 10, please use 6.0.0+

Date and time popup picker using ngx-bootstrap library

This is currently a very simple date time picker, with only the features i needed for a project that i use this in. Happy to add more features

Simple example in demo folder, which can also be found on github pages at https://gillardo.github.io/ngx-bootstrap-datetime-popup/

To use the component, import the DatetimePopupModule via your .ts code, and add it to your modules using the .forRoot() function. You must also import the modules datepicker , timepicker and dropdown from ngx-bootstrap as there are services that are used

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { BsDropdownModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap/dropdown' ; import { DatepickerModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap/datepicker' ; import { TimepickerModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap/timepicker' ; import { DatetimePopupModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap-datetime-popup' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ FormsModule, BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, BsDropdownModule.forRoot(), DatepickerModule.forRoot(), TimepickerModule.forRoot(), DatetimePopupModule.forRoot() ], declarations : [ AppComponent ], bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Now add the component to your HTML.

< datetime-popup [( value )]= "myDate" > </ datetime-popup >

I have now added code which allows you to change attributes on the "Clear", "Now" and "Close" buttons. in order to do this, you must use an object that implements the same properties as the IDatetimePopupButtonOptions interface

export interface IDatetimePopupButtonOptions { show: boolean ; label: string ; cssClass: string ; }

The component accepts 3 inputs closeButton , clearButton and nowButton , so you can bind your options like so:

< datetime-popup [( value )]= "myDate" [ closeButton ]= "myCloseOptions" > </ datetime-popup >

Since i dont really like the style of the ngx-bootstrap datePicker, you can override the css like any other style, here is an example

This css also overrides the glyphicon icons that are no longer used in bootstrap 4.

datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon { display : inline-block; font : normal normal normal 14px / 1 FontAwesome; font-size : inherit; text-rendering : auto; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; } datetime-popup .dropdown timepicker { display : flex; justify-content : center; } datetime-popup .dropdown .bg-faded { border : 0 ; background-color : #fff ; } datetime-popup .dropdown datepicker button { border : 0 ; background-color : #fff ; } datetime-popup .dropdown datepicker button .active { background-color : #ddd ; } datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon .glyphicon-remove-circle :before { content : "\f05c" ; } datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon .glyphicon-chevron-down :before { content : "\f078" ; } datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon .glyphicon-chevron-up :before { content : "\f077" ; } datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon .glyphicon-chevron-left :before { content : "\f053" ; } datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon .glyphicon-chevron-right :before { content : "\f054" ; } datetime-popup .dropdown .glyphicon .hidden { display : none ; }

###Common Error If you get an error similar to this, then it because you have got a different version of ngx-bootstrap installed than this component is using. If you open the ngx-bootstrap-datetime-popup and see a node_modules folder you will probably see a folder called ngx-bootstrap inside it.

ERROR Error: Uncaught (in promise): Error: StaticInjectorError(AppModule)[BsDropdownDirective -> ComponentLoaderFactory]: StaticInjectorError(Platform: core)[BsDropdownDirective -> ComponentLoaderFactory]: NullInjectorError: No provider for ComponentLoaderFactory! Error: NullInjectorError: No provider for ComponentLoaderFactory!

If you want more features please create a PR as I am a little struck for time at the moment. Happy coding!