An angular component for Angular 9 - 13 for creating 1-D barcodes based on Lindell's JsBarcode.

This is forked from yobryon/ngx-barcode and upgraded to Angular 6 works on Angular 13.x.

Published on npm.

Supported barcodes

Supports all barcode formats provided by JsBarcode

CODE128 CODE128 (automatic mode switching) CODE128 A/B/C (force mode)

EAN / UPC EAN13 UPC EAN8 EAN5 EAN2

CODE39

ITF ITF ITF-14

MSI MSI10 MSI11 MSI1010 MSI1110

Pharmacode

Codabar

Installation

To use ngx-barcode6 in your project, install it via npm:

npm install --save ngx-barcode6 jsbarcode@3.11.5

For Angular 8 use ngx-barcode6@1.0.10 .

npm install --save ngx-barcode6@1.0.10 jsbarcode@3.11.5

For this Project, i installed the dependencies (jsbarcode) via npm manually:

npm install --save jsbarcode@3

Usage

Import the NgxBarcode6Module into your desired module:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxBarcode6Module } from 'ngx-barcode6' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, NgxBarcode6Module], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Once the library is imported, you can use the ngx-barcode6 component in your Angular application:

< div style = "text-align:center" > < h1 > Welcome to {{ title }}! </ h1 > </ div > < div style = "text-align:center" > < ngx-barcode6 [ bc-format ]= "'MSI'" [ bc-value ]= "'12345678901231'" [ bc-display-value ]= "true" > </ ngx-barcode6 > </ div >

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

npm run build ngx-barcode6 --prod

To deploy ngx-barcode6:

cd dist/ngx-barcode6 npm publish

Test

To test the demo:

ng test

To test the ngx-barcode6:

ng test ngx-barcode6

License

MIT © Bryon Williams, Edgar Giese