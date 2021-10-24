openbase logo
nbs

ngx-barcode-scanner

by Julien Boulay
0.3.0 (see all)

An angular barcode reader

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Camera

Readme

ngx-barcode-scanner component

Angular components for QuaggaJS barcode reader. It uses the new Quagga2 supported version. Supporting Angular 10+

npm@latest Dependencies status Downloads/week

GitHub issues GitHub stars GitHub license

Table of contents

Demo

A simple demo is available here

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save @ericblade/quagga2 ngx-barcode-scanner

Usage

Module imports

//demo.module.ts
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser";

import { BarcodeScannerLivestreamModule } from "ngx-barcode-scanner";
import { Demo } from "./demo.component";

@NgModule({
  declarations: [Demo],
  imports: [BrowserModule, BarcodeScannerLivestreamModule],
  bootstrap: [Demo],
})
export class DemoModule {}

BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent

This component creates a barcode scanner.

//demo.component.ts
import { Component, ViewChild, AfterViewInit } from "@angular/core";
import { BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent } from "ngx-barcode-scanner";

@Component({
  selector: "demo-app",
  template: `
    <barcode-scanner-livestream
      type="code_128"
      (valueChanges)="onValueChanges($event)"
      (started)="(onStarted)"
    ></barcode-scanner-livestream>
    <div [hidden]="!barcodeValue">
      {{ barcodeValue }}
    </div>
  `,
})
export class Demo implements AfterViewInit {
  @ViewChild(BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent)
  barcodeScanner: BarcodeScannerLivestreamComponent;

  barcodeValue;

  ngAfterViewInit() {
    this.barcodeScanner.start();
  }

  onValueChanges(result) {
    this.barcodeValue = result.codeResult.code;
  }

  onStarted(started) {
    console.log(started);
  }
}

Compatibility

Choose the right version

Angularngx-barcode-scanner@ericblade/quagga2
100.2.01.2.6
110.2.01.2.6
120.3.01.4.2

Development

Development server

Run ng serve or npm run start for a dev server, on the example app. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run npm run build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory.

Known issues

Access to the camera (getUserMedia API) is restricted on iOS when running in a Progressive Web App or in browsers different than Safari. Live streaming will not work in this case.

FAQ

Which types of barcode are supported ?

All barcode types supported by quaggajs

Does ngx-barcode-scanner support scanning QR Codes ?

No, ngx-barcode-scanner is based on quaggajs, and it can not support qr-code.

License

MIT

