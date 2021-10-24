Angular components for QuaggaJS barcode reader. It uses the new Quagga2 supported version. Supporting Angular 10+
A simple demo is available here
Install through npm:
npm install --save @ericblade/quagga2 ngx-barcode-scanner
//demo.module.ts
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { BarcodeScannerLivestreamModule } from "ngx-barcode-scanner";
import { Demo } from "./demo.component";
@NgModule({
declarations: [Demo],
imports: [BrowserModule, BarcodeScannerLivestreamModule],
bootstrap: [Demo],
})
export class DemoModule {}
This component creates a barcode scanner.
//demo.component.ts
import { Component, ViewChild, AfterViewInit } from "@angular/core";
import { BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent } from "ngx-barcode-scanner";
@Component({
selector: "demo-app",
template: `
<barcode-scanner-livestream
type="code_128"
(valueChanges)="onValueChanges($event)"
(started)="(onStarted)"
></barcode-scanner-livestream>
<div [hidden]="!barcodeValue">
{{ barcodeValue }}
</div>
`,
})
export class Demo implements AfterViewInit {
@ViewChild(BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent)
barcodeScanner: BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent;
barcodeValue;
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.barcodeScanner.start();
}
onValueChanges(result) {
this.barcodeValue = result.codeResult.code;
}
onStarted(started) {
console.log(started);
}
}
Choose the right version
|Angular
|ngx-barcode-scanner
|@ericblade/quagga2
|10
|0.2.0
|1.2.6
|11
|0.2.0
|1.2.6
|12
|0.3.0
|1.4.2
Run
ng serve or
npm run start for a dev server, on the example app. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
npm run build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory.
Access to the camera (getUserMedia API) is restricted on iOS when running in a Progressive Web App or in browsers different than Safari. Live streaming will not work in this case.
All barcode types supported by quaggajs
No, ngx-barcode-scanner is based on quaggajs, and it can not support qr-code.
MIT