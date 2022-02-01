An angular wrapper for google's blockly

Setup

Installation

Install from npm repository:

npm install ngx-blockly --save

Sample

Example app.module.ts

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxBlocklyModule } from 'ngx-blockly' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxBlocklyModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

'Example app.component.ts'

import {NgxBlocklyConfig } from 'ngx-blockly' ; export class AppComponent { public config: NgxBlocklyConfig = { toolbox: '<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none">' + '<block type="controls_if"></block>' + '<block type="controls_repeat_ext"></block>' + '<block type="logic_compare"></block>' + '<block type="math_number"></block>' + '<block type="math_arithmetic"></block>' + '<block type="text"></block>' + '<block type="text_print"></block>' + '</xml>' , scrollbars: true , trashcan: true }; }

Example app.component.html

< ngx-blockly [ config ]= "config" > </ ngx-blockly >

Styling

ngx-blockly { position : absolute; width : 100% ; height : 100% ; }

Configuration

Default Blockly Configuration (see https://developers.google.com/blockly/guides/get-started/web#configuration)

export class NgxBlocklyConfig { collapse?: boolean ; comments?: boolean ; css?: boolean ; disable?: boolean ; grid?: { spacing: number , length: number , colour: string , snap: boolean }; horizontalLayout?: boolean ; maxBlocks?: number ; maxInstances?: object; media?: string ; oneBasedIndex?: boolean ; readOnly?: boolean ; rtl?: boolean ; scrollbars?: boolean ; sounds?: boolean ; theme?: any ; toolbox?: string ; toolboxPosition?: string ; trashcan?: boolean ; maxTrashcanContents?: number ; zoom?: { controls: boolean , wheel: boolean , startScale: number , maxScale: number , minScale: number , scaleSpeed: number }; renderer?: string ; plugins?: any ; } ``

Code Generation

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxBlocklyConfig, NgxBlocklyGeneratorConfig } from 'ngx-blockly' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent { public config: NgxBlocklyConfig = { toolbox: '<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none">' + '<block type="controls_if"></block>' + '<block type="controls_repeat_ext"></block>' + '<block type="logic_compare"></block>' + '<block type="math_number"></block>' + '<block type="math_arithmetic"></block>' + '<block type="text"></block>' + '<block type="text_print"></block>' + '</xml>' , scrollbars: true , trashcan: true , generators: [ NgxBlocklyGenerator.DART, NgxBlocklyGenerator.LUA, NgxBlocklyGenerator.JAVASCRIPT, NgxBlocklyGenerator.PHP, NgxBlocklyGenerator.PYTHON, NgxBlocklyGenerator.XML ], defaultBlocks: true , }; onCode(code: string ) { console .log(code); } }

< ngx-blockly [ config ]= "config" ( javascriptCode )= "onCode($event)" ( pythonCode )= "onCode($event)" > </ ngx-blockly >

Import/Export Blockly Project

@ViewChild(NgxBlocklyComponent) workspace; // Returns formatted xml of workspace this.workspace.toXml(); // Add xml to workspace (clears previous elements) this.workspace.fromXml( xml ); // Append xml to workspace this.workspace.appendFromXml( xml );

Blockly Toolbox

XML-Definition

public config: NgxBlocklyConfig = { toolbox: '<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none">' + '<block type="controls_if"></block>' + '<block type="controls_repeat_ext"></block>' + '<block type="logic_compare"></block>' + '<block type="math_number"></block>' + '<block type="math_arithmetic"></block>' + '<block type="text"></block>' + '<block type="text_print"></block>' + '</xml>' , scrollbars: true , trashcan: true };

Toolbox with search

public config: NgxBlocklyConfig = { toolbox: '<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none">' + '<block type="controls_if"></block>' + '<block type="controls_repeat_ext"></block>' + '<block type="logic_compare"></block>' + '<block type="math_number"></block>' + '<block type="math_arithmetic"></block>' + '<block type="text"></block>' + '<block type="text_print"></block>' + '</xml>' , scrollbars: true , trashcan: true , plugins: { toolbox: NgxBlocklyToolbox } }; Blockly.Msg.SEARCH_PLACEHOLDER = 'my placeholder' Blockly.Msg.SEARCH_CATEGORY = 'my category name'

