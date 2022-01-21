An angular component for Angular 9 - 13 for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode.
This is forked from yobryon/ngx-barcode and upgraded to Angular 6 works on Angular 13.x.
Published on npm.
Supports all barcode formats provided by JsBarcode
To use ngx-barcode6 in your project, install it via npm:
npm install --save ngx-barcode6 jsbarcode@3.11.5
For Angular 8 use
ngx-barcode6@1.0.10.
npm install --save ngx-barcode6@1.0.10 jsbarcode@3.11.5
For this Project, i installed the dependencies (jsbarcode) via npm manually:
npm install --save jsbarcode@3
Import the NgxBarcode6Module into your desired module:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import ngx-barcode module
import { NgxBarcode6Module } from 'ngx-barcode6';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, NgxBarcode6Module],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Once the library is imported, you can use the ngx-barcode6 component in your Angular application:
<!-- Adding a barcode in app.component.html -->
<div style="text-align:center">
<h1>
Welcome to {{ title }}!
</h1>
</div>
<div style="text-align:center">
<ngx-barcode6
[bc-format]="'MSI'"
[bc-value]="'12345678901231'"
[bc-display-value]="true"
>
</ngx-barcode6>
</div>
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
npm run build ngx-barcode6 --prod
To deploy ngx-barcode6:
cd dist/ngx-barcode6
npm publish
To test the demo:
ng test
To test the ngx-barcode6:
ng test ngx-barcode6
MIT © Bryon Williams, Edgar Giese