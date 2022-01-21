openbase logo
ngx-barcode6

by Edgar Giese
1.0.19 (see all)

An angular component for Angular 6 for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Barcode Generator

Readme

Demo Application for ngx-barcode6

An angular component for Angular 9 - 13 for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode.

This is forked from yobryon/ngx-barcode and upgraded to Angular 6 works on Angular 13.x.

Published on npm.

Supported barcodes

Supports all barcode formats provided by JsBarcode

  • CODE128
    • CODE128 (automatic mode switching)
    • CODE128 A/B/C (force mode)
  • EAN / UPC
    • EAN13
    • UPC
    • EAN8
    • EAN5
    • EAN2
  • CODE39
  • ITF
    • ITF
    • ITF-14
  • MSI
    • MSI10
    • MSI11
    • MSI1010
    • MSI1110
  • Pharmacode
  • Codabar

Installation

To use ngx-barcode6 in your project, install it via npm:

npm install --save ngx-barcode6 jsbarcode@3.11.5

For Angular 8 use ngx-barcode6@1.0.10.

npm install --save ngx-barcode6@1.0.10 jsbarcode@3.11.5

For this Project, i installed the dependencies (jsbarcode) via npm manually:

npm install --save jsbarcode@3

Usage

Import the NgxBarcode6Module into your desired module:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import ngx-barcode module
import { NgxBarcode6Module } from 'ngx-barcode6';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [BrowserModule, NgxBarcode6Module],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Once the library is imported, you can use the ngx-barcode6 component in your Angular application:

<!-- Adding a barcode in app.component.html -->
<div style="text-align:center">
  <h1>
    Welcome to {{ title }}!
  </h1>
</div>
<div style="text-align:center">
  <ngx-barcode6
    [bc-format]="'MSI'"
    [bc-value]="'12345678901231'"
    [bc-display-value]="true"
  >
  </ngx-barcode6>
</div>

Development

To generate all *.js, *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

npm run build ngx-barcode6 --prod

To deploy ngx-barcode6:

cd dist/ngx-barcode6
npm publish

Test

To test the demo:

ng test

To test the ngx-barcode6:

ng test ngx-barcode6

License

MIT © Bryon Williams, Edgar Giese