Toolbox Generator

import { Category } from './category' ; public customBlocks: CustomBlock[] = [ new TestBlock(), new DeviceBlock() ]; public buttons: Button[] = [ new Button( 'NewButton' , 'CallbackKey' ) ]; public labels: Label[] = [ new Label( 'NewLabel' , 'web-class' ) ]; public customCategory = new Category( 'MyCategory' , '#FF00FF' , [...this.buttons, ...this.customBlocks, ...this.labels] ); constructor ( ngxToolboxBuilder : NgxToolboxBuilderService ) { ngxToolboxBuilder.nodes = [ this .customCategory, LOGIC_CATEGORY, LOOP_CATEGORY, MATH_CATEGORY, TEXT_CATEGORY, new Separator(), LISTS_CATEGORY, COLOUR_CATEGORY, VARIABLES_CATEGORY, FUNCTIONS_CATEGORY ]; this .config.toolbox = ngxToolboxBuilder.build(); }

# do not forget to add your customblocks < ngx-blockly [ config ]= "config" [ customBlocks ]= "customBlocks" ( javascriptCode )= "onCode($event)" > </ ngx-blockly >

Custom Block

declare var Blockly: any ; export class TestBlock extends CustomBlock { constructor ( ) { super ( 'TestBlock' ); this .class = TestBlock; } defineBlock() { this .block.appendDummyInput() .appendField( this .type) .appendField( new Blockly.FieldImage( 'assets/testblock.png' , 50 , 50 , '*' )) .appendField( new Blockly.FieldImage( this .args[ 0 ], 50 , 50 , '*' )); this .block.setOutput( true , 'Input' ); this .block.setColour( 30 ); this .block.setTooltip( '' ); this .block.setHelpUrl( '' ); } toXML() { return '<block type="test"></block>' ; } toDartCode(block: CustomBlock): string | any [] { return 'Not implemented' ; } toJavaScriptCode(block: CustomBlock): string | any [] { return 'Not implemented' ; } toLuaCode(block: CustomBlock): string | any [] { return 'Not implemented' ; } toPHPCode(block: CustomBlock): string | any [] { return 'Not implemented' ; } toPythonCode(block: CustomBlock): string | any [] { return 'Not implemented' ; } onChange(changeEvent: any ) { console .log(changeEvent); } }

Theme

Customized theme can be specified in the theme option for NgxBlocklyConfig , and the format of the block style and category style is stated in the Themes.

Sample theme class (Using Google Blockly Classic theme):

export const blockStyles: BlockStyles = { logic_blocks: { colourPrimary: '210' , }, }; export const categoryStyles: CategoryStyles = { logic_category: { colour: '210' , }, } export const componentStyle: ComponentStyle = { workspaceBackgroundColour: '#ff0000' , toolboxBackgroundColour: '#00ff00' , scrollbarColour: '#eeff33' , insertionMarkerColour: '#FF0000' , flyoutBackgroundColour: '#aaa000' , flyoutOpacity: 1 # See docs fore more options } export const exampleTheme: Theme = new Theme ( 'ThemeName' , blockStyles, categoryStyles, componentStyle )

When you have specified the theme used in Blockly workspace, you need to declare the corresponding block style/category style in block/category definition. Noted that once you have defined the theme option in NgxBlocklyConfig , then you need to manage color scheme of all blocks and categories.

Block Styling

{ "type" : "controls_if" , "style" : "logic_blocks" , }

Category Styling

< category name = "Logic" categorystyle = "logic_category" > </ category >

Corresponding NgxBlocklyConfig

config: NgxBlocklyConfig = { theme: exampleTheme.createBlocklyTheme(), };

Eventlistener

At the moment it is possible to subscribe to workspace and toolbox change listeners.